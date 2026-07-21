Iranian Attacks Expose the Gulf’s Dependence on Desalinated Water

Reported attacks on Gulf states’ power and desalination facilities highlight how quickly regional escalation can threaten essential civilian services

The confrontation between the United States and Iran is exposing the infrastructure that keeps modern societies functioning, raising fears that water and electricity systems could become an increasingly consequential front in the conflict.

Kuwait reported Iranian attacks on power-generation and water-desalination plants on two consecutive days. The attacks caused fires and disrupted electricity generation, prompting authorities to activate emergency plans and begin restoring affected units.

The incidents underscore a particular vulnerability in the Gulf, where desalination provides most drinking water and depends on a reliable electricity supply. Prolonged disruption of water production and power networks could have consequences far beyond the immediate military confrontation.

The attacks came as the United States expanded strikes in Iran. President Donald Trump said July 14 that US forces could target Iranian power plants and bridges unless Tehran returned to negotiations.

Iranian officials have said US strikes damaged the Bunji desalination system near Jask in Hormozgan Province, including its seawater pumping station and power transformer. They said the damage disrupted water supplies to 20 villages. Washington has not publicly confirmed responsibility for the incident.

“Desalination plants are among the most important pieces of critical infrastructure in the Gulf because they supply the vast majority of the region’s drinking water,” Neil Quilliam, an associate fellow with Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Programme, told The Media Line.

“Modern Gulf cities could not function without them. Homes, hospitals, businesses, power generation and industry all depend on a reliable supply of desalinated water,” Quilliam said. “While the Gulf is often viewed through the lens of oil and gas, water may be the region’s most fundamental strategic resource because there are few viable alternatives if supply is disrupted.”

Dependence varies across the Gulf but remains exceptionally high. Kuwait obtains roughly 90% of its drinking water from desalination, while Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are also heavily reliant on the technology.

Regional security calculations have traditionally focused on oil fields, refineries, export terminals and maritime chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz. Attacks on those assets can impose major economic costs and destabilize global markets.

Water infrastructure presents a different danger. Prolonged disruption can directly affect hospitals, businesses, households and the daily functioning of entire cities.

Dr. Kaveh Madani, a former deputy head of Iran’s Department of Environment and the director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, said the consequences could emerge quickly if attacks become sustained rather than isolated.

“In a highly dependent country such as Kuwait, repeated attacks affecting several plants, electricity supplies or distribution networks could force rationing within days, depending on which facilities are being targeted, storage levels, spare capacity and the speed of repairs,” Madani told The Media Line.

The danger is compounded by the interdependence of water and electricity systems. Desalination requires a large and reliable energy supply, while electricity is also needed to treat, pump and distribute water. An attack therefore does not have to destroy a desalination plant to interrupt water supplies.

“Water systems—not only desalination plants—are vulnerable to attacks on electricity infrastructure,” Madani said. “Damage to power generation can interrupt desalination, water treatment, pumping, and distribution. One strike can therefore produce consequences far beyond the facility that is directly hit.”

Madani cautioned against assuming that the incidents prove the existence of a deliberate strategy to target civilian water systems.

“Intent cannot be established from the sequence of attacks alone, but essential civilian systems are clearly becoming more exposed,” he said. “In the recent round of attacks, water and energy infrastructure in Iran have been damaged multiple times. Right before the reported incident in Kuwait, Iran reported damage to the desalination facility in Bunji.”

“While Iran claims that its actions are retaliatory, the repeated attacks on these types of facilities in Iran, Kuwait and Bahrain indicate a deeply concerning expansion of the infrastructure being affected,” he added.

A single strike would not necessarily leave an entire country without drinking water. Gulf states have constructed multiple production facilities, expanded storage capacity and developed emergency plans to manage short disruptions.

The greater danger would be a sustained campaign affecting desalination plants, electricity generation and distribution networks simultaneously.

“These measures can absorb short disruptions, but they cannot fully replace large-scale desalination during a prolonged campaign,” Madani said. “Resilience declines quickly when production, power and distribution are attacked simultaneously.”

Quilliam said attacks on water systems could carry political as well as military significance. If Tehran were deliberately targeting such infrastructure, he said, its objective would probably be to exert pressure on Gulf governments and their populations.

“Iran’s objective would likely be political rather than military,” he said. “Tehran understands that Gulf governments have invested heavily in protecting oil and gas facilities and have developed contingency plans to manage economic disruption. Water infrastructure presents a different challenge.”

A successful strike could trigger public anxiety and place immediate pressure on governments to restore essential services. Tehran may calculate that such attacks can expose security vulnerabilities while increasing the domestic political cost of the conflict for Gulf states and their international allies, Quilliam said.

Oil installations affect state revenue and global markets. Ports and bridges affect logistics and military mobility. Water systems can place almost immediate pressure on civilian populations, particularly in countries with few practical alternatives to desalination.

“This is a major escalation as Iran would be moving on from striking assets that hurt Gulf economies and global energy markets to ones that could have a material effect on the livelihoods of Gulf citizens,” Quilliam said.

The danger extends beyond households and hospitals. Gulf governments are investing heavily in data centers, artificial intelligence and other energy-intensive industries that require uninterrupted electricity and, in some cases, substantial amounts of water for cooling.

There is no public evidence that the attacks in Kuwait were intended to disrupt AI infrastructure. Yet as Gulf economies become more dependent on water- and electricity-intensive industries, damage to those networks could disrupt an expanding range of civilian and commercial activity.

“Much of the region is already in a state of water bankruptcy, meaning that the available natural water budget is not sufficient to meet current demand,” Madani said. “As AI, data centers and other water- and energy-intensive industries expand in the region, the strategic importance of reliable desalination and electricity infrastructure will only increase.”

The escalation presents a broader regional dilemma. Once attacks on one side’s infrastructure are invoked to justify retaliation against comparable systems elsewhere, the distinction between economic pressure and pressure on civilian life begins to erode.

Iran has more natural water resources and a much larger territory than most Gulf Arab states, reducing the vulnerabilities associated with heavy dependence on desalination. Attacks on its electricity and water infrastructure can still cause severe local disruption.

“Regardless of the unresolved attribution of individual incidents, the broader pattern is alarming. Water, electricity, transport and energy facilities are increasingly being affected on different sides of the conflict,” Madani said. “These systems must not become normalized as instruments of pressure, and all parties have an obligation to protect civilians and objects indispensable to their survival.”

Gulf states have spent years strengthening critical infrastructure, creating redundancy and preparing for interruptions. But resilience against an isolated strike is different from resilience against a sustained campaign targeting several interconnected systems.

“The confrontation appears to have entered a more dangerous phase in which the systems sustaining civilian life are increasingly caught in the escalation,” Madani said.

“Whether this reflects a formally adopted strategy cannot be determined from outside, but the humanitarian effect is the same: greater disruption, wider civilian suffering and a growing risk of cascading regional crises.”

The Gulf has long built its security architecture around protecting energy production and maintaining the flow of oil and gas through regional waterways. As the conflict reaches electricity and water networks, the most consequential targets may no longer be only those that power the global economy, but also those that sustain daily life.