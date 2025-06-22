Donate
Iran Launches Missile Salvos on Israel Hours After US Strikes
Israeli security forces and first responders gather at the site of an Iranian strike that hit a residential neighborhood in the Ramat Aviv area in Tel Aviv on June 22, 2025. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran Launches Missile Salvos on Israel Hours After US Strikes

Steven Ganot
06/22/2025

Iranian missile barrages struck central and northern Israel on Sunday morning, injuring at least 86 people and prompting evacuations, just hours after the US carried out airstrikes on Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. Alert sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Nes Ziona, Jerusalem, and the Rishon Lezion area as dozens of missiles were launched toward civilian areas.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, multiple impact sites were confirmed across central Israel, causing damage to residential structures and prompting search-and-rescue operations. Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service, described the scene in Tel Aviv as “large-scale destruction,” with several two-story buildings heavily damaged or collapsed. At least 23 people were hurt in that strike, ranging from moderate to light injuries, including anxiety-related trauma.

Health Ministry data shows 86 people have been admitted to hospitals after the missile attacks, with two in moderate condition, 77 lightly injured, four treated for anxiety attacks, and three under evaluation. The IDF said sirens were heard in Haifa but suggested the impact there may have resulted from a misfired interceptor rather than a direct hit. Investigations into that incident are ongoing.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that “there will be consequences for the events,” referring to the coordinated US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear program just hours earlier. Those strikes, announced by President Donald Trump, targeted three major enrichment facilities with bunker-buster bombs dropped by B‑2 stealth bombers. Amir-Abdollahian characterized the situation as a “very complex war,” signaling Iran’s intent to retaliate beyond the initial missile barrage and potentially escalate tensions across the region.

Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, echoed that message in a post on X, stating, “The first step is the destruction of Israel,” in what appeared to be a direct threat of further escalation.

The conflict’s latest turn marks the most intense cross-border missile exchange in the long-running Iran-Israel confrontation. Thousands of Israelis have been displaced amid escalating hostilities. Magen David Adom said many people remain trapped under rubble following the Tel Aviv strike, and rescue operations continue.

