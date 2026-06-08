Israel, Iran Trade Fire as Trump-Netanyahu Rift Widens

US-led ceasefire diplomacy faces new pressure as missile attacks, Israeli retaliatory strikes, and proxy threats push the region closer to a broader conflict

Israel and Iran traded direct attacks Monday for the first time since an April ceasefire, widening a regional conflict that now stretches from Lebanon and Yemen to the Strait of Hormuz and exposing growing daylight between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how far Israel should go in confronting Tehran and its proxies.

The latest escalation began after Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, saying the attack came in response to Hezbollah missile fire toward northern Israel. Iran, which had warned that further Israeli strikes on Beirut could trigger retaliation, responded by launching ballistic missiles at Israel. Hours later, Israel carried out retaliatory airstrikes against central and western Iran, hitting petrochemical, missile, and military facilities despite the US president’s urgent request that Netanyahu hold fire.

Israeli military officials said air defenses intercepted Iranian missiles launched toward Israel, while Iranian officials claimed they had targeted Israeli air bases, including Nevatim and Tel Nof. No major Israeli casualties were immediately reported, though missile fragments damaged several homes in a West Bank settlement, according to Israeli reports.

Reports from Israeli and foreign sources gave varying figures for the size of the Iranian barrage, with some accounts saying Iran fired about 30 missiles toward Israel since Sunday night and others putting the number in the initial salvo at 10 or 11. Israel also intercepted one missile launched from Yemen, in what appeared to be the first Houthi attack on Israel since the April ceasefire.

Debris from some of the ballistic missiles launched during the Israel-Iran exchange fell in the Tafas district of Daraa province in southern Syria, where Syrian Civil Defense teams inspected the scene on June 7. Syrian state television also reported that an Iranian missile fell near Quneitra in southwestern Syria after being intercepted by Israel.

The Iran-backed Houthi movement, which has repeatedly targeted Israel and shipping routes during the broader conflict, also declared what it called a complete blockade of the Red Sea and the Bab el Mandeb Strait for vessels associated with Israel. “We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea,” the Houthis’ armed forces said, adding that Israel-linked maritime movements would be treated as military targets.

Monday’s sudden flare-up threatens to derail US-led efforts to extend the fragile ceasefire with Iran and move toward a broader agreement covering Tehran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief, maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and the status of Iran-backed armed groups across the region.

President Trump, who has repeatedly said Washington and Tehran are close to an agreement, urged Netanyahu not to carry out further strikes. According to reports citing US and Israeli officials, the US president spoke with the Israeli prime minister by phone from Bedminster, New Jersey, and told him that further Israeli attacks could endanger progress in the negotiations.

I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.

Later, President Trump insisted that the latest exchange would not derail the talks. Speaking to the Financial Times, he said, “It’s not going to have any impact on the deal. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”

The remark was unusually blunt even by President Trump’s standards and underscored a widening split between Washington and Jerusalem. Netanyahu has long presented himself to Israeli voters as uniquely capable of managing relations with the US president. But in recent days, that image has been tested by reports of an acrimonious call in which the American president rebuked the Israeli prime minister over Israeli military action in Lebanon and Iran.

Washington has pushed Israel to show restraint, particularly in Lebanon, to preserve a diplomatic channel with Tehran. Netanyahu, under pressure from Israeli security officials and political allies, has insisted that Israel cannot allow Hezbollah to fire on northern Israel or rebuild its military infrastructure in Lebanon under the cover of ceasefire diplomacy.

There will be no situation in which Hezbollah attacks our cities and our citizens, and its terrorist headquarters in Beirut, in Dahiyeh, will remain out of bounds

In a video statement last week, Netanyahu said, “There will be no situation in which Hezbollah attacks our cities and our citizens, and its terrorist headquarters in Beirut, in Dahiyeh, will remain out of bounds.”

That tension between the two leaders reflects a deeper strategic divide. The US administration is seeking a regional bargain that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, extend the ceasefire, limit Iran’s nuclear program, and reduce attacks on US and allied targets. Israel is focused on degrading Iran’s missile infrastructure and striking Hezbollah, which it views as Tehran’s most dangerous proxy on its northern border.

Lebanon was the most immediate trigger. Israel struck Beirut’s Dahiyeh district, a Hezbollah stronghold in the capital’s southern suburbs, after what Netanyahu said was Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel. Lebanese state media reported that at least two people were killed and about a dozen wounded in the strike. Israeli officials said the target was a Hezbollah command center.

The attack followed days of uncertainty over a US-mediated effort to stabilize the Lebanon front. Last week, Israel and Lebanon agreed to elements of a ceasefire plan discussed in Washington, but Hezbollah rejected the arrangement and demanded a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. Israel, meanwhile, continued strikes in southern Lebanon and said it would not halt operations while Hezbollah maintained armed positions near the border.

Iran has repeatedly argued that any wider ceasefire with the United States must also include Lebanon. Tehran and Hezbollah have accused Israel of trying to separate the Lebanon front from the broader war, allowing Washington and Tehran to negotiate while Israel continues hitting Hezbollah.

… decisive and painful …

Officials in Tehran responded sharply after the Beirut strike. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief peace negotiator, said US bases and Israeli assets in the region had become legitimate targets because of hostile acts, including what he called the “violation of agreements over Lebanon.” Iranian lawmakers also warned of a “decisive and painful” response.

By early Monday, Iran had made good on that threat, firing ballistic missiles at Israel for the first time in two months. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack was retaliation for Israeli strikes and claimed Israeli military installations were targeted.

In Tehran’s telling, the attack was both retaliation and warning. “The operation was carried out in response to a missile attack launched by the Zionist regime … against several radar sites in three different places” in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement reported by AFP.

Israel then struck back inside Iran. The Israeli military said it hit several targets at the Mahshahr petrochemical complex, marking the first Israeli attack on an Iranian energy-related site since the April ceasefire, along with additional military targets. Iranian media reported damage to parts of the facility, though the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, Karaj, and Kermanshah, while Iranian and regional reports also pointed to strikes near security-related positions elsewhere in the country. Iranian media reported attacks on security positions, including in the Madan district, and separate reports in Iran pointed to strikes around Shiraz airport. Iranian opposition sources reported that Basij members abandoned some positions out of fear of being targeted, but those accounts could not be independently verified.

Those Israeli strikes were significant not only because they directly targeted Iran but because they came after the US president had urged restraint. For Washington, the timing could hardly have been worse. US and Iranian negotiators have been trying to salvage a tentative framework that would extend the ceasefire for 60 days, reopen or stabilize transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and begin a new phase of nuclear talks.

Negotiations remain fragile. Iran is demanding sanctions relief, access to frozen assets, and recognition of its role in regulating passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is demanding stronger guarantees that Iran will not develop a nuclear weapon and wants tougher terms than the 2015 nuclear deal, which President Trump withdrew from during his first term.

Iranian media reports indicated that all flights at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran and Mashhad International Airport had been canceled until further notice. Other reports said operations at Tehran’s main international airport and parts of Iran’s western airspace were temporarily suspended following the Israeli strikes.

Foreign governments also began warning their citizens about deteriorating security and travel conditions in the region. The Indian Embassy in Tehran urged Indian nationals to leave Iran immediately using available commercial options and advised against travel to the country. Canada also warned its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and said those already there should leave if they can do so safely. Other governments have warned of sudden airport closures, flight cancellations, and rapidly changing security conditions across the region.

Across the Gulf, the front has also remained unstable. Over the weekend, Iran fired missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait, saying it was targeting US military assets after US strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance facilities. Bahrain and Kuwait said the attacks were intercepted. US Central Command said American forces shot down Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz and reported no US casualties.

Markets reacted quickly. Oil prices rose more than 3% Monday, with benchmark Brent crude climbing above $96 a barrel as traders assessed the risk of renewed fighting near the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el Mandeb, key routes for global oil, liquefied natural gas, and commercial shipping.

We consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our armed forces

Houthi officials also signaled that maritime attacks could intensify. “We consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our armed forces,” the group said in a statement after pledging to stop Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

In Israel, the renewed missile fire prompted a tightening of Home Front Command restrictions nationwide. Schools and other educational activities were closed across the country Monday, exams were canceled, and gatherings were limited to 200 people outdoors and 500 indoors. Israelis were also told to ensure that safe rooms and shelters were accessible.

The escalation also put new pressure on Ben Gurion Airport. As of Monday morning, Israeli officials said there was no decision to close the country’s airspace or halt operations at Ben Gurion Airport, but professional discussions were underway after Home Front Command requested that the number of people in the airport area be limited to 2,500 at any given time.

The Transportation Ministry argued that there was no reason to close Ben Gurion Airport as long as takeoffs and landings remained possible. Transport officials were seeking a broader cap, with Israeli media reporting that the ministry preferred an initial limit of up to 5,000 passengers and workers rather than the 2,500-person threshold sought by Home Front Command.

The Israel Airports Authority said that, following an assessment led by the transportation minister, Ben Gurion Airport was operating normally. It said the authority was conducting ongoing assessments and maintaining continuous contact with the Transportation Ministry, the Civil Aviation Authority, and other relevant bodies to preserve operational continuity and passenger service. Travelers were advised to check with their airlines and follow official information channels.

Foreign airlines nevertheless began adjusting schedules. Wizz Air announced the cancellation of all flights to Israel for the next 24 hours, adding to renewed uncertainty for passengers and airlines after months of disruption linked to the Iran war.

For Israel, the challenge is that each front is connected but not identical. Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Iranian forces, and pro-Iranian armed groups in Iraq and Syria all operate within Tehran’s regional network, but each has its own priorities and battlefield calculations. A strike in Beirut can draw fire from Iran. A US strike in the Gulf can trigger attacks on Kuwait or Bahrain. A Houthi missile can force Israel to respond far from its borders.

That interconnectedness is precisely why the American president is pressing for a broad deal. But it is also why Israel’s prime minister is reluctant to stand down. Israeli officials argue that ceasefire diplomacy cannot become a shield behind which Iran and Hezbollah rebuild military capabilities. They say Hezbollah fire on northern Israel and Iranian missile launches require direct military answers.

Domestic politics have sharpened the dilemma. Israeli opposition figures who criticized Netanyahu’s handling of the April ceasefire say the government has failed to convert military gains into a durable strategic outcome. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said after the April pause that “It will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu caused due to arrogance, negligence, and lack of strategic planning.”

He promised a historic victory and security for generations, and in practice, we got one of the most severe strategic failures Israel has ever known

Yair Golan, head of the left-wing Democrats party, called the ceasefire a “strategic failure” by Netanyahu. “He promised a historic victory and security for generations, and in practice, we got one of the most severe strategic failures Israel has ever known,” Golan said.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also accused Netanyahu’s government of failing to turn the war into a decisive strategic victory. “Unfortunately, as every child can see, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran are still standing. This is because a government that is tearing Israel apart from within cannot defeat the enemy from without,” Bennett said.

As a result, the region is now locked in a combustible triangle: Washington wants leverage for a deal, Tehran wants concessions without appearing weak, and Jerusalem wants freedom of action against Iran and its proxies. Each side is trying to shape the ceasefire without being seen as the one that broke it.

For now, President Trump appears determined to keep the negotiations alive despite the missiles and airstrikes. Netanyahu appears equally determined to preserve Israel’s ability to strike Hezbollah and Iran when Israeli officials believe deterrence is at stake.

That tension may define the next phase of the crisis. If the United States and Iran can still reach a ceasefire extension, Israel will face pressure to limit operations in Lebanon and avoid further strikes inside Iran. If the talks collapse, Monday’s exchange may be remembered not as a contained flare-up but as the opening round of a renewed regional war.

Either way, the past 24 hours have shown that the April ceasefire is no longer functioning as a clear brake on escalation. Iran has again fired directly at Israel. Israel has again struck inside Iran. Hezbollah remains a trigger point in Lebanon. The Houthis are back in the missile equation. Civilian life and aviation in Israel and Iran are again being restricted by the threat of missile fire. And the US president and Netanyahu, once publicly aligned on confronting Iran, are now openly divided over how to end the war without letting Tehran or its proxies claim victory.