Iraq’s Government Ends Its Fight Against Saddam Hussein’s Baath Party

Raghad Saddam Hussein, daughter of the former Iraqi president, says she’s ready to return to Iraq and enter politics

Raghad Saddam Hussein, the oldest daughter of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, sparked controversy after announcing her imminent return to Iraq with her “father’s body” and that a military funeral would be held for him.

Hussein, 54, who rarely appears in public, and resides in one of the houses belonging to the Jordanian Royal Court in the Jordanian capital, Amman, appeared on Al-Mashhad TV on March 20, the 20th anniversary of the American invasion of Iraq.

“Today I do not only have ambition, today I have a strong will to be part of the next national stage (in Iraq) and it is not far away. My follow-up of what is happening in the Iraqi street is part of my interest in this matter,” she said during her interview.

“The time is right for my return in the knowledge of the unseen. I will be a politician when the time comes and, if God writes this role for me, which I feel, I will have a great role, and I will leave a strong imprint that history will remember after me,” she also said.

Hussein said that “the American occupation of Iraq is still continuing,” and that there is “a bad administration that came with the occupation and is still ruling Iraq.”

Saddam’s daughter discussed her father’s body as a response to an interview given earlier this month by former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who said that he saw Saddam Hussein’s body left in an area between his house and the house of then-Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, after Sadaam was executed on December 30, 2006.

Hussein’s appearance sparked controversy about the return of the former regime and the Arab Socialist Baath Party, to which the late President Saddam Hussein belonged, to rule again.

Meetings are taking place in several countries between leaders of the party’s secret organization, to arrange for returning to power in Iran

Iraqi newspapers reported conflicting reports about whether negotiations took place between leaders of the Baath Party and the US government for the return of the Baath Party to power, which would make a major change in the current ruling regime in Iraq.

“Yes, we will return … There are no negotiations with the United States, but there is a real desire for the return of the national regime to Iraq,” Sh. S., a leader in the Baath Party who would only give his initials, told The Media Line.

He also revealed to The Media Line that “meetings are taking place in several countries between leaders of the party’s secret organization, to arrange for returning to power in Iraq.”

“Arrangements are currently underway to open a channel fully funded by the party, followed by integrated media platforms targeting Iraq and the Iraqi people,” he added. “The channel’s headquarters will be in one of Iraq’s neighboring countries, and it will broadcast very soon.”

Sh. S. introduced The Media Line to a party official who gave his initials as H. M., and who said that he is working from inside Iraq.

“The return of the Baath Party and the national regime to Iraq will be soon. The personalities who will lead the next stage in Iraq are now being chosen,” H.M. told The Media Line.

“The party has changed its thinking dramatically. The basic national principles still exist, but now the party has become more open to political pluralism and an open economy instead of socialism,” he also said.

He added that “Iraq suffered during 20 years of American and Iranian oppression and occupation and from the interference of so many countries, and now it will breathe a sigh of relief soon.”

“We have all the positions, and we know exactly what Iraq needs, we have an integrated plan for the advancement of the country,” he asserted.

H.M. said the party is not concerned with the opinions of Iraq’s neighbors. “It does not matter, but there are understandings with some of Iraq’s neighboring countries, but the new government will impose its strength, and everyone will respect it,” he said.

Regarding the Iraqi street’s acceptance of the return of a “toppled regime,” he said: “Sure, those who benefited from the current regime, from rampant corruption, and from America’s agents will not be happy with our return, but most of the suffering Iraqi people will be very happy.”

“We work from inside Iraq, and we know the opinion of the street, and we know exactly who will stand with us and who will stand against us,” he added.

Hussein’s interview split Iraqis and Arabs on social media, stirring up supporters and opponents. But the majority of people in Arab countries who tweeted on the subject appeared to express their desire for Saddam’s regime to return to power again.

In a surprising move, the head of the Iraqi Public Pension Authority, Maher Hussein, issued a decision to stop disbursing pension salaries to all members of the “Saddam Fedayeen” forces, and to Saddam’s former secretary and body guard, known as Arshad Yassin.

In another surprising step, the Iraqi Council of Ministers on Wednesday voted to cancel the committee to confiscate the funds of the Baath Party regime and return the money and property to its owners, even if they were leaders of the former regime.

The decision, which has caused an uproar in the Iraqi street, also indicated that all those whose funds were previously confiscated from members of the Baath Party have the right to file a lawsuit for compensation in Iraqi courts.

“This is not more than a dream. The buried Baath regime will not return to Iraq,” Ali Fadlallah, an Iraqi political analyst, told The Media Line.

“What Raghad Saddam is doing is an attempt at blackmail to obtain more money. Iraqis are tired of her father’s regime and the Baath Party, and they will not abandon democracy and return to dictatorship,” he added.

“In fact, they will not return. They are not popular. The situation in Iraq is improving, and there will be no place for them,” Fadlallah concluded.

Raghad is not very popular. Perhaps, if she returns, she will be an icon of change only, but she will certainly not hold any political position, as she is not fit for that

Muzahim Al-Huweit, head of the Tribal Association, and a close associate of current Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, told The Media Line: “Raghad will not return. We will stop her, even if by absolute force.”

“Iraqis reject the Baath regime and will not allow it to return,” he added.

Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Wazzan, a former professor of media at the University of Baghdad, told The Media Line that “the return of the Baath Party to power will not be easy.”

“They now certainly have people inside the government, within the parliament and in various government agencies, but this does not mean that they control a great deal of the Iraqi scene,” he added

“Raghad is not very popular. Perhaps, if she returns, she will be an icon of change only, but she will certainly not hold any political position, as she is not fit for that,” he also said.

“There will be no coup. People affiliated with the Baath Party may enter the elections and the government,” Wazzan asserted, adding: “Even the Arab countries will not be satisfied with this change. Yes, Raghad may return to Iraq with her father’s body, but not with a military coup, perhaps with procedures and arrangements that are currently taking place inside closed rooms.”