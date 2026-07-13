How Somali Fighters Created a Cross-Border Maritime Smuggling Network 

Interviews and public records trace an illicit corridor used to move weapons and fighters across the Gulf of Aden, with broader implications for Red Sea security

Editor’s Note: To protect the privacy and safety of the individuals involved, all names in this article are aliases.

On the ground floor of a busy restaurant in downtown Sanaa, smoke scented with grilled meat and bukhari rice fills the air as Jamea Sultan, 34, moves quickly between tables. Customers asking for extra broth or a glass of water would never guess that this quiet young man says that just three years earlier, he was involved in a cross-border maritime smuggling network.

In early 2023, as military pressure mounted on Al-Shabaab strongholds in Somalia and smuggling routes became more entwined with local Yemeni networks, Sultan says he was drawn back in because of his logistical experience. That year, he returned to the sea—not as a fisherman or refugee, but as what he calls a “transit coordinator,” a role broadly consistent with United Nations reporting on the use of local intermediaries to move shipments between the two coasts.

“We loaded weapons and drone components at an undisclosed Yemeni port,” Sultan said. “The weapons were hidden beneath fish and other cargo. After they arrived, he said donkeys and other transport routes were used to move them to designated locations.”

Today, Sultan says he has put that life behind him. “Here, no one asks where I came from or what I used to do,” he said. “At sea, I risked being shot by the coast guard or drowning without warning. Here, the worst I face is being scolded by my employer.”

At sea, I risked being shot by the coast guard or drowning without warning. Here, the worst I face is being scolded by my employer

His account points to a wider network, supported by two additional accounts from opposite sides of the operation.

At Mokha port on Yemen’s western Red Sea coast, Hamid Hezam, a first lieutenant in the Yemeni Coast Guard, describes what he sees as a critical operational gap.

“We are tracking ghosts with primitive tools,” he said.

We are tracking ghosts with primitive tools

Hezam says larger “mother ships” anchor beyond Yemen’s territorial waters, outside the reach of official patrol boats. From there, high-speed fiberglass boats with engines of up to 400 horsepower are launched—roughly three times faster than the coast guard’s patrol vessels.

On the other side of the Gulf of Aden, Ahmed Cabaas, a former member of Al-Shabaab who now lives near Bosaso, in northeastern Somalia, describes the relationship as a pragmatic rather than ideological one

“We do not judge whoever controls the opposite shore by ideology,” he said. “We judge them by shared interests.”

Cabaas described Yemen as “a transit hub and vast warehouse,” saying shipments from the Somali coastal towns of Hobyo and Harardhere were arranged in exchange for communications equipment and ammunition allegedly sourced from Yemen’s black market through “tribal intermediaries and family-owned businesses.”

We do not judge whoever controls the opposite shore by ideology. We judge them by shared interests.

This account aligns with some of the details in US Treasury sanctions announcements from 2022. According to those reports, one sanctioned smuggler hid AK-47 rifles and machine guns beneath ice and frozen fish aboard traditional dhow vessels. After reaching the Somali coast, the weapons were reportedly concealed in sacks of sugar and rice, then transported by camels and donkeys toward the Qandala mountains.

Another sanctions case documented a network used to move weapons from Yemen into areas controlled by Al-Shabaab in central Somalia through financial transactions exceeding $2 million.

Cross-referenced information obtained exclusively from statements and data provided by the Yemeni Coast Guard in Mokha, sources in the city of Hodeidah in western Yemen, and Somali sources indicates that Yemen’s western coastline received between 1,200 and 1,500 fighters over the past 12 months.

According to the sources, the fighters departed in organized groups from the Somali coastal towns of Hobyo and Harardhere before landing along Yemen’s western coast. The voyages reportedly relied on high-speed fiberglass boats powered by high-performance engines to reduce travel time and improve maneuverability.

The same sources said investigators had identified 45 major shipments moving through unofficial ports and black-market channels, allegedly carrying enough disassembled parts to produce 80 to 120 drones a year. They also reported exchanges of weapons components and technical specialists between the two sides, as well as commercial activity linked to money laundering.

These claims could not be independently verified because of the issue’s sensitivity and the limited availability of corroborating information.

A source in the Houthi Political Office said any regional coordination was part of what the group considers an “existential battle” against Washington and Tel Aviv and linked such cooperation to efforts to break the blockade on Gaza.

The statement reflects the public narrative the Houthis use to justify their maritime operations. The source declined to disclose the nature of the cooperation or whether it involved weapons smuggling, the transfer of specialists, or other activities described by the investigation.

A report issued on Oct. 17, 2025, by the United Nations Panel of Experts on Yemen provides further details on the alleged cooperation, citing weapons smuggling, operational training and logistical support as part of what it describes as a Houthi strategy to expand regional influence.

According to the report, about 400 Somali fighters were transferred to Houthi training camps, while another 70 cases involving smuggling networks remained under investigation. It also states that two Houthi military engineers were sent to Jilib, in southern Somalia, to train Al-Shabaab members on modifying unmanned aerial vehicles.

A subsequent report by the United Nations Panel of Experts on Somalia, published in November 2025, said Al-Shabaab fighters had traveled to Yemen for training in groups of approximately 30. Matthew Bryden, director of Sahan Research, told Alhurra TV that coordination between the Houthis and actors in Somalia had increased since 2023.

The allegations described by sources and public sanctions records suggest a network that extends beyond small-scale, poverty-driven smuggling. Such a network could represent a key logistical foundation for what has evolved since late 2023 into a global maritime security crisis.

The drone capabilities and technologies that al-Shabab members are reportedly learning to use in Somalia form part of a broader arsenal whose more advanced variants have been used in attacks on more than 25 commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Those attacks resulted in the sinking of two ships, the deaths of seafarers, and prompted major international shipping companies to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, significantly increasing global container shipping costs between 2023 and 2024.