IDF Spokesman Details Strategies for Eliminating Hamas in Exclusive Interview

The Media Line’s Felice Friedson sat down for an interview with IDF spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman. In this comprehensive discussion, Spielman briefed Friedson on the ongoing military operations in Israel’s south and north and shed light on the complexity of dealing with rocket attacks from Yemen.

TML: Joining me is Maj. Doron Spielman, spokesperson for the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]. Thank you for taking the time with me at The Media Line.

Doron Spielman: Thank you, Felice.

TML: Doron, we are several weeks into an operation in Israel. Everyone will remember October 7, the day that the Hamas terrorists infiltrated the border with Israel and 1,400 people were murdered in a very ghastly way. The army has now entered [Gaza] for several weeks. Can you paint a picture of what’s happening on the ground now?

Doron Spielman: On the ground right now, our forces have ramped up their efforts in the Gaza Strip. We are using combined forces. This includes infantry, naval, Hummer divisions, engineering divisions, to move forward with the goals we set for ourselves since that ghastly day on October 7. Which first and foremost includes the elimination of Hamas’ terror infrastructure and their ability to rule the Gaza Strip—really, dismantling all of their capabilities. So that is the main goal, that is what we are focused on right now. We have been taking a measured approach, our forces are living up to their jobs. One of the successes is something that happened yesterday: in addition to killing a number of senior Hamas terrorists, we were able to release Ori Megidish, a female soldier, a private in the Israeli army who was taken hostage as part of the brutal attack on October 7. So we are operating on many different levels and moving forward with our operational objectives.

TML: How difficult is this operation, given that the hostages are probably placed in all different parts of the tunnels underground Gaza City?

Doron Spielman: As we know, Israel is such a small country, barely the size of a small state in the United States, with just under 10 million people. We all know the hostages, we have family, I personally have friends whose siblings are hostages. Our hearts go out to these families, first and foremost. This is an incredibly difficult situation. I don’t think very many armies in the world have ever faced this kind of situation with so many hostages in such a hostile setting. Hamas has laid this entire stage for years; it’s all been planned and prepared. Those hostages are obviously in danger’s way. The IDF is up to the task, of all the armies in the world, we are committed to destroy Hamas and also bring home those hostages. It’s going to require an enormous amount of operational excellence, combining intelligence, combining the infantry, combining the air and the navy. Ori Megidish is the first of many examples of what’s going to take place and we’re not going to leave anyone behind. Without question, this is more complicated than anything any major country has faced till today.

TML: In reports coming out, satellite reports on how deep the army has invaded into Gaza, can you shed some light on where the army is at the moment—the tanks, the infantry?

Doron Spielman: I can’t get into operation specifics, obviously I don’t want to give our enemies Hamas any clue of exactly where we’re located. However, we did begin reconnaissance forays a number of days ago and we’ve been deepening our operations according to our plan. We do have combined units already in the Gaza Strip, they are fulfilling their objective. We have managed to eliminate dozens and dozens of Hamas terrorists who are coming out of those underground bunkers, which are located, by the way, as we’ve shown, not only underneath hospitals—inside universities, next to schools, next to United Nations facilities where they’ve confiscated fuel. We’ve managed to eliminate them in very complicated settings where they’ve embedded themselves, from the air and from the ground. As time goes on, the picture for Hamas is going to get darker and darker. The Israeli people are truly united and committed that Hamas cannot exist if we are to exist. They’ve set their sights on destroying Israel, and obviously we aren’t going to allow that to happen.

TML: The tunnels have not gone away. For years we’ve reported on the fact that people were hearing things by the border. The Israeli Defense Forces have stated that they had taken out the tunnels that are on the periphery, but an entire infrastructure of tunnels—it’s become very, very well-known that they’ve been sitting there. So why not do you feel the army is prepared? Are there things that have been done in the past decade that you feel are going to help penetrate those tunnels, which are, as you just said, very difficult to get through?

Doron Spielman: I think you bring up a very important point. First of all, the tunnel network inside Gaza is more than 200 to 300 miles of tunnels, plus hundreds of millions and now billions of dollars in international aid that Hamas was entrusted with by the international community which was supposed to go towards more hospitals and universities, more water clarification plants, more power plants. As we can see, they’ve poured all that money into the underground terror web they’ve created. We have now seen the absolute true face of Hamas. On October 7 they revealed their face and showed themselves to be essentially the same as ISIS. Israel made a very clear decision—this isn’t going to be another surgical strike, another operation to weaken Hamas, this is an operation, as we’ve declared from the very beginning, to eliminate Hamas, and therefore our operational movements are based on that. Destroying that tunnel system is essential to destroying Hamas, therefore it reflects the operational agenda. To destroy Hamas, we have to destroy the infrastructure, therefore we have to approach that entire web that they’ve created underground. It’s not easy, it will come at a price, but the long-term benefits of this will be a benefit to the Israeli civilians and ultimately even to those Gazan civilians who of course are living on top of that infrastructure.

TML: Israel’s always had a short period of time from the media perspective of getting in, doing what they need to before the picture turns, where Palestinian people are suffering, Palestinian people are being killed. Ten thousand to 12,000 people who might be stuffed into that hospital for example, numbers coming out of the PA that are hard to verify, stating 8,000 to 9,000 that are killed, and of course the issue of humanitarian aid getting in. So coupled with all these issues, how does Israel continue to go in without getting political pushback, which we see today.

Doron Spielman: Hamas is responsible for the civilian situation in the Gaza Strip. They’ve had 16 years now where they’ve built all these facilities, including their hospitals—they built their hospital, the largest hospital in the entire Gaza Strip, the Shifa Hospital, right on top of their central control command center. They are clearly responsible. They have taken the lives of the Gazan people and essentially killed those people the moment they build their infrastructure in way to make them targets. Such a cynical use of human life, we can’t imagine any sane or rational country ever thinking—the civilians we’re supposed to protect, putting them on top of our terror infrastructure. We are calling on the Gazan people to leave the area of conflict. It’s not simple, it’s not easy, Hamas are blocking the roads, but the international community needs to be pressuring Hamas to get those civilians out of harm’s way. Now it is upon you to do what is right and get those people out of there—send them to southern Gaza. Don’t act like cowards, if you stand up for something stand up for it and face the IDF head on. We’re not going to finish until we’ve completely destroyed Hamas.

TML: Head north, look at Lebanon and what’s happening with rockets coming into Israel on an almost daily basis. What are your projections?

Doron Spielman: I can tell you what our hope is. Our hope is, from the very beginning we’ve sent a very clear message to Hizbullah, to Lebanon, the Lebanese government, the Lebanese people, not to get involved in this conflict. We’ve seen Hizbullah has taken numerous rocket attacks, anti-tank missiles, attempted surgical strikes against both soldiers and civilians. We have managed to contain that situation; we’re striking back at them at lightning speed. Most of their attempts to fire rockets have been prevented by us taking out a lot of their terrorist infrastructure. Once again, we are not looking for this to expand. Do the Lebanese people, the Lebanese government, really want to put their faith and their fate in the hands of Hizbullah and Hamas? It’s a very poor choice and we’re hoping they will exert all their pressure so Hizbullah ceases doing what they’re doing on the northern border. We’re ready if they don’t, but we’re asking them, don’t get involved.

TML: The IDF had to use a long-rage Arrow interceptor missile at a missile coming from Yemen. Again, another player you’re contending with at the same time. How large can this war expand? What are the deep concerns about it becoming far greater than it is at the moment?

Doron Spielman: As you said, there was a surface-to-surface missile that was intercepted by Arrow, which is a long-range missile neutralization system developed by Israel. It’s another example of a very robust umbrella which we’ve invested in to protect the Israeli people from all types of threats, that came from over the Red Sea, it was not inside Israeli airspace. Once again, we are hoping that this does not spread to other areas. But one thing this does show is that Hamas is not just an Israel problem. Hamas might only be located a mile and a half—roughly 2 kilometers from the Israeli border, but Hamas is a global terror phenomenon. They are linked with world terror agencies and organizations, many of whom are supported by Iran, as we’ve said from the very beginning, just as President Joe Biden said. Don’t think Hamas will stop against Israel. If Hamas were to concede against Israel, they would simply move on to the rest of the world. The war we are fighting, Felice, is not just to protect the Israeli people. Ultimately speaking, it is a war against global terror. It doesn’t stop with us; it’ll be showing up on the doorsteps of people around the world. I think that’s what this shows.

TML: How long can this war sustain? You have 360,000 reservists, more than 150,000 troops, predicting months ahead in terms of this war. What can the country do to sustain this war from an economic standpoint, and beyond?

Doron Spielman: It’s an important question. I actually think we have the advantage that actually Hamas put us in this situation. We have no choice but to pursue this until our goals are achieved to destroy Hamas and bring home those hostages and that’s what we are going to do. We have a very strong government, a very strong cabinet, very strong military leaders. The State of Israel is equipped and will pursue this until completed. It will come at a great cost financially, economically, personally for all, we’re aware that this doesn’t take place inside of a vacuum, but the long-term benefits of defeating Hamas are definitely worth it, both for Israel and for other people in the region.

TML: Thank you so much for taking this time at this very harsh moment in history, for The Media Line.

Doron Spielman: Thank you so much, Felice.