Iraq’s Green Zone Raids Test al-Zaidi’s Anti-Corruption Push

Arrests of politicians and senior officials have raised questions over whether Baghdad is confronting entrenched corruption or staging a limited show of force before a Washington visit

Iraqi security forces arrested politicians and senior officials in overnight raids inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone on Sunday, in one of the most visible anti-corruption operations Iraq has seen in years and an early test of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s new government.

The Green Zone has long been a symbol of Iraq’s post-2003 political order: A protected enclave separated from ordinary Iraqis and home to the institutions, embassies, and political networks that have shaped the country’s fragile balance between Washington, Tehran, and its own entrenched elite.

Reuters reported that elite units from the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) raided homes in the heavily fortified district, while Iraq’s state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) said 47 suspects were detained, including members of parliament and government officials. The arrests followed judicial warrants linked to suspected corruption networks, with some cases reportedly stemming from testimony by Adnan al-Jumaili, the former deputy oil minister for refining affairs, after his earlier detention.

The Associated Press, citing INA, reported that those arrested included 12 current lawmakers, one former legislator, a former adviser to former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and another high-ranking Oil Ministry official. Some were associated with al-Sudani’s Shiite political bloc, while others were linked to the Sunni Azm Alliance. The specific charges against them were not immediately made public, but an investigative judge said the probe concerned allegations that state resources were used for electioneering and that government contracts were exploited for commissions and personal gain.

For al-Zaidi, who took office in May, the operation provides a political opening. It allows the new government to present itself as active, forceful, and willing to challenge a corruption system that has drained Iraqi state institutions for years. But the raids also raise a central question: Do the arrests mark the start of a genuine confrontation with Iraq’s deepest corruption networks—including those tied to armed factions and Iran-linked political interests—or are they a controlled spectacle aimed at satisfying public anger and external pressure while leaving the real centers of power untouched?

The timing gives the operation added political weight. Al-Zaidi is expected to visit Washington in mid-July to deepen economic, trade, and investment ties with the United States. Reuters reported that the visit is intended to strengthen the Iraqi-US partnership, but also noted that the prime minister faces the broader challenge of curbing Iran-backed fighters, tackling entrenched corruption, and balancing ties between Washington and Tehran.

That balance has grown more sensitive after recent US-Iran understandings and the broader regional effort to reduce hostilities. Earlier this month, US Special Presidential Envoy for Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack visited Baghdad in what The National described as the highest-level American engagement since al-Zaidi’s government was formed. Washington’s deeper cooperation with Baghdad has been linked to efforts to disarm Iran-backed militias and bring weapons under state authority.

A report by Asharq Al-Awsat on the Barrack-al-Zaidi meeting, citing a US Embassy statement, said the two sides discussed Iraq’s plans to ensure the “complete disarmament and disbandment of all armed groups and formations operating outside the authority and control of the Iraqi state,” as well as preventing Iraqi territory from being used to threaten regional peace. The same report noted that mechanisms for imposing a state monopoly over arms remain unclear and that some factions have continued to oppose disarmament.

In that context, analysts read the Green Zone raids as more than a domestic anti-corruption operation. One publicly reported link to Iran-related allegations was the arrest of Ali Maarij, the deputy oil minister for distribution affairs. Reuters reported that the United States sanctioned Maarij in May, accusing him of helping divert Iraqi oil to benefit Iran and Iran-backed militias and of facilitating the blending of Iranian crude with Iraqi oil for export using falsified documents. Iraq’s Oil Ministry denied the allegations at the time, saying the activities described by Washington did not fall within Maarij’s responsibilities.

Still, the broader campaign has not yet visibly targeted the most powerful Iran-aligned militia figures or the political leaderships around them. For some Iraqi observers, that is the point.

Middle East political analyst Dr. Tallha Abdulrazaq argues that the operation should be judged not by the scale of the raids, but by who remains untouched.

For there to be a real shift, [al-]Zaidi would have to start targeting the real big whales of corruption that have plagued Iraq for almost a quarter of a century since the US-led invasion in 2003

“For there to be a real shift, [al-]Zaidi would have to start targeting the real big whales of corruption that have plagued Iraq for almost a quarter of a century since the US-led invasion in 2003,” Abdulrazaq told The Media Line. “This operation is designed to give the impression that Iraq is finally cleaning itself up, but the reality is that those arrested are small fry and expendable fall guys.”

His assessment is severe, but it captures widespread Iraqi skepticism toward state-led reform campaigns. Iraq has seen previous governments announce anti-corruption efforts, only for them to stall, be reversed, or become entangled in elite bargaining. Under former prime ministers Haider al-Abadi and Mustafa al-Kadhimi, reform language often collided with the realities of Iraq’s power-sharing system, party patronage, and militia-linked economic influence.

Political analyst Alfadhel Ahmad offered a more cautious reading. He said the arrests have generated momentum for al-Zaidi but warned that their real meaning depends on what comes next.

“So far, the arrests have targeted third-tier Sunni politicians and associates of former PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani—most linked to the network of Adnan al-Jumaili, the oil ministry undersecretary arrested earlier,” Ahmad told The Media Line. “Real intentions are hard to judge yet, but these arrests have clearly added political momentum and a cautious popular legitimacy to al-Zaidi’s new government.”

Ahmad also pointed to the choreography of the raids as part of the message. The use of elite security units gave the operation the appearance of a decisive state intervention, even if many of the targeted figures were not among Iraq’s most protected actors.

“There’s also a deliberate effort to project spectacle—deploying tanks and counterterrorism units to arrest figures who mostly have no militia protecting them,” he said.

The deployment of the CTS is especially symbolic. The CTS is one of Iraq’s most respected security forces, closely associated with the fight against the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, and, at least formally, answerable to the prime minister. Its use in a corruption operation inside the Green Zone sends a political message that al-Zaidi can command the state’s coercive institutions against senior political figures.

Abdulrazaq sees the use of the CTS as part of the performance rather than proof of institutional strength.

“The use of the Counter Terrorism Service was, again, just for theatrical purposes,” he said. “… it was designed to show that Zaidi himself has authority and command.”

The deeper issue is whether Iraq’s state institutions can act independently of the networks that dominate them. For years, corruption in Iraq has not been limited to individual theft or administrative abuse. It is embedded in party financing, public-sector contracts, oil revenues, border crossings, ministries, and armed groups with political representation.

That helps explain why anti-corruption campaigns are often interpreted through factional politics: who is arrested, who is spared, and whose benefits are protected.

The Iraqi state literally is the militia-linked economic structure and the militia-controlled parliament and government. There is no separation between them.

“This strikes at the heart of the matter,” Abdulrazaq said. “The Iraqi state literally is the militia-linked economic structure and the militia-controlled parliament and government. There is no separation between them.”

For Ahmad, the test is still open. He does not rule out the possibility that al-Zaidi could use this early momentum to expand the campaign, but says the threshold must be clear: The government would have to move beyond expendable figures and begin touching interests tied to powerful factions.

“Worth remembering: Iraqi politicians have always reversed reform and anti-corruption efforts,” Ahmad said. “Iraqis have a long record of distrusting government action, fearing the same outcomes they’ve seen before.”

“Al-Zaidi has a clear chance to prevent backsliding by building on this momentum to expand toward key politicians and test the waters for confronting interests tied to pro-Iranian militias in Iraq,” he added.

That is also where the Tehran question enters the story. The raids unfolded while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Iraq. Iranian state media reported that Araghchi held separate meetings with the governors of Karbala and Najaf to discuss arrangements for funeral ceremonies in Iraq for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Some observers have questioned whether the arrests, the US diplomatic track, and Araghchi’s visit are connected. Both analysts interviewed rejected a direct link between Araghchi’s trip and the Green Zone operation, but they interpreted that absence differently.

“I wouldn’t bother reading too much into the timing apart from the fact that it shows Iran isn’t bothered at all by [al-]Zaidi’s move,” Abdulrazaq said. “Tehran is extremely pragmatic and would be more than happy to sacrifice a few nobodies and placeholder MPs just so that the current system that serves its interests continues.”

Ahmad was more restrained, saying there is no evidence so far that the two matters are connected.

“Regarding Araghchi’s visit, those two things are not connected—at least for what is known till now. He came to arrange Khamenei’s ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala.”

The distinction is important. There is a difference between proving operational coordination with Tehran and arguing that the campaign avoids Iran-linked power centers. The first requires evidence that has not publicly emerged. The second is a political assessment based on who has been targeted so far and who has not.

Ahmad said the campaign may be useful to the Coordination Framework, the largest Shiite political bloc and the core parliamentary force behind Iraq’s current order, as it tries to navigate US pressure without rupturing its ties to Iran-aligned factions.

“The Coordination Framework … may be trying to market this campaign to Washington,” he said. “But importantly, the campaign has not yet touched any Iran-linked interests or proxies.”

That gap between optics and substance could become decisive ahead of al-Zaidi’s expected Washington visit. The United States is not only looking at corruption as a governance issue; it is also looking at corruption as part of the infrastructure that allows armed groups, smuggling networks, and foreign influence to survive inside the Iraqi system.

Abdulrazaq argued that Washington’s focus is less about corruption itself than about regional compliance.

“I don’t think the US necessarily cares about corruption per se,” he said. “What the US cares about is compliance with its ambitions in the region.”

Ahmad’s conclusion was similar, though less categorical. He said the real measure will be whether the campaign moves against militia-linked interests, not only politicians without serious armed protection.

“Against the broader US demands, there’s no sign anything has changed on the ground,” he said. “I think we should watch what follows these campaigns—specifically whether the government moves to undermine militia-linked interests.”

Ahmad said that if the campaign stops where it is, it will likely be read as a maneuver by Iraq’s political elite to manage American expectations.

“Otherwise, the likeliest reading is that Iraq’s political class is trying to circumvent US demands and present Washington a false picture—especially ahead of the PM’s anticipated visit—at the expense of expendable, marginal politicians.”

Another layer is internal score-settling. Anti-corruption campaigns in Iraq often become tools in factional struggles, especially when the justice system is activated selectively. Abdulrazaq said this campaign appears to fit that pattern.

“This is absolutely also about score settling,” he said. “To be clear, those arrested are almost certainly also corrupt, but, effectively, Zaidi is eliminating certain political rivals on behalf of the Coordination Framework of Shia Islamists close to Iran.”

The arrests have created three parallel narratives: The government’s narrative is that Iraq is finally acting against corruption. The public’s cautious reaction is shaped by years of disappointment and distrust. The analysts’ warning is that the campaign may be real only if it expands toward the political and militia-linked structures that have long been treated as untouchable.

For now, al-Zaidi has achieved visibility. The Green Zone was sealed, senior figures were detained, and the state projected force at a moment when Washington is demanding proof that Baghdad can control armed groups and reduce Iranian influence. But visibility is not the same as transformation.

What comes next will determine whether this becomes a turning point or another episode in Iraq’s long history of controlled reform. If the arrests remain confined to lower- and mid-level actors, Sunni rivals, and associates of the previous government, the campaign will reinforce the suspicion that Baghdad is offering Washington a staged concession while preserving the system beneath it. If it moves toward senior militia-linked economic interests and the political figures protecting them, then al-Zaidi may begin to test the foundations of Iraq’s post-2003 order.

Until then, the Green Zone raids remain less a conclusion than a question: whether Iraq’s new government is confronting corruption or simply managing the appearance of confrontation at a moment when both Washington and Tehran are watching.