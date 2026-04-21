‘He Was Always Smiling’: Sister of Fallen Soldier Shachar Fridman on Israel’s Memorial Day 

“Be a good friend. Be a good son. Be a good citizen. Love everyone,” Sahar Fridman Sierra described brother’s message: “See the people that nobody sees. Help them.”

Sister of fallen Israeli soldier Shachar Fridman told The Media Line about her brother, describing his values, life story, and final message, while recalling the character that defined him both in battle and in everyday life.

Fridman was a soldier in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, who returned to service after the October 7 outbreak of war despite having already been released from the army. Sahar Fridman Sierra explained that he answered his commander’s call without hesitation and went to fight in southern Israel before entering Gaza.

Shachar was killed on November 18, 2023, during a hand-to-hand combat with Hamas fighters in the northern Gaza Strip while trying to protect fellow soldiers. He was 21.

Fridman Sierra described her brother as “a beacon of light, joy, and love for others,” saying he lived with an open heart and constant concern for those around him. Born on September 13, 2002, in Jerusalem, he was the fourth child of Liat and Doron and grew up alongside his sisters Inbar, Sahar, and Noya. He was educated in the city and studied at a religious high school with a focus on art, where she said his creativity and warmth were already evident.

She said his sense of responsibility toward others guided him from a young age. He was active in the Bnei Akiva youth movement, working with children with special needs and helping integrate them into group activities. He also made a point of helping people in everyday situations, from elderly individuals to children who felt isolated.

Fridman Sierra said those values carried into his military service. After enlisting in 2021, he served in the Paratroopers Brigade and later returned to his unit in a leadership role. She said he was known among his peers as someone who supported others and maintained close relationships with those he served alongside.

Recalling his words, she said, “We need to be good people. We need to smile. We need to see the people that nobody else sees.” She added, “And to listen to other people in their sorrow.”

She described him as someone who brought energy and light to those around him. “He was always smiling,” she said. “He was always trying to make everyone laugh.” She added that even those who recovered his body noted that he appeared to still be smiling, something she said reflected his nature.

Shachar loved hiking, the sea, and music, and was deeply connected to his family. During high school, he met his partner Noga, and the two had planned a future together.

In the days before entering Gaza, he wrote messages to his loved ones outlining what he believed mattered most. “Be a good friend. Be a good son. Be a good citizen. Love everyone,” his sister recalled, adding his guiding principle: “See the people that nobody sees. Help them.”

Fridman Sierra described her brother as both a close friend and a source of support. “He was like one of my best friends,” she said. “I miss him. I miss him a lot.”

Her remarks concluded with what she said was central to his belief. “We want peace. Shachar wanted peace. The soldiers that died want peace.”