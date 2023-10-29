IDF Releases Declassified Footage of October 7 Attacks by Hamas, Counters Claims of ‘Fake News’

In an effort to counter widespread anti-Israel protests and allegations of “fake news,” the Israel Defense Forces have unveiled a range of declassified materials detailing the attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists on October 7. The compilation, which totals 43 minutes and includes video footage, still images, and audio clips, was sourced from various means such as CCTV cameras, dash-cams, cellphones, and even GoPros worn by the Hamas terrorists themselves. The media was invited to view the collection at the IDF base in Glilot, north of Tel Aviv.

