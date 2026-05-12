How the ‘Silenced No More’ Report Documents Sexual Violence on October 7

The Civil Commission’s investigation uses testimony, visual evidence, site analysis, and legal review to examine sexual and gender-based violence during the Hamas-led attack and hostage captivity

Reports of sexual violence during the October 7 attack have long been among the most painful and contested issues surrounding the Hamas-led assault. The central question is how to document such crimes when many victims were murdered, evidence was lost, damaged, or never collected in conventional form, crime scenes were chaotic, and survivors and families remain deeply traumatized.

Published by the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children, Silenced No More: Sexual Terror Unveiled is a 300-page investigation into sexual and gender-based violence committed during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel and against hostages held in Gaza. Its central conclusion is that sexual violence was part of a wider pattern of terror directed at individuals, families, communities, and Israeli society as a whole.

Led by Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, the Civil Commission was established after the attack to document alleged war crimes and gender-based violence committed by Hamas, allied Palestinian armed groups, and other participants in the attack. The investigation draws on legal scholars, international jurists, researchers, archivists, trauma experts, and human rights specialists.

The report tries to answer a difficult evidentiary question: how to document sexual violence when many victims cannot testify and much of the conventional forensic record is incomplete. It also places October 7 within the broader history of conflict-related sexual violence, in which such crimes are often hidden, denied, minimized, or legally difficult to prove.

How the Commission Built Its Case

Sexual violence in war and mass-casualty attacks is often difficult to prove through ordinary criminal-investigation methods. Even outside combat conditions, such investigations may depend on indirect corroboration because victims may be dead, traumatized, afraid, stigmatized, or unable to testify.

In a conventional case, investigators may rely on surviving victims, prompt medical examinations, sexual-assault forensic examinations, intact crime scenes, physical evidence, and direct complaints filed soon after the crime. October 7 created very different conditions. Many victims were killed. Some bodies were burned, mutilated, or recovered only after delays. Attack sites were active combat zones or devastated civilian communities. First responders were overwhelmed by rescue, recovery, identification, and burial. Under those circumstances, the absence of a conventional forensic record does not necessarily mean the absence of sexual violence; it may reflect the destruction or loss of the conditions needed to document it.

A hard reality runs through the report: The full scale of the crimes may never be known. The commission’s approach is not to claim perfect completeness, but to assemble enough corroborated evidence to identify patterns, locations, methods, and legal implications.

Rather than relying on one category of proof, the commission attempts to build its case through accumulation and corroboration. According to the report, investigators reviewed more than 10,000 photographs and video segments, amounting to more than 1,800 hours of visual analysis, and conducted more than 430 formal and informal interviews, testimonies, and meetings with survivors, witnesses, released hostages, first responders, experts, and victims’ relatives. The scale of the archive allows investigators to cross-check evidence across sources, locations, and time.

Investigators examined material from the Nova music festival, Route 232, nearby shelters and fields, kibbutzim, military bases, body-identification sites, abduction routes, and captivity-related material from Gaza. The commission says it organized the evidence by site and by phase of the attack, from the initial assault to abduction, transfer, and captivity.

Across those sources, the investigation looked for corroboration: whether testimony matched video evidence, whether images corresponded to known locations, whether body-recovery accounts aligned with other records, whether the timing of events could be reconstructed, and whether similar forms of violence appeared across separate sites. Pattern analysis helped compensate for the absence or incompleteness of ordinary forensic tools.

The report is best understood as a civil society evidentiary archive, not a judicial ruling. The commission cannot convict anyone, and its findings are not a substitute for indictments, trials, evidentiary rulings, defense rights, or judicial findings. Its role is documentation, preservation, and analysis.

Some of the commission’s archive is not publicly available because of privacy, trauma, and evidentiary and legal concerns. Witnesses, according to the commission, were approached through survivor-centered and trauma-informed procedures. They could decide whether to be named, whether testimony could be recorded, and whether it would be audio or video. Interviews were conducted in the witness’s native language where possible, and the commission says it followed a “do no harm” principle. The public report summarizes findings, explains patterns, and describes methodology, but it does not disclose every image, testimony, identifying detail, or protected source material.

What the Report Found

One of the report’s central findings is that investigators identified 13 recurring forms of sexual and gender-based violence. The list is graphic, but it is central to the commission’s argument. These forms include rape, gang rape, sexual torture, forced nudity, mutilation, sexual abuse after death, binding and restraint, public display or parading of victims, deliberate shooting at the head, face, and genital area, threats of forced marriage, and sexual violence against boys and men.

Because those patterns appear across multiple locations and phases, the commission argues that the acts were not disconnected crimes committed in the chaos of the attack. Its conclusion is that sexual and gender-based violence formed part of the attackers’ operational method. In plain terms, the commission is arguing that similar acts across different places suggest a repeated pattern, not merely spontaneous violence by isolated attackers.

Hostages are central to the report’s findings. The commission says sexual and gender-based violence continued during abduction, transfer, and captivity in Gaza. It cites accounts of sexual humiliation, threats, coercion, abuse, and sexualized torture, broadening the timeframe of the alleged crimes from a one-day massacre to an extended course of abuse, coercion, and psychological terror.

Phones, cameras, and social media platforms also form part of the report’s account of the crime scene. The commission says attackers filmed, livestreamed, circulated, and glorified acts of abuse, humiliation, killing, abduction, and captivity, sometimes using victims’ own phones or social media accounts. It treats recording and circulation not as propaganda alone, but as a way of extending the terror beyond the immediate victim. The report argues that relatives and the broader public were made part of the intended audience for the violence.

Another major concept in the report is “kinocidal sexual violence.” The term is the commission’s analytical term, not a recognized standalone offense in international criminal law. It refers to violence aimed at family bonds as part of the harm itself. In this framework, sexual violence or humiliation carried out in front of relatives does not only injure the direct victim. It turns family relationships into instruments of terror, forcing parents, children, siblings, or spouses to witness or experience the destruction of those bonds.

International law already recognizes rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced sterilization, and other forms of sexual violence as potential war crimes, crimes against humanity, or acts linked to genocide. The commission argues that the October 7 evidence also shows a specific familial dimension that existing legal categories do not fully capture. Whether courts eventually use that terminology is a separate question, but the concept helps explain what the commission sees as one of the attack’s defining features.

What the Report Argues Legally

Legally, the report argues that the documented acts may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and, if specific intent were proved in a criminal proceeding, genocidal acts. These are separate legal categories, each with its own threshold.

War-crimes allegations rest on the context of armed conflict and the alleged commission of murder, torture, sexual violence, hostage-taking, and outrages upon personal dignity. Crimes against humanity require a showing that the acts formed part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population. Genocide is the highest threshold because it requires proof of intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a protected national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

The commission points to scale, repetition, dehumanizing conduct, sexual violence, hostage-taking, and attacks on family and communal life as relevant to that analysis. Still, criminal responsibility would have to be established in proceedings against specific defendants.

That distinction is central to reading the report fairly. Its value lies not in declaring final guilt, but in assembling material, identifying patterns, and arguing that sexual and gender-based violence should be treated as central to the October 7 attack rather than as a secondary or unspeakable appendix to it.

How It Fits Into International Law

Comparisons to other conflicts require caution. October 7 was not Rwanda, Bosnia, the ISIS campaign against the Yazidis, Syria, or Ukraine. The perpetrators, victims, scale, legal forums, and political contexts differ. The useful comparison is narrower: In each case, investigators, courts, or UN bodies had to confront sexual violence as a method of terror, persecution, domination, or group destruction.

Rwanda is relevant for genocide law. The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda’s Akayesu judgment became a landmark in recognizing that rape and sexual violence can constitute acts of genocide when committed with the required intent to destroy a protected group. Bosnia is relevant because the Foča cases before the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia helped establish rape, torture, and enslavement as serious international crimes, including crimes against humanity.

The ISIS campaign against the Yazidis is relevant for abduction, sexual slavery, family separation, and ideological targeting. That comparison helps explain why the October 7 report devotes so much attention to captivity, family bonds, and the meaning of sexual violence in an ideologically driven assault. Ukraine is relevant for modern accountability infrastructure, because the report points to it as a model for coordinated domestic and international investigation of atrocity crimes, specialized support for prosecutors, cooperation with outside experts, and structures for survivor protection and reparations.

A broader legal anchor is UN Security Council Resolution 1820, adopted in 2008, which recognized that rape and other forms of sexual violence can constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, or acts linked to genocide, and that sexual violence may be used as a tactic of war. That framework is part of the reason the October 7 report treats sexual violence not only as a human rights violation, but as a possible atrocity crime requiring formal accountability.

In practical terms, the report calls attention to tools that may figure in future October 7-related cases: specialized sexual-violence investigators, trained prosecutors, evidence-sharing between countries, universal jurisdiction, survivor protection, reparations, and legal strategies that can connect individual acts to broader patterns. Such mechanisms can determine whether atrocity documentation remains historical or becomes evidence capable of supporting accountability.

Ultimately, the report is not a verdict and does not replace criminal proceedings. Its purpose is to prevent the sexual and gender-based violence documented in connection with October 7 from being treated as unknowable, unprovable, or secondary. The report’s core argument is that these crimes must be investigated not as a footnote to October 7, but as part of how the attack was carried out, how it affected victims and families, and how it may eventually be prosecuted.