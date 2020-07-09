Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Women wear face masks as they walk near the beach amid a surge in coronavirus cases, July 8, 2020, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Top Stories
Video
Israel
coronavirus
COVID-19
second wave
spike
restrictions

Israel Sees New Spike in Coronavirus Infections (VIDEO REPORT)

Mohammad Al-Kassim
07/09/2020

An alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across Israel is prompting the government to reimpose strict measures to contain the pandemic.

Israel has recorded almost 33,000 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including at least 340 deaths according to the Health Ministry.

In an attempt to assure compliance with regulations requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing, police are out in full force handing out fines to those who fail to comply.

The Media Line’s Mohammad Al-Kassim reports.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.