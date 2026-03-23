If the IDF Is Succeeding, Why Are Sirens Still Sounding?

Seth Frantzman, adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told TML: “There is a lack of … willingness to say that it is plausible that these groups have more weapons hidden underground or are able to reproduce them.”

For many Israelis, it may feel like nothing has changed since February 28, when the war against Iran began. Missiles continue to be exchanged, sirens still sound, and daily life remains disrupted.

However, beneath the surface, the reality is very different, according to Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi. He said Israel is steadily dismantling the Iranian regime’s military capabilities.

“Israel is completely destroying the Iranian regime,” said Avivi, founder of the Israel Defense and Security Forum.

He explained that while Iran spent four decades preparing for this confrontation, its current response demonstrates mounting weakness rather than strength.

Every attack we carry out with the Americans is degrading their government and missile capabilities. They are shooting randomly. It is bad and terrorizes citizens, but from a military point of view, they are ineffective.

“They are randomly shooting,” Avivi said. “Iran prepared for this war for 40 years, but the country is being degraded. At the end of the day, every attack we carry out with the Americans is degrading their government and missile capabilities. They are shooting randomly. It is bad and terrorizes citizens, but from a military point of view, they are ineffective. They are not able to do anything meaningful while we are degrading them at a fast pace, and they are not going to be able to sustain this for long.”

According to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, Iran has fired around 400 ballistic missiles at Israel since the start of the war, with an interception rate of about 92%. There have been four direct impact sites: Tel Aviv on the first day, Beit Shemesh on the second, and Arad and Dimona over the weekend.

That total is still lower than the number of missiles Iran launched during the 12-day war in June, Shoshani said during a briefing for the foreign press.

He added that all of the victims so far have been civilians.

However, despite Avivi’s optimism and the IDF’s claim that it has destroyed more than 70% of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, Iran does not appear to be running out of weapons.

Part of the reason is that Iran began the war with an estimated 2,500 missiles, far more than it has fired so far at Israel and neighboring Gulf countries. At the same time, analysts say Iran has modified its tactics.

Seth Frantzman, author of After ISIS: America, Iran and the Struggle for the Middle East and an adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Iran has shifted its strategy since 2024.

In April and October 2024, Iran launched two large-scale barrages involving hundreds of missiles and drones, attempting to overwhelm Israel’s air defense systems. While some missiles penetrated, Israel and its regional partners defended the country effectively. Since then, Iran appears to have adapted, launching smaller barrages more frequently to keep a similar level of impact.

Now their tactic is more similar to the Houthis. They launch several a day, but not a huge number in each attack, and just hope some get through, or they use a cluster warhead to create a lot of chaos.

“Now their tactic is more similar to the Houthis,” Frantzman explained. “They launch several a day, but not a huge number in each attack, and just hope some get through, or they use a cluster warhead to create a lot of chaos.”

He noted that while the number of daily attacks stays similar to the early days of the war, the number of missiles per attack has decreased. That shift does not change the experience for civilians, millions of whom still have to run to shelters with every launch.

“From the Iranian point of view, they are purposely trying to keep up that effect; that people have to stay home, that there will be some casualties,” Frantzman added.

He said the use of cluster munitions, which are banned under international law, is intended specifically to spread chaos among civilians. A ballistic missile that struck Arad over the weekend, for example, carried a 450-kilogram warhead and destroyed several buildings, more reminiscent of the June conflict.

Cluster munitions, by contrast, typically cause fewer casualties unless they land directly inside a building where people are not sheltered. They also cannot penetrate reinforced safe rooms in the same way as a large warhead. However, because the bomblets can spread over a radius of around 10 kilometers, they are harder to intercept and can cause more widespread, if less concentrated, damage.

Shoshani confirmed that the missiles that struck over the weekend were ones the IDF had confronted before and attempted to intercept. An investigation into what went wrong is still underway.

From all we know so far, these are missiles that we’ve encountered before and have been able to intercept

“From all we know so far, these are missiles that we’ve encountered before and have been able to intercept,” he told reporters.

Another challenge, both Shoshani and Frantzman noted, is Iran’s sheer size. The country is roughly 150 times the size of Lebanon. Even in Lebanon, the IDF has not been able to locate and eliminate all of Hezbollah’s weapons. Doing so in Iran is far more complex.

At the same time, in November 2024, Israel signed a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon and told the public it had significantly degraded Hezbollah, nearly to the point of collapse. The IDF released images of weapons caches and said the Lebanese government would complete the disarmament process.

However, since joining the current war, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, including an anti-tank missile that was originally thought to have killed Israeli civilian Ofer Moskovitz on Sunday morning, although it was later determined that Moskovitz was hit directly by a shell from an Israeli artillery battery and died by accidental fire.

Frantzman said anti-tank guided missiles are different from the short- and long-range rockets usually fired by the terror organization. Anti-tank missiles are relatively easy to smuggle or keep on hand, and he said he does not think there was ever a clear estimate of how many Hezbollah possesses.

However, Frantzman added that the number of rockets still in Hezbollah’s arsenal shows why it is important to stay wary about claims regarding IDF successes in these conflicts.

We learned that going back with Hamas. The tendency is to always claim these great successes or these nemeses are weaker than they are.

“We learned that going back with Hamas,” Frantzman cautioned. “The tendency is to always claim these great successes or these nemeses are weaker than they are, and there is a lack of skepticism or willingness to say that it is plausible that these groups have more weapons hidden underground or are able to reproduce them.”

In 2023, when Hezbollah joined the Iron Swords war, it was estimated to have a stockpile of 150,000 rockets. Even if the IDF destroyed 70% or 80% of them, that would still leave between 30,000 and 40,000 rockets, roughly the same number Hezbollah had before the 2006 Lebanon War.

“They are still a dangerous beast,” Frantzman said.

Avivi agreed. He said that when Israel signed the ceasefire with Hezbollah, it knew the organization still retained significant capabilities, even if Israel had eliminated two-thirds of its arsenal. He said Israel chose to pause in order to shift its military focus to Iran.

According to Avivi, there was a broader attack plan that is now beginning to unfold in Lebanon, but the government delayed executing it in order to focus on Iran.

“The main issue is winning the war with Iran,” Avivi said. “If we beat Iran, we will also dismantle Hezbollah.”