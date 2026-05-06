Iran Strikes UAE as Hormuz Crisis Spotlights Emerging US-Israel-UAE Security Alignment

Strikes on UAE territory and maritime assets have drawn new scrutiny to Emirati air defenses, Israeli support, and Washington’s pause of Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s latest missile and drone attacks claimed by the United Arab Emirates have pushed the Gulf conflict into a more volatile phase, even as President Donald Trump paused the US-led Project Freedom operation in the Strait of Hormuz to give diplomacy more room. The strikes, which the UAE said targeted Emirati territory and maritime assets on May 4 and 5, came after weeks of disruption in one of the world’s most important energy corridors and turned the crisis into a live test of US power, Emirati defenses, and Israel’s expanding security ties with its Arab partners.

US Central Command announced on May 3 that American forces would begin supporting Project Freedom the next day, describing the initiative as an effort to restore commercial transit through the strait. Reuters reported late Tuesday that President Trump had paused the operation for a short period to see whether an agreement with Iran could be finalized and signed, while keeping the blockade in force. The attacks on the UAE came after Reuters said several merchant ships had described explosions or fires, US forces said they destroyed six Iranian military boats, and Emirati authorities said missile and drone strikes caused a fire at the Fujairah oil port.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Project Freedom as separate from the earlier military campaign against Iran and said the United States would respond only if attacked. “The Operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation,” Rubio said Tuesday, adding that the Hormuz mission was defensive and that US forces would not engage militarily “unless we’re shot at.” He said the operation was meant to help about 23,000 people from 87 countries aboard ships trapped in the Gulf.

The diplomatic shift quickly affected possible foreign participation in the US-led effort. South Korea’s presidential office said Wednesday that it had suspended its review of whether to join Project Freedom after President Trump put the operation on hold. Reuters also reported Wednesday that the United States and Iran were closing in on a possible one-page memorandum to end the war, according to a source from mediator Pakistan familiar with the negotiations.

Those developments did not erase the immediate security concerns facing the UAE. The attacks followed published accounts of expanded Israeli defensive support for the Emirates, including an April 26 Axios report, citing two Israeli officials and one US official, that Israel had sent an Iron Dome battery, interceptors, and several dozen Israeli personnel to the UAE early in the war. Later coverage citing the Financial Times said Israel had also provided additional air-defense and surveillance systems, including a version of the Iron Beam laser-based interception system, the Spectro drone-detection system, and real-time intelligence on Iranian missile launches. Israel and the UAE have not publicly confirmed the full scope of those deployments.

If accurate, those accounts would suggest that Israeli systems supplemented rather than replaced the UAE’s existing layered defenses. Publicly available information has not established whether Iron Beam was used in response to the latest attacks. i24NEWS and NDTV, both citing the Financial Times, said Iron Beam had previously been used by Israel earlier this year against Hezbollah projectiles launched from Lebanon, meaning any UAE deployment would not necessarily mark the system’s first battlefield use, though it could represent one of its first known uses outside Israel.

On Monday, May 4, the UAE said its air defenses were activated after Iranian missiles and drones targeted Emirati territory and maritime assets, including an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company-linked tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and the Fujairah oil hub, a major export route outside the strait. Reuters reported that Emirati air defenses were engaging incoming threats on May 4 and again on May 5, while Iran denied carrying out missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days.

Fujairah’s role is central to the UAE’s energy strategy because its oil facilities allow exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, making any attack on the emirate a threat not only to Emirati security but also to global energy flows. After the May 4 strikes, the UAE said its air defenses intercepted incoming missiles and drones, civil defense teams fought a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, authorities issued public shelter alerts, inbound flights were diverted, and the Foreign Ministry said the country reserved its “full and legitimate right” to respond.

A second day of missile and drone threats followed on Tuesday, May 5, according to the UAE, prompting further air-defense activity and tighter aviation restrictions, including limits on flights to approved routes. The repeated attacks suggested the confrontation could become a sustained escalation rather than a single incident, though Tehran continued to deny launching missile or drone operations against the UAE.

Mohamed Al-Bandary, a regional security researcher based in the United Arab Emirates, said the May 4-5 interceptions should be understood against the broader cumulative threat environment facing the UAE during the wider conflict, rather than only as a measure of the two-day assault.

The defensive readiness of the United Arab Emirates reflects a state of continuous vigilance by the UAE Armed Forces in confronting repeated Iranian attacks on vital sites and facilities within the country

“The defensive readiness of the United Arab Emirates reflects a state of continuous vigilance by the UAE Armed Forces in confronting repeated Iranian attacks on vital sites and facilities within the country. The UAE air defenses dealt with 457 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles, and 2,038 drones, a figure equivalent to or exceeding the total missile threat faced by the rest of the Gulf states combined,” he told The Media Line.

His figures refer to the wider threat environment, not only the May 4-5 attacks. Al-Bandary said that broader pattern—combining ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and large volumes of drones—matches what military analysts describe as saturation tactics, designed to overwhelm defensive systems through volume and pressure from multiple directions.

“This is not a targeted test of the air defense capabilities of Gulf states, but rather a common offensive tactic used in many wars to create a complete paralysis of any country’s air defense systems,” he said.

“Hezbollah uses the same tactic in its current attacks on Israel through ‘numerical saturation’ using loitering munitions, and Russia has also used it in attacks on certain targets in Ukraine to paralyze its defensive capability,” he added.

Beyond the immediate question of how the latest attacks were intercepted, Al-Bandary said the episode showed why the UAE has sought multiple layers of air defense from different partners. That approach includes the country’s long-standing reliance on US-made Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, missile-defense systems; its acquisition of South Korea’s Cheongung-II medium-range air-defense system; and, according to Axios and Financial Times-based coverage, recent Israeli air-defense and surveillance support.

“There has been no official announcement regarding this matter. The UAE strategy in recent years has tended toward diversifying defense partnerships in a way that enhances the country’s overall defensive capability,” he said.

Al-Bandary said the UAE has also looked to Ukraine for lessons from its experience countering Iranian-made drones used by Russia. He pointed to potential cooperation on drone defense, joint drone production, and the exchange of relevant technologies.

At the operational level, he said, the UAE and other Gulf states are increasingly focused on counter-drone systems that can detect, sort, and prioritize large numbers of low-flying drones, including relatively cheap unmanned aircraft and loitering munitions.

“Many countries, including the UAE, are moving toward adopting integrated command-and-control systems for counter-unmanned aerial systems, which rely on the integration of sensing, analytics, and artificial intelligence within a unified network framework to manage low-altitude aerial threats,” he said.

Such systems use artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and analyze drones continuously, helping filter alerts so operators can focus on the highest-risk threats, Al-Bandary said. Gulf states are also pursuing cheaper defensive layers to counter large numbers of low-cost drones, he added, noting that some attacking drones can cost as little as $1,300 to $3,000 each.

The May 4 drone strike on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, which Emirati authorities said caused a fire and injured three people, showed the limits of even advanced air-defense networks. No system can seal off every point of national territory, especially against drones or missiles launched in large numbers.

There is no defense system in the world that covers an entire country geographically without gaps

“There is no defense system in the world that covers an entire country geographically without gaps. Accordingly, targeting Fujairah remains possible despite adequate protection,” Al-Bandary said.

Al-Bandary said the strike was significant both because Fujairah is civilian energy infrastructure and because of its role in regional oil exports.

“The Iranian targeting of Fujairah constitutes a provocative violation of international law,” he said, adding that it also carried “negative implications for global energy supply chains in the region.”

Beyond the technical dimension, the current escalation reflects a deeper geopolitical realignment. Kobi Michael, a political analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies and the Misgav Institute, said the UAE’s alignment with Israel and the United States appears increasingly deliberate, though the full operational scope of that cooperation has not been officially confirmed.

“There is very close intelligence, security, and strategic cooperation between both countries. They are also very close to the United States, creating a sort of triangle between the US, Israel, and the UAE. They understood that they had to make a strategic choice, and they did not hesitate. They chose to align with the Americans and with Israel,” Michael told The Media Line.

“They do not try to conceal their relations with Israel. On the contrary, they believe these relations strengthen their security and regional position,” he added.

Media accounts of Israeli air-defense assistance to the UAE suggest that this cooperation may now include operational support during active hostilities, but Israel and the UAE have not publicly confirmed the full details.

From Tehran’s perspective, Michael said, the latest attacks on the UAE appeared to fit into a broader wartime strategy aimed at shaping both military and political outcomes.

According to Michael, Iran may be trying to widen the pressure points around the war by targeting a US-aligned Gulf state, hoping that attacks on the UAE will increase economic, diplomatic, and domestic pressure on President Trump to end the conflict on terms favorable to Tehran. But he said that strategy rests on a mistaken assumption: that escalation against the UAE would weaken Washington’s position rather than deepen US, Israeli, and Emirati coordination.

They believe that, in the end, President Trump will not be able to withstand domestic and international pressure and will be forced to stop the war and accept their conditions

“They believe that, in the end, President Trump will not be able to withstand domestic and international pressure and will be forced to stop the war and accept their conditions. They believe that by attacking the UAE, it will pressure President Trump to concede. But I think they are misreading the reality,” Michael said.

Michael also pointed to a deeper divergence in strategic thinking, saying Iranian decision-making follows its own internal logic, shaped by regime survival and coercive pressure, rather than Western assumptions about cost-benefit calculations. He cited Tehran’s reaction to Project Freedom, the US-led effort launched on May 4 to help commercial ships move safely through the Strait of Hormuz after weeks of disruption. US Central Command described the mission as an effort to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping, while President Trump presented it as a “humanitarian gesture” to guide stranded vessels out of restricted waters.

“President Trump introduced the intervention of the American Navy with Project Freedom as a humanitarian operation, and this was a very smart move, since attacking a humanitarian mission can justify any counterattack,” Michael said.

The pause complicated that calculation. In Michael’s view, attacks connected to Project Freedom could still give President Trump a political and military rationale to intensify the campaign if diplomacy fails, but the US president’s latest move suggested Washington was also testing whether military pressure could be converted into a negotiated outcome.

“It will be a very good excuse for Trump to resume the military campaign without needing approval from the Senate. This would be a reaction to the sabotage of a humanitarian operation,” he added.

In that reading, Iranian pressure in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on UAE infrastructure form part of the same coercive strategy: threatening commercial shipping and energy exports while testing whether strikes on a US-aligned Gulf partner can weaken the emerging US-Israel-UAE security triangle. Michael said Tehran’s goal appears to be to raise the cost of that alignment and increase pressure on Washington to accept Iranian terms, but he argued that the attacks could instead harden the position of the United States and its regional partners.

The maritime dimension remains central to the crisis, with the Strait of Hormuz functioning as both a strategic lever and a potential trigger for escalation. President Trump’s pause of Project Freedom has added a diplomatic track to the military standoff, but the blockade, shipping disruptions, and threat of renewed attacks have kept the crisis unresolved.

Al-Bandary said coordination with allies such as the United States and the strengthening of the UAE’s defensive posture were “strategic steps” to safeguard national security. He added that the UAE would likely choose “rational and balanced measures” that do not endanger civilians.

At the same time, the possibility of escalation remains built into the current trajectory.

“If the Iranians continue attacking the UAE, I believe the United States won’t watch that happen and may defend their ally,” Michael said.

Repeated interceptions over consecutive days have raised the question of whether the region is entering a sustained phase of confrontation or approaching a diplomatic off-ramp.

“We are getting closer to the failure of the negotiations and to the resumption of the military campaign. When the military operation is resumed, it will be different. It will be shorter, much more intensive, cutting Tehran from the rest of the country, and much more harmful to the Iranians to bring them back to the negotiation table,” Michael said.

“This is an American issue now, not an Israeli one. The Americans must tackle the challenge. I do not believe that Israel will initiate an attack this time; instead, they will watch closely all the developments,” he added.

Whether the current phase remains contained or evolves into a broader regional confrontation will likely depend on the outcome of ongoing diplomatic efforts and the extent to which military responses escalate in the coming hours or days.

For now, the convergence of maritime disruption, direct attacks on infrastructure, expanded security coordination, and President Trump’s pause of Project Freedom suggests a crisis balanced between two tracks: a possible diplomatic opening and a rapid return to military escalation if attacks continue or negotiations fail.