How Turkey Views Its Post-Iran-War Strategic Relationship With Israel

Ankara sees Iran’s weakening as both a diplomatic opening and a new source of exposure as Israel watches Turkey’s expanding regional role

Turkey has emerged from the latest regional crisis with more diplomatic room to maneuver, greater value to Washington, and a sharper rivalry with Israel over Syria, Gaza diplomacy, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

This analysis focuses primarily on how Turkish experts view the shifting regional balance from Ankara, where Iran’s weakening is seen as both an opportunity and a source of new exposure.

The US-Iran memorandum, the tentative easing of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s reduced regional capacity, uncertainty in Lebanon, and Syria’s unresolved future have created new space for Ankara. But that opening is not uncontested. Israel is watching Turkey’s role in Syria, channels to Hamas, defense ties, and regional ambitions as part of a longer-term strategic challenge.

The result is not direct confrontation, at least not yet, but a structural rivalry that could help define the next phase of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Barin Kayaoğlu, assistant professor and chair of the American Studies Department at the Social Sciences University of Ankara, said the US-Iran memorandum offers Turkey a chance to lower immediate risks without resolving the deeper instability around it.

Turkey is cautiously welcoming the US-Iran memorandum of understanding … while remaining concerned that the deal’s unresolved questions could reignite conflict

“Turkey is cautiously welcoming the US-Iran memorandum of understanding—hoping it will ease regional tensions, reopen space for trade with Tehran and reduce the risk of a wider war on its borders—while remaining concerned that the deal’s unresolved questions could reignite conflict,” Kayaoğlu told The Media Line.

For Ankara, Iran’s weakening is not a simple victory. A diminished Tehran gives Turkey more room in Syria and Iraq, but a destabilized Iran could also produce refugee flows, Kurdish militancy, border insecurity, and energy disruption. Kayaoğlu said the memorandum offers Turkey “a potential strategic opening: lower energy and shipping risks, a chance to revive trade with Iran and less pressure to balance between the United States, Iran and Israel.”

Turkey and Iran compete in Syria, Iraq, and the South Caucasus, but both governments have generally avoided allowing that rivalry to become an open rupture.

“Turkey and Iran have spent decades managing a rivalry that neither side has allowed to escalate into a lasting rupture,” Kayaoğlu said. “The two neighbors have proved adept at maintaining trade and diplomatic channels even as they backed opposing political forces across the region.”

Kayaoğlu said one of Ankara’s chief worries during the war was the prospect of “an influx of refugees from Iran at a time when it already hosts more than 2 million refugees—and as anti-refugee sentiment is on the rise.”

The crisis has also increased Turkey’s usefulness to Washington. Turkey remains a NATO member with channels to Iran, influence in Syria, access to Iraqi political and security dynamics, and the ability to speak with actors the United States and Israel often cannot engage directly.

Kayaoğlu said Washington sees Turkey as “a key regional power—one that maintains channels to Iran and Iran-backed militias in Iraq, as well as influence in Syria—while Washington seeks to preserve diplomatic pathways in an increasingly volatile region.”

But as Iran’s regional posture weakens, Turkey’s rise becomes more conspicuous. Kayaoğlu said Ankara is particularly alert to Israeli rhetoric portraying Turkey as the next major regional adversary after Iran.

“Last year, a commentator of theirs said they were ‘playing the semifinals with Iran, and the final match will be against Turkey,’” he said.

The remark appears to refer to a June 2025 Channel 13 broadcast in which former Israeli footballer and television personality Eyal Berkovic repeated a football-style joke comparing Israel’s conflicts to tournament rounds: Hamas in the quarterfinal, Iran in the semifinal, and Turkey in the final. Israeli reports described the line as humor, while Turkish outlets treated it as evidence of hostile intent toward Turkey.

Kayaoğlu said the more realistic danger is not a direct Israeli-Turkish military clash, but an effort by Israel to harden Washington’s view of Ankara. He described that risk as a “low probability” scenario, arguing that Turkey’s NATO membership and geopolitical importance would remain central to US calculations. The upcoming NATO summit, he said, would remind President Donald Trump and other allies of “Turkey’s strength and geopolitical importance.”

Dr. Hande Ortay of KTO Karatay University offered a more measured reading. She said Ankara takes Israeli threat narratives seriously but does not treat them as proof that war is approaching.

“From Ankara’s perspective, this narrative is not entirely dismissed; however, it is generally interpreted less as an indication of an imminent military threat and more as part of Israel’s broader strategic messaging and security discourse,” Ortay told The Media Line. “Turkish policymakers tend to view such statements as reflecting Israeli concerns over Turkey’s growing influence in Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Palestinian issue, and regional diplomacy rather than evidence of a direct confrontation scenario.”

According to Ortay, Israel’s unease is not limited to Hamas. Hamas remains central from Israel’s security perspective, but the deeper concern is Turkey’s expanding ability to shape regional balances.

“Israel’s concerns cannot be reduced to a single factor,” she said. “While Turkey’s ties with Hamas remain a prominent issue from an Israeli security perspective, the deeper concern lies in Turkey’s expanding geopolitical and military capabilities.”

She pointed to Ankara’s growing influence in Syria, the rapid development of its defense industry, and its potential coordination with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan as factors shaping Israeli concern.

Israel increasingly views Turkey not merely as an ideological challenger but as a rising geopolitical actor capable of projecting power

“Consequently, Israel increasingly views Turkey not merely as an ideological challenger but as a rising geopolitical actor capable of projecting power,” Ortay said.

Turkey is not isolated internationally in the way Iran has been. It is inside NATO, has built a major defense industry, controls strategic geography between Europe, the Black Sea, the Middle East, and the Eastern Mediterranean, and has expanded its reach across Syria, the Gulf, Africa, and Central Asia.

Syria is the clearest arena where the competition is taking shape.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad and the rise of the new Syrian order under Ahmed al-Sharaa, Turkey has sought to consolidate influence along its southern frontier. Ankara’s priority is a unified Syrian state capable of restoring central governance and preventing Kurdish armed groups from consolidating autonomous military structures near Turkey’s border.

Israel’s priority is different. It wants to prevent hostile forces, whether Iranian-backed, Islamist, Turkish-aligned, or state-based, from emerging near its northern frontier. The two agendas are not automatically incompatible, since both Turkey and Israel have an interest in preventing Iran’s full return to Syria. But their operational doctrines are increasingly difficult to reconcile.

“Syria is increasingly emerging as the principal arena of Turkish-Israeli competition,” Ortay said. “As Iran’s influence in Syria has weakened, a power vacuum has emerged. Turkey seeks a stable and territorially unified Syrian state capable of restoring governance, whereas Israel remains focused on preventing the emergence of security arrangements that it perceives as threatening near its borders.”

This creates a dangerous gray zone. Ankara sees repeated Israeli strikes as destabilizing. Israel sees its freedom of action as necessary for deterrence.

Direct confrontation remains unlikely because both sides recognize its potentially severe costs

“Direct confrontation remains unlikely because both sides recognize its potentially severe costs,” Ortay said. “However, their respective red lines are becoming increasingly sensitive. Turkey prioritizes Syria’s territorial integrity and supports the strengthening of state institutions, while Israel seeks to maintain a security buffer and operational freedom in southern Syria.”

Mustafa Metin Kaşlılar, vice president of the Turkish Foreign Policy Research Center and a foreign policy analyst, placed the rivalry in the broader transformation of the region since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel and the wars that followed.

“There is no doubt that significant changes have taken place in the Middle East, especially after October 7,” Kaşlılar told The Media Line. “In particular, following Hamas’ attacks on October 7, we can see that Israel has become more aggressive in the region.”

He said Turkey’s criticism of Israel’s military campaigns has increased Ankara’s standing among regional publics.

“Since October 7, Turkey has been the country that has raised its voice most strongly against Israel’s attacks in the region,” Kaşlılar said. “In addition, almost everywhere affected by Israeli attacks, Turkish aid teams are present. This is also increasing Turkey’s influence among the peoples of the region.”

In his view, Israel sees Turkey as a different kind of challenge because Ankara is both regionally assertive and embedded in Western structures.

“Turkey is a country integrated with the West, making it quite different from Iran. It is also a member of NATO,” he said. “Therefore, Israel has certain concerns, and Israeli officials express these concerns through political rhetoric. Ankara naturally views this as a strategic threat.”

Even in Kaşlılar’s sharper assessment, direct war is not presented as likely. He said both countries still need communication, especially in Syria.

“There is certainly a form of behind-the-scenes diplomacy between the two countries, because any serious tension could lead to major consequences,” he said. “For this reason, the two countries remain in communication, particularly regarding the Syrian theater.”

The competition is also expanding beyond Syria. The Eastern Mediterranean remains another arena of friction, with Israel’s growing relations with Greece and Cyprus viewed in Ankara through the lens of containment. Turkey’s naval posture, energy ambitions, and support for Northern Cyprus already place it at odds with Greek and Cypriot positions.

Kaşlılar connected Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean in the same strategic picture.

“Of course, this will not become a single front; at least it will not be a single front, because Israel also has expanding relations with the Greek Cypriot Administration and Greece, meaning tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean will increase,” he said. “However, in order to avoid both countries being drawn into a military war, there will always be mutual channels of communication.”

The phrase “Greek Cypriot Administration” is a common Turkish formulation for the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, which Turkey does not recognize.

Gaza adds another layer. For Israel, Turkey’s Hamas channels are a security concern. The United States and European Union designate Hamas as a terrorist organization; Turkey does not. Ankara argues that maintaining contact with Hamas gives it leverage in ceasefire negotiations, hostage and prisoner diplomacy, and humanitarian access.

Ortay said Ankara sees those contacts as part of a broader regional role.

“Ankara does not view its engagement with Hamas solely through the lens of mediation,” she said. “Rather, it considers these channels part of a broader diplomatic approach that combines humanitarian diplomacy, support for the Palestinian cause, and regional influence.”

Turkey’s ability to speak with Hamas gives Ankara influence in Gaza diplomacy, but it also complicates Israel’s effort to isolate Hamas diplomatically. For Ankara, the channel is a tool of leverage and crisis management. For Israel, it is part of Turkey’s emergence as a rival diplomatic actor.

Ortay said Ankara rejects the idea that contact necessarily means endorsement.

“Turkey rejects the notion that engagement with Hamas should automatically be interpreted as a security threat,” she said. “From Ankara’s perspective, dialogue with actors involved in a conflict is a diplomatic necessity rather than an endorsement of their actions.”

Kaşlılar framed Ankara’s position more bluntly.

“Israel defines Hamas as a terrorist organization, whereas Turkey does not view it in this way,” he said. “According to Turkey, the reason for Hamas’s emergence is Israel’s ongoing aggression.”

That difference is one of the core political divides between Israel and Turkey, and it shapes how each country interprets the other’s role in Gaza diplomacy.

The broader question is whether Turkey’s coordination with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan is becoming the basis for a new regional alignment. Ortay said the coordination is more than symbolic but not yet an alliance.

“At present, this coordination should not be viewed as a fully institutionalized regional bloc,” she said. “Nevertheless, it extends beyond symbolic diplomacy. The increasing consultations among these states reflect a shared interest in addressing regional instability, uncertainty surrounding the future security order in the Middle East, and concerns regarding escalating conflicts.”

Kaşlılar also rejected the idea of a fixed bloc, while acknowledging that coordination could increase.

“Regional blocs in the Middle East are not a relevant concept in this period,” he said. “However, while there is an Israeli threat, regional countries may come together for consultation, engage in trade, and form cooperation mechanisms. This could also include military cooperation, but it would largely represent a diplomatic stance.”

For Turkey, loose regional coordination is an opportunity. Ankara can present itself as a state capable of talking to NATO, Iran, Hamas, Syria, Gulf capitals, Pakistan, and, indirectly, Israel. But that same role raises the risk that Israel increasingly identifies Turkey as a major strategic competitor after Iran.

Ortay described the outcome of the Iran war for Turkey as mixed.

“The conflict has produced a mixed outcome for Turkey,” she said. “On one hand, the weakening of Iran’s regional influence has expanded Ankara’s room for maneuver in Syria, Iraq, and broader regional diplomacy. On the other hand, Israel’s growing strategic confidence and increasing focus on Turkey as a potential long-term competitor have exposed Ankara to greater geopolitical scrutiny and risk.”

Her conclusion was that Turkey has gained influence but also become more exposed.

Turkey has simultaneously gained influence and become more vulnerable to strategic competition

“Therefore, Turkey has simultaneously gained influence and become more vulnerable to strategic competition,” Ortay said.

Kaşlılar reached a similar conclusion on Turkey’s influence, but warned that Iranian instability would be dangerous for Ankara.

“The Iran war significantly reduced Iran’s influence in the region and pushed Iran inward,” he said. “Turkey was one of the mediator countries in the Iran war, as Iran’s territorial integrity is extremely important. Any instability in Iran directly affects Turkey. While Iran’s weakening is positive, its fragmentation would be highly negative.”

Turkey may benefit from a weaker Iran in Syria and Iraq, but it does not benefit from a collapsed Iran. A fragmented Iran could produce refugee movements, armed groups, border insecurity, and new Kurdish dynamics.

Kaşlılar said the war has also pushed Gulf states to rethink security partnerships.

“Following the Iran war, Turkey undoubtedly increased its influence in the region,” he said. “First, Gulf countries, after the Iran war, realized that they should not rely solely on US security guarantees and began to accelerate their investments in Turkey’s defense industry.”

Turkey’s defense industry is already a central part of its foreign policy. Drones, armored vehicles, naval platforms, and defense cooperation have helped Ankara turn military production into diplomatic leverage. A Gulf search for diversified security partnerships would only increase that leverage.

Still, Kaşlılar warned against reading the region through rigid camps.

The foreign policies of Middle Eastern countries cannot be explained through a single-center narrative; each country must be analyzed in detail

“The foreign policies of Middle Eastern countries cannot be explained through a single-center narrative; each country must be analyzed in detail,” he said.

The future scenarios range from managed rivalry to crisis escalation. Turkey and Israel could continue to clash rhetorically while preserving military deconfliction, especially in Syria. The rivalry could also expand indirectly through Israeli coordination with Greece, Cyprus, and selected regional actors, and through Turkey’s growing role in Syria, Gaza diplomacy, and defense exports. A more dangerous scenario would involve an Israeli strike near Turkish-linked assets in Syria, a confrontation involving Syrian state forces, or a broader Lebanon spillover that strains deconfliction channels.

None of the experts interviewed described direct war as likely, but all pointed to Syria as the most sensitive arena.

The Turkey-Israel rivalry is therefore not simply a bilateral dispute. It is becoming a prism through which to understand the post-Iran-war Middle East: a region where old threat maps are being redrawn, the US is diversifying its partnerships, Iran’s weakening does not automatically produce stability, and Turkey’s rise is both an opportunity and a new source of strategic anxiety.