Iranian Expats Visit Israel in Show of Solidarity (with VIDEO)
A group of Iranian expats living in America who oppose Iran’s regime are on a four-day solidarity trip in an attempt to build bridges between the people of Iran and Israel. The mission, organized by the Institute for Voices of Liberty, a nonprofit, educational public policy institute, is visiting Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and locations along the Gazan, Lebanese and Syrian borders, and includes meetings with government officials. The Media Line caught up with the delegation during its visit to Jerusalem.