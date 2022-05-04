The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel Holds Memorial Day Ceremonies in Jerusalem
Israeli President Isaac Herzog lays a wreath at a ceremony for victims of terrorism on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, May 4, 2022. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
Top Stories
Video
Memorial Day
Israel
Isaac Herzog
Naftali Bennett

Maya Margit
05/04/2022

Thousands gather on Mount Herzl for official state ceremonies honoring fallen soldiers and victims of terror

Israelis on Wednesday flocked to Mount Herzl in Jerusalem for Memorial Day ceremonies honoring fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

Families visit lost loved ones’ gravestones at Mount Herzl, Israel’s national military cemetery, on Memorial Day, May 4, 2022. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)

At 11 am, the country came to a standstill for two minutes as sirens wailed, evoking the memory of those who have perished.

To date, some 24,068 soldiers have lost their lives in service since 1860; this figure also includes members of underground militias that existed before the state was formed. At the same time, 4,217 civilians have been killed in terrorist acts since 1881.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Hall for Fallen Soldiers on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, May 4, 2022. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

