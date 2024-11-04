Hostage Families Outraged by Alleged Leak From Prime Minister’s Office

The arrest of a former Netanyahu aide over an alleged security breach has fueled public outrage and calls for accountability

The arrest of Eli Feldstein, a former spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and previously for National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, has sparked a wave of political controversy and public outcry in Israel, as he faces allegations of leaking classified military information to the press. Feldstein, suspected of sharing sensitive Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intelligence with foreign media, is accused of actions that could have compromised efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The situation has provoked sharp criticism from opposition leaders and the families of hostages, who allege that these leaks have endangered national security and potentially hindered the delicate negotiations for a ceasefire and release of captives.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrates’ Court imposed a gag order on the investigation, partially lifted only on Sunday, which allowed limited details about the case to be revealed. The court disclosed that the information Feldstein allegedly leaked was taken from IDF systems and shared illegally, potentially harming national security and jeopardizing sensitive intelligence sources. Investigations are ongoing, with involvement from the Shin Bet, IDF, and Israeli police. Three other suspects, also from the defense sector, are reportedly under investigation.

Netanyahu has denied that his office was involved in any wrongdoing, asserting that he learned about the leak from media reports. The Prime Minister’s Office further distanced itself from Feldstein, asserting that he “never participated in security discussions” or had access to classified intelligence, and rejected claims that the leak had affected hostage negotiations, calling them “ridiculous” and asserting that the information “assisted the effort and certainly did not harm it.”

The information allegedly leaked by Feldstein first appeared in articles published by Germany’s Bild newspaper and the UK’s Jewish Chronicle in early September. These articles outlined Hamas’s purported strategy in the ongoing negotiations, including tactics to move hostages from Gaza into Egypt and to use psychological warfare to pressure the Israeli government into a ceasefire agreement. The reports seemed to align with Netanyahu’s public stance, which placed the blame for stalled negotiations on Hamas while underscoring Israel’s security needs in Gaza.

During that period, the US, Qatar, and Egypt were mediating talks between Israel and Hamas, seeking a framework for a ceasefire and a potential hostage release. Both sides ultimately accused the other of obstructing progress. Hostage families, frustrated by the lack of movement, joined journalists in a petition to lift the gag order on Feldstein’s case. “These people have been living on a rollercoaster of rumors and half-truths,” said Dana Pugach, an attorney representing the families. “For the last year, they have been waiting for any intelligence or information about negotiations for the release of those hostages.”

The issue gained additional urgency following the discovery of six Israeli hostages dead in a Hamas tunnel in Gaza in early September. The incident sparked widespread protests in Israel and amplified calls for government accountability, with many accusing Netanyahu of obstructing a potential ceasefire deal to maintain political advantage. The families’ legal appeal underscored their demands for transparency in negotiations and an immediate resolution to bring their loved ones home.

The controversy surrounding Feldstein’s alleged leak also led to fierce criticism from opposition leaders. Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition, accused Netanyahu’s office of leaking “faked secret documents to torpedo the possibility of a hostage deal—to shape a public opinion influence operation against the hostages’ families.” Lapid questioned Netanyahu’s claims of ignorance about his staff’s actions. “If Netanyahu knew, he is complicit in one of the most serious security offenses in the law book,” he said. “If he did not know… what does he know?”

Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity party and a former member of Netanyahu’s war cabinet, expressed similar concerns. “Contrary to the impression they are trying to create in the Prime Minister’s Office, this is not [a case about] suspicions of a leak but of profiteering state secrets for political purposes,” Gantz remarked. “If sensitive security information is stolen and used as a political survival tool, this is not only a criminal offense; it is a national crime.”

Feldstein’s family and supporters have defended him, calling the accusations an unjust political smear. His sister, Tzvia, described Feldstein as “a victim of an embarrassing and disgraceful political spin,” characterizing him as “a talented, sharp, and witty guy… a pure heart that spreads only good around him.” Associates allege that Feldstein was “as loyal as a soldier to Netanyahu” and feel betrayed by the Prime Minister’s Office for distancing itself from him. “The fact that they discarded him the moment the affair was exposed and disowned him will backfire on them,” one associate commented.

In parallel, Israeli authorities are assessing whether the information leaked by Feldstein poses a direct threat to national security or risks exposing intelligence collection methods. Prosecutors reportedly fear that details from the leak could reveal critical IDF techniques, potentially empowering Hamas in the ongoing conflict. The court emphasized that any further public disclosures could jeopardize the investigation and endanger state security.

The scandal has intensified scrutiny on Netanyahu’s leadership amid an already tumultuous period. The Gaza conflict erupted after Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in approximately 1,200 Israeli deaths and the capture of 251 hostages. The ensuing Israeli retaliations have killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, and left large swaths of Gaza in ruins.

The alleged leak unfolded during a fraught time in Israeli politics, with ongoing ceasefire and hostage negotiations accompanied by almost daily protests. Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, calling on the government to reach an agreement with Hamas and bring the hostages back to Israel. Tensions reached a peak on September 1, when the Israeli military announced the discovery of six hostage bodies in Gaza—four of whom were to be released in the first phase of a potential deal. This announcement has added urgency to the hostage crisis and increased pressure on the government to reach a resolution.

In a press conference on September 4, Netanyahu defended Israel’s control over the Philadelphi Corridor, a key section along the Gaza-Egypt border, citing the need to prevent the smuggling of hostages and weapons. “They can easily smuggle hostages out here to the Sinai desert in Egypt; they disappear,” Netanyahu said. “They don’t even have to go underground. They disappear in the Sinai and then they end up in Iran or in Yemen. They’re gone forever.” He added, “So if you want to release the hostages, you’ve got to control the Philadelphi Corridor.”

Around the same time, Jewish Chronicle published a report asserting that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar planned to smuggle hostages through the Philadelphi Corridor to Egypt, and from there to Iran. The article, which has since been removed, was shared widely on social media by Netanyahu’s son, Yair. Shortly after, Bild published an article citing a document allegedly found on Sinwar’s computer, detailing Hamas’s strategy to prolong the conflict as a means to exhaust Israel’s military. The IDF later clarified that the document cited by Bild was an old report and was “written as a recommendation by middle ranks in Hamas and not by Sinwar.”

Public frustration continues to mount as the investigation into Feldstein’s actions progresses. Judge Menahem Mizrahi, overseeing the case, emphasized the need for a “focused and highly professional investigation” without interference. Meanwhile, opposition figures, including Gantz and Lapid, are pushing for a state commission to investigate the entire case and scrutinize the government’s response to the Gaza war. “If sensitive security information is stolen and becomes a tool in a political survival campaign, this is not only a criminal offense; it is a national crime,” Gantz stated.

The Prime Minister’s Office has downplayed the severity of the investigation, asserting that Feldstein’s alleged leak did not impact hostage negotiations and that Netanyahu only learned about the affair through the media. The investigation, however, remains under strict court supervision, with national security implications that could shape Netanyahu’s political future.

The Israeli public is closely following the developments, as the investigation’s findings may carry significant consequences for the country’s internal security and its strategies in dealing with Hamas. As both the legal and political ramifications of the alleged leak unfold, the issue highlights the high stakes surrounding Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas and the government’s response to the nation’s hostage crisis.