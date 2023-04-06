Israel, Italy Team Up To Run Down Secrets of Longevity

The Longevity Nation conference saw the Vetek Association, Bar Ilan University, and the Shlomo Tyran Foundation drafting resolutions to increase resources and investments in the field of geroscience and longevity

The Vetek Association in Israel held the Longevity Nation conference with Bar Ilan University and the Shlomo Tyran Foundation, where they drafted resolutions to advance the field of geroscience and longevity nationally and internationally. The resolutions included increasing resources, investments, and education in the field, as well as establishing and improving evaluation measures for degenerative aging that would allow early detection and prevention. Dr. Ilia Stambler, chief science officer at the Vetek Association, emphasized the importance of intervening in aging to prevent aging-related diseases and extend longevity.

An agreement for collaboration on the study of longevity was reached between Italy and Israel during the conference. Dr. Roberto Pili, president of the World Community of Longevity, based in Sardinia, Italy, said Israel could serve as a major hub for much-needed developments in the field of longevity. Sardinia has become an important hub of research in longevity due to the high average lifespan of its residents.

For a full print report, see “Field of Longevity Explored at Groundbreaking Conference in Israel.”