The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IDF Releases Declassified Footage of October 7 Attacks by Hamas, Counters Claims of ‘Fake News’
A house destroyed during the Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists at Kibbutz Be'eri, Oct. 14, 2023. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Watch Now
Top Stories

IDF Releases Declassified Footage of October 7 Attacks by Hamas, Counters Claims of ‘Fake News’

Aaron Poris
10/30/2023

In an effort to counter widespread anti-Israel protests and allegations of “fake news,” the Israel Defense Forces have unveiled a range of declassified materials detailing the attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists on October 7. The compilation, which totals 43 minutes and includes video footage, still images, and audio clips, was sourced from various means such as CCTV cameras, dash-cams, cellphones, and even GoPros worn by the Hamas terrorists themselves. The media was invited to view the collection at the IDF base in Glilot, north of Tel Aviv.

Read the full story here.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.