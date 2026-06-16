Iran Deal Raises Questions Over Hormuz, Nuclear Talks and Hezbollah

The reported MoU could ease pressure on Gulf shipping and energy markets while leaving major disputes over enrichment, sanctions relief and Lebanon unresolved

A memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has opened a new political fight before the public has seen the full text of the agreement. Washington and Tehran are presenting the framework as a step toward ending the latest phase of the war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and creating room for further nuclear negotiations. But in Israel, the deal is being judged by a more urgent test: whether it could restrict Israel’s freedom to act against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The known contours of the agreement remain incomplete. President Donald Trump has said the agreement is signed, while a formal ceremony is expected in Geneva. Reports so far indicate that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) would create a 60-day ceasefire window, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, start technical talks on Iran’s nuclear program, and open the door to some form of sanctions relief, oil waivers, or access to frozen Iranian assets. But the official text has not been released, and descriptions from US, Iranian, and media sources differ on key details.

That uncertainty is central to the debate. The reported framework does not yet clearly settle what restrictions Iran would accept on uranium enrichment, what happens to its existing enriched uranium stockpile, how sanctions relief would be sequenced, what enforcement mechanisms would apply, or whether Lebanon and Hezbollah are formally covered. Iran has pushed for a cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, while Israel has made clear that it does not consider itself bound by a US-Iran arrangement that could limit its operations against Hezbollah.

Joe Truzman, a US-based independent Middle East analyst, said any assessment remains tentative until the document itself is made public. “An official version of the MoU has not been released; thus, most of my answers are based on what has been reported in the media about the deal,” he told The Media Line. “There are still questions about subjects like the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and other key issues because an official copy of the MoU has not been released.”

The deal is already producing political divisions in several arenas at once. In the United States, supporters can argue that President Trump is moving toward ending a costly war, easing pressure on energy markets, and forcing Iran into a negotiating framework. Critics, including some Iran hawks, argue that the agreement may stop short of dismantling Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities while giving Tehran economic relief. In Iran, hard-liners have also voiced objections, fearing that the agreement may require concessions on the nuclear issue.

In Israel, opposition to the emerging framework is not uniform in its reasoning, but much of the Jewish-Zionist political spectrum is converging around one demand: No US-Iran deal should restrict Israel’s freedom of action in Lebanon.

Truzman said the politics are difficult for both governments. “Both the United States and Iran are attempting to sell the deal domestically,” he said. “Interestingly, both countries are receiving negative responses from their bases. Hardliners in Iran believe that the deal will result in significant nuclear concessions, while critics in the United States view the agreement as giving the regime a lifeline.”

Giving money to a regime that the United States has spent years trying to undermine does not look like victory

He added, “Giving money to a regime that the United States has spent years trying to undermine does not look like victory.”

Still, Truzman cautioned that US criticism of the deal should account for the damage Iran has already absorbed. “Though I believe that critics of the deal in the United States are not fully taking into account the overall picture,” he said. “Iran has gone through years of sanctions, which have decimated its economy. The Rial is nearly worthless. Iran’s proxies have been decimated but are slowly recovering. Due to American and Israeli action, key figures in the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance are now a memory. The region, at this moment, is safer, but that won’t last forever.”

That divide frames the broader argument over the agreement. One view sees it as a concessionary framework that may give Tehran economic oxygen without resolving the nuclear, missile, or proxy issues. Another sees it as a pragmatic pause after Iran suffered severe military, economic, and political losses. Under that reading, the deal may not represent a clean victory for any side but a temporary arrangement after a conflict in which each actor paid a price and none achieved all of its stated goals.

Irina Tsukerman, president of Scarab Rising and a political analyst, offered a more skeptical reading of the deal’s political logic. She told The Media Line the agreement should be understood less as a historic diplomatic achievement and more as an effort by President Trump to reframe an inconclusive outcome.

“No one should be surprised,” Tsukerman said. “Anyone who watched Trump’s handling of Ukraine and still believed Israel would ultimately be treated differently was paying attention to campaign rhetoric rather than the record of his actions.”

Tsukerman placed the Iran file within what she described as a broader pattern in President Trump’s foreign policy. “Trump’s political identity has long revolved around transactionalism, personal survival, reputation management, and the pursuit of outcomes that can be marketed as victories regardless of their strategic consequences,” she said. “The developing Iran agreement fits squarely within that pattern.”

Her argument is not that the deal lacks political usefulness. Rather, she sees it as a way to manage the political aftermath of a confrontation that has not produced a decisive strategic shift.

“Iran survived. The regime survived. Its proxy network survived. Its ability to influence regional events survived. The nuclear question remains unresolved. The transformative outcome that many supporters anticipated never materialized,” Tsukerman said.

The agreement becomes a mechanism for redefining success

Under that reading, the agreement helps recast an unfinished confrontation as a political success. “The agreement becomes a mechanism for redefining success,” she said. “The objective becomes narrative management rather than strategic transformation. The purpose is not defeating Iran’s regional project. The purpose is creating a political exit that allows Trump to declare victory and move on.”

The deal could still have practical effects. A reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would matter for global energy markets and for countries whose economies depend on Gulf shipping. The conflict severely disrupted maritime traffic, and even a partial restoration of movement would reduce pressure on oil prices, insurers, shipping companies, and Gulf economies. European leaders have welcomed the prospect of reopening the strait, while France and Britain have discussed a possible European or multinational maritime mission to help secure navigation if the ceasefire holds.

Yet the Hormuz issue also shows the limits of the arrangement. Reopening the strait would ease the immediate crisis, but it would not erase the fact that Iran demonstrated its capacity to use the waterway as leverage. Shipping companies may remain cautious until they receive practical assurances on demining, security guarantees, and the durability of the agreement. A European mission could help stabilize traffic, but Iran’s position on foreign military activity in the waterway could make such an initiative diplomatically sensitive.

The nuclear file remains just as unsettled. Reports suggest the MoU would open a 60-day period for technical negotiations, but the precise obligations remain contested. US officials have described a framework that would eventually prevent Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons and require steps on enriched uranium. Iranian descriptions have emphasized different sequencing, including sanctions relief, oil waivers, and access to frozen funds. Until the official text is released, it remains unclear whether the agreement freezes the issue, advances toward a durable settlement, or simply postpones the hardest decisions.

The frozen-assets issue is likely to remain one of the most politically charged elements. Reports have referred to the possible release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets, though accounts differ on the amount and the conditions. For opponents of the deal, this raises the concern that economic relief could strengthen a regime still accused by its adversaries of supporting armed groups across the region. For supporters or more pragmatic observers, conditional access to funds may be part of the cost of securing de-escalation, reopening Hormuz, and keeping Iran at the table.

Truzman said Tehran emerged from the conflict damaged, even if the regime endured. “Lastly, what Tehran ‘gained’ from this conflict was survival and an opportunity to recover,” he said. “Yet that outcome should not obscure the scale of its losses. Supreme Leader Khamenei is dead, scores of senior military and political figures have been killed, and Iran’s armed forces have suffered significant damage.”

“The regime now faces a long and difficult path to rebuilding its military capabilities and restoring its regional influence,” Truzman said. “For the moment, the Middle East is safer from the threat of Iranian hegemony. However, that window may be temporary. The regime’s hardliners have shown little interest in moderation and every intention of restoring the status quo that existed before the war.”

For Israel, Lebanon is becoming the most immediate test of the agreement’s regional meaning. The question is less whether Iran has been weakened than whether Iran and Hezbollah can recover under diplomatic cover.

The agreement with the Iranians is a bad deal. Period.

Israeli politicians across ideological lines have reacted with concern to any arrangement that would connect the Iranian and Lebanese arenas. Israeli lawmaker Ohad Tal, of the Religious Zionism party, rejected the emerging framework outright. “The agreement with the Iranians is a bad deal. Period,” Tal told The Media Line. “It leaves them with their uranium, their missile program, and their ability to spread terrorism around the world, while funneling money to the regime that will only strengthen it and advance its extremist ambitions.”

Tal said that, according to reports, the agreement is temporary and would not prevent renewed conflict but “only postpone the return to fighting.” He said Lebanon must remain outside the US-Iran framework. “What happens in Iran is President Trump’s issue, but what happens in Lebanon is Israel’s concern alone,” Tal said. “The United States and Iran are not parties to what takes place in Lebanon.”

A similar concern came from Yisrael Beitenu lawmaker Yevgeny Sova, though he framed it as a strategic and diplomatic failure rather than only an ideological objection. Sova told The Media Line his party views the emerging agreement “not only as a strategic failure of the government, but also as a real danger to the future of the state.”

Sova said Israel must keep the Iranian and Lebanese questions separate. “It was a strategic mistake to connect the two arenas,” Sova said. “The Lebanese arena and the Iranian arena must not be connected.”

He also said Israeli leaders must manage disagreement with Washington without turning it into a public rupture. “You need to know how to say no to an American president,” he said. “Not to fight with him, not to smear him, certainly not to use the relationship with the Americans for political needs, but there is no doubt that you have to know how to say no.”

His warning over frozen assets was direct. As long as Iran’s ayatollah regime remains in power and receives money that had been frozen, Sova said, Israel should assume the funds will be used for terrorism. “Israel must change its approach,” he said, warning that acting as it did before October 7 would be “very dangerous” in the period ahead.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid put responsibility on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rather than on the military or Israeli society. Lapid said Israeli citizens stood firm during the campaign, but that Netanyahu “collapsed at the moment of truth.” He argued that Israel had been left with an impossible choice: either a direct confrontation with its most important ally or a waiver of Israeli interests and the right to self-defense. “Israeli citizens behaved amazingly,” Lapid said. “This is Netanyahu’s failure.”

Other Israeli lawmakers reached different conclusions from different ideological starting points. Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats, said the agreement “binds the IDF’s hands in Lebanon” and strips Israel of its freedom of security action. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Israel is “not a contractor for any superpower” and is not bound by agreements that close off its ability to defend its citizens. Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beitenu, called the agreement a “terrible diplomatic disaster” and said Israel should urgently tell the United States that it rejects any linkage between the Iranian and Lebanese arenas.

Arab members of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, drew a different conclusion. Member of Knesset Aida Touma-Suleiman, from the Hadash party, cautiously welcomed the possibility of a US-Iran agreement, saying she hoped it would produce a real ceasefire across all fronts and end civilian suffering. She accused the Israeli government of repeatedly trying to sabotage diplomatic progress and argued that a policy of “more force and more force” would not lead anywhere good. Ta’al lawmaker Ahmad Tibi said his faction had opposed the war from the beginning and mocked the presentation of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a historic achievement, saying the strait had been open before the war.

Taken together, the Israeli reaction is not a single political response. Coalition hard-liners reject any arrangement that limits Israeli military action. Opposition figures across the Zionist left, center and right accuse Netanyahu of mishandling the relationship with Washington and allowing Lebanon to be folded into the Iran file. Arab lawmakers see the possible agreement as an opportunity to stop the fighting and reduce civilian suffering. But across much of the Jewish-Zionist political spectrum, the central demand is the same: No agreement with Iran should restrict Israel’s ability to act against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Tsukerman said Israeli operations could face new diplomatic pressure if Washington makes preservation of the agreement its priority. “This helps explain why Israel’s interests increasingly appear subordinate to the preservation of negotiations,” Tsukerman said. “Once securing an agreement becomes the overriding objective, every action capable of disrupting that objective becomes a problem.”

She added, “Israeli military operations against Hezbollah, Iranian assets, or affiliated networks cease being viewed primarily through the lens of security and begin being viewed through the lens of political inconvenience.”

In that context, she said, the Lebanese front cannot be treated as separate from Iran’s regional power. “The Lebanon component is especially revealing,” Tsukerman said. “Hezbollah remains one of Iran’s most valuable strategic assets. Any serious effort to diminish Iranian regional influence necessarily involves confronting Hezbollah’s military capabilities.”

“Yet once negotiations become paramount, Hezbollah transforms into a variable that threatens the desired political outcome,” she said. “Israel is expected to absorb risks, postpone objectives, and tolerate threats in order to preserve diplomatic momentum.”

Truzman also said Israel is unlikely to stop acting against Hezbollah, even if a US-Iran agreement holds. “Despite the close relationship between Israel and the United States, it is highly unlikely that Israel will completely stop its attacks on Hezbollah,” he said. “Israel discovered on October 7, 2023, that it cannot risk allowing an enemy to build up forces on its borders. While the relationship with the United States is important to Israel, Jerusalem is the ultimate decision-maker on how it will proceed with Hezbollah.”

He said direct attacks on Iran and continued action in Lebanon would be viewed differently in the context of the agreement. “The only way Israel could play spoiler in a deal between the U.S. and Iran is if Jerusalem directly attacked Iran,” Truzman said. “Separately, Israel cannot afford to allow Beirut to become a strike-free zone where Hezbollah can rebuild its forces. Thus, it is likely that we will see additional Israeli strikes in Beirut in the future if they are required, but I think Jerusalem will be very cautious when carrying it out.”

That distinction may become crucial. Israel may seek to avoid openly derailing a US-Iran agreement, but it is unlikely to accept a situation in which Hezbollah can rebuild freely in Lebanon. Washington may try to limit escalation; Israel may try to preserve operational freedom; Iran may try to include Lebanon in the ceasefire; Hezbollah may test the boundaries. The deal’s durability may depend not only on Washington and Tehran but also on whether these secondary fronts can be contained.

The role of mediators and external actors adds another layer. Qatar and Pakistan have played roles in moving the talks forward, while Europe is now discussing how to support the reopening of Hormuz. For some observers, mediation is necessary because neither Washington nor Tehran can easily negotiate directly after months of war. For others, the growing influence of regional intermediaries raises concerns that the final arrangement may reflect the interests of actors whose priorities do not fully align with Israel’s.

Tsukerman pointed to Qatar as one example. “The role of Qatar deserves particularly close scrutiny,” she said. “Doha has spent years positioning itself as an indispensable intermediary in regional affairs.”

She made a similar argument about Turkey. “Under Erdoğan, Ankara has increasingly defined itself through opposition to Israeli policies and ambitions,” Tsukerman said. “Anti-Israel rhetoric has become a regular feature of Turkish political discourse. Turkish regional objectives frequently place Ankara at odds with Jerusalem across multiple theaters. A diplomatic environment shaped by Turkish influence is unlikely to prioritize Israel’s security concerns in the same manner that Israel itself would.”

Russia is another actor watching the outcome closely, given its interest in preserving Iran’s regional position. Tsukerman said, “The Putin factor deserves equal attention. No major power benefits more from Iran’s survival than Russia.”

Still, the agreement cannot be reduced to a single actor’s agenda. For Washington, it may be an attempt to stop a costly war and prevent further disruption to global energy markets. For Tehran, it may be a way to secure regime survival, economic relief, and time to rebuild. For Israel, it may be a diplomatic framework that risks constraining freedom of action in Lebanon. For Gulf states, it may bring relief from the immediate danger of escalation while confirming that Iran remains a durable regional force. For Europe, the priority is freedom of navigation and avoiding another energy crisis.

The official text of the MoU will determine how much of the current debate is based on real obligations and how much is based on competing political messaging. The questions to watch are whether Iran’s nuclear activities are frozen, rolled back, or merely deferred; whether sanctions relief is conditional or front-loaded; whether frozen assets are released and under what restrictions; whether Hormuz reopens safely and permanently; whether a European maritime mission is accepted or challenged; and whether Lebanon is formally included in the arrangement or only politically linked to it.

For now, the agreement appears to offer enough ambiguity for several sides to claim victory. President Trump can argue that he stopped the war and reopened Hormuz. Iran can argue that it survived and secured a path toward economic relief. Gulf states can welcome de-escalation while reassessing their security assumptions. Israel can insist that it is not bound by any arrangement that limits its ability to act against Hezbollah.

That same ambiguity may become the agreement’s weakness. If the MoU does not resolve Iran’s nuclear future, define the terms of sanctions relief, clarify the release of frozen assets, and settle whether Lebanon is part of the deal, it may not end the conflict. It may only move it into a different phase.

The central question is not whether Washington and Tehran can announce an agreement. They already have. The question is whether the agreement changes the strategic reality, or simply pauses the confrontation long enough for each side to describe survival, restraint, or de-escalation as victory.