Israel Sees New Spike in Coronavirus Infections (VIDEO REPORT)

An alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across Israel is prompting the government to reimpose strict measures to contain the pandemic.

Israel has recorded almost 33,000 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including at least 340 deaths according to the Health Ministry.

In an attempt to assure compliance with regulations requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing, police are out in full force handing out fines to those who fail to comply.

The Media Line’s Mohammad Al-Kassim reports.