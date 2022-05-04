Israel Holds Memorial Day Ceremonies in Jerusalem

Thousands gather on Mount Herzl for official state ceremonies honoring fallen soldiers and victims of terror

Israelis on Wednesday flocked to Mount Herzl in Jerusalem for Memorial Day ceremonies honoring fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

At 11 am, the country came to a standstill for two minutes as sirens wailed, evoking the memory of those who have perished.

To date, some 24,068 soldiers have lost their lives in service since 1860; this figure also includes members of underground militias that existed before the state was formed. At the same time, 4,217 civilians have been killed in terrorist acts since 1881.