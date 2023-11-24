Hostage Handover’s Time Has Come With Little Assuredness

A long process only begins on Friday while pratfalls abound

The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, seemingly in effect since Friday morning at 7 am, sets the stage for the expected release of the first group of 13 kidnapped Israelis later on Friday, likely around 4 pm. During a press briefing, attorney Ziv Agmon, an adviser to the head of Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate and an expert in international law, outlined the step-by-step procedure for the hostage release.

We don’t know how or when we will receive [the hostages] and if this agreement will be executed as agreed

However, Agmon cautioned that while Israel has organized legislation and institutions, Hamas is a recognized terror organization, which casts doubt on the deal’s accountability. “We don’t know how or when we will receive [the hostages] and if this agreement will be executed as agreed,” he said.

Just 15 minutes after the cease-fire began on Friday morning, rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israeli civilian communities in the area bordering the Gaza Strip.

Following his clarification, Agmon detailed the process that the released hostages are expected to undergo. He noted that the exact number of hostages to be released has not been confirmed yet.

Hamas is expected to hand over the hostages to Red Cross representatives in Gaza, either individually or in groups.

The Red Cross will then escort them across the border and transfer the hostages to Israeli army representatives, who will verify their identities.

After identification, a medical doctor will examine the hostages to assess their health condition, administer first aid as needed, and ensure they understand any necessary medical procedures they may require. Agmon reiterated that Israel currently has no information about the health conditions of the hostages set to be released.

The next step involves a video call between the hostages and their families. Agmon emphasized that professionals who are mindful of the hostages’ mental health will carefully conduct this step, noting that many hostages have lost family members, and some children’s parents or relatives were killed. “Because there was no communication with them, we are uncertain about what they are aware of and what they are not,” noted Agmon.

Subsequently, depending on their medical condition, the hostages will be transported to five major hospitals in Israel. The goal is to ensure the hostages receive the best possible treatment for their respective conditions immediately.

In the hospital, the hostages will physically reunite with their loved ones and, if possible, will be released to go home. Psychological support will also be provided following their release.