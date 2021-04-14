Israel to Celebrate Nearly Coronavirus-Free Independence Day (Video Report)
As Israel concludes its Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Terror Victims, a day of sadness and introspection, the country’s citizens prepare for a shift in mood, with the start of Independence Day celebrations at sunset on Wednesday, in a nearly coronavirus-free environment. After a year of lockdowns and limitations, families will gather to celebrate 73 years of independence and what they hope will be the soon-approaching end to the pandemic.