Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel, Italy Team Up To Run Down Secrets of Longevity
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
longevity
Israel
Italy
conference
Research

Israel, Italy Team Up To Run Down Secrets of Longevity

Debbie Mohnblatt
04/06/2023

The Longevity Nation conference saw the Vetek Association, Bar Ilan University, and the Shlomo Tyran Foundation drafting resolutions to increase resources and investments in the field of geroscience and longevity

The Vetek Association in Israel held the Longevity Nation conference with Bar Ilan University and the Shlomo Tyran Foundation, where they drafted resolutions to advance the field of geroscience and longevity nationally and internationally. The resolutions included increasing resources, investments, and education in the field, as well as establishing and improving evaluation measures for degenerative aging that would allow early detection and prevention. Dr. Ilia Stambler, chief science officer at the Vetek Association, emphasized the importance of intervening in aging to prevent aging-related diseases and extend longevity.

An agreement for collaboration on the study of longevity was reached between Italy and Israel during the conference. Dr. Roberto Pili, president of the World Community of Longevity, based in Sardinia, Italy, said Israel could serve as a major hub for much-needed developments in the field of longevity. Sardinia has become an important hub of research in longevity due to the high average lifespan of its residents.

For a full print report, see “Field of Longevity Explored at Groundbreaking Conference in Israel.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.