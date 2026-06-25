Hormuz Toll Dispute Turns on Words, Not War

Diplomatic wording over services, costs, and future administration has left Washington, Tehran, and Muscat divided over who may shape passage through the Strait of Hormuz

The dispute over the Strait of Hormuz has moved from the battlefield to the wording of diplomatic documents.

The latest confusion turns not on an explicit toll clause, but on a cluster of carefully worded phrases: a “no charge” provision for 60 days in the US-Iran memorandum, references to “maritime services” and “associated costs” in an Oman-Iran joint statement, and Washington’s insistence that no future arrangement can turn one of the world’s most strategic chokepoints into a permission-based corridor.

The Oman-Iran joint statement, issued after talks in Muscat involving Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, reaffirmed support for the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Tehran. It also described Oman and Iran as the two coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz, stressed safe passage in line with international law, and emphasized their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their territorial waters.

The sensitive passage came next. Oman and Iran said they would continue dialogue through a joint working group between their foreign ministries to reach an agreement on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the services to be provided, and the costs associated with them. They also said they would consult littoral states in the region and other relevant parties.

The statement stops short of saying Iran will collect tolls. It does not use the word “tolls.” But the references to services and costs leave room for argument over where a toll ends and a maritime service fee, insurance mechanism, safety charge, or administrative cost begins.

The US-Iran memorandum, as disclosed by a senior US official and published by Arab Center Washington DC, is also careful on the issue. It says Iran will use its “best efforts” to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels “with no charge, for 60 days only,” from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. It then says Iran will conduct dialogue with Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in discussion with other Gulf littoral states, in line with applicable international law and the sovereign rights of the coastal states.

Washington reads “no charge” broadly: no tolls, no fees, no insurance costs, and no Iranian-controlled payment system. Tehran appears to see room for later talks over maritime services and related costs. Oman’s language is more measured, combining safe passage, international law, coastal-state sovereignty, regional consultation, and a working group.

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said the Oman-Iran discussions should be seen as the start of a process, not as an immediate decision to charge vessels.

Unlike some reporting, they are not announcing that they will collect tolls

“Unlike some reporting, they are not announcing that they will collect tolls,” Parsi told The Media Line. Rather, he said, the two countries were laying the groundwork for “future navigation” of the strait and the “services” provided, as well as the cost of those services.

In Parsi’s view, the Oman-Iran statement points to negotiations over how the strait will be administered after the 60-day window, rather than to a decision to impose charges now. He also noted that the statement refers to consultations with other littoral states, suggesting an attempt to make the strait’s management “a regional affair” rather than an arrangement handled solely by Iran and Oman.

The legal framing carries political weight. A unilateral Iranian charge on ships passing through Hormuz would be treated in Washington as a challenge to freedom of navigation. A regional maritime safety framework involving Oman, Iran, and other Gulf littoral states gives Tehran a more defensible argument: that it is discussing sovereignty, safety, and administration, not coercive control. US officials remain wary that even this softer formulation could allow Iran to turn geography into leverage.

US Department of State adviser Willian I., who requested partial identification by first name and last initial, said the conflicting accounts reflect political messaging more than ordinary diplomatic confusion.

“What we’re seeing isn’t confusion, it’s two governments performing for two different domestic and international audiences at the same time. Iran has to prove to its own hard-liners, especially the Revolutionary Guard, that it didn’t capitulate. Washington has to prove to its own public that it won, that the strait is open, and that the pressure campaign worked. Both narratives can’t be fully true simultaneously, so we get contradictory statements almost daily, and that gap is where disinformation thrives,” Willian I. told The Media Line.

The same text can serve different political needs. Washington has sought to present the arrangement as proof that the strait is reopening without tolls or Iranian conditions. Tehran, meanwhile, has to avoid appearing to accept a US-imposed framework or abandon its claim to a role in administering the waterway.

That leaves the hardest question for later: who, if anyone, can attach costs to passage through Hormuz after the 60-day period expires.

Willian I. said the formal assurance on tolls exists, but should not be treated as politically irreversible.

The guarantee is real, but it’s fragile, and it would be naive to treat any single statement from Tehran as final

“On the tolls, I can say this with confidence: Iran has given a direct, head-of-state-level assurance that there will be no toll. That commitment exists. But you have to separate the official channel from the fake news; there’s a faction within the IRGC actively spreading conflicting signals to undermine the negotiations, and Iranian positions on this have shifted quickly before. So the guarantee is real, but it’s fragile, and it would be naive to treat any single statement from Tehran as final,” he said.

That claim is consistent with the US public line that Iran has assured Washington it is not seeking tolls or other charges. The practical details remain unsettled. The text does not define what counts as a “service,” who provides it, who determines the cost, whether charges would be voluntary or compulsory, or whether any mechanism would involve Iran-linked institutions or security bodies.

The longer-term problem is political and strategic, not only financial. Hormuz is not a normal maritime passage. It is a narrow chokepoint through which a major share of global oil and liquefied natural gas moves. Even limited uncertainty over transit rights, naval authority, registration procedures, insurance requirements, or administrative fees can affect shipping, energy prices, and military posture across the Gulf.

Willian I. said the toll dispute is part of a larger argument over authority in the strait.

That’s a different fight, about control, not just money, and it’s one Washington will not accept, now or later

“There’s a second, distinct issue people are conflating with the toll story: Iran and Oman are jointly exploring a future framework to administer the strait, built on the claim that those waters fall under their sovereignty. That’s a different fight, about control, not just money, and it’s one Washington will not accept, now or later. The US has made clear it will not tolerate any arrangement that lets Iran convert a strategic chokepoint into a permission-based corridor,” he said.

For Washington, that is the red line. The United States can accept de-escalation language, a temporary opening of the strait, Omani mediation, and even a regional consultation mechanism. What it cannot accept is an arrangement that effectively gives Tehran veto power over commercial passage or creates a payment system that acknowledges Iranian authority over transit.

The Oman-Iran statement tries to balance those pressures. It refers to safe passage and freedom of navigation, but also emphasizes sovereignty and sovereign rights. It speaks about international standards, but leaves undefined who will determine the services and costs. It invites consultations with other regional states, but begins with a bilateral Oman-Iran working group.

That formulation allows Muscat to act as both mediator and coastal state, while giving Tehran language it can use at home to argue that it has not lost the strait as a strategic card.

The nuclear issue shows a similar gap between public language and unresolved implementation. The US-Iran process also includes provisions on Iran’s nuclear program, enriched material, and International Atomic Energy Agency supervision. Washington has presented the framework as a path toward inspections and nuclear restraint. Iranian messaging has been more cautious, emphasizing principle over detail.

“Yes, Iran has agreed in principle to allow the nuclear agency to visit, that much is confirmed. What hasn’t been confirmed is any detail of how, where, or when, because those details don’t exist yet. My read is that this is a stalling tactic. Iran’s strategic objective hasn’t changed: it still wants the capability to be feared on the world stage. Fully abandoning the weapons track would be read, both internationally and by the regime’s own hard-line base, as a humiliating defeat. No Iranian government survives that politically,” Willian I. said.

The same political constraint applies to Hormuz. Iran may accept language that lowers immediate pressure, restores shipping, and keeps negotiations alive. Publicly conceding that it has no future role in the strait, no ability to shape maritime services, and no leverage over passage would be harder for a leadership trying to present the outcome as a victory rather than a retreat.

“There’s a pattern here worth naming directly: authoritarian regimes don’t publicly concede. Iran is not going to announce that it’s accepting UN inspectors unconditionally, abandoning its programs, or fully relinquishing control of the strait, even if, behind closed doors, that’s exactly the direction things are moving. No head of state admits he’s losing a war. A dictatorship admits it even less. Every public statement coming out of Tehran right now needs to be read as messaging for an internal audience first, fact second,” Willian I. said.

Still, the wording around “services” and “costs” leaves a narrow but meaningful opening for future dispute. Iran can say it is not charging a toll, but seeking compensation for safety, navigation, environmental, or administrative services. Washington can say any compulsory payment tied to passage is a toll by another name. Oman can argue that the issue must be handled through international law and coastal-state consultation. Shipping companies, insurers, and Gulf states will have to decide whether the emerging framework reduces risk or creates a new one.

The coming weeks will show whether the US-Iran ceasefire framework can survive the gap between public narratives and operational details.

If the final arrangement preserves safe, open, and charge-free navigation, Washington will claim that the pressure campaign worked. If it gives Iran and Oman a way to define services and costs that changes the practical rules of passage, Tehran will claim it transformed a military crisis into a new regional governance structure.

The Strait of Hormuz is open in diplomatic language. Whether it remains open in legal, commercial, and strategic terms is the unresolved question.