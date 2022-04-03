Israel, UAE Sign Free Trade Pact, Keep Pushing Forward To Strengthen Peace

95% of products to be exempt from duty

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a free trade agreement in Jerusalem on Friday.

The treaty, the first of its kind between Israel and an Arab country, now needs to be ratified by both parties.

Approximately 95% of products traded between the countries, including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment, and medication, will be exempt from customs duty, some immediately and some gradually, Israel’s Economy Ministry said.

Dorian Barak, head of the UAE-Israel Business Council, told The Media Line that the pact was a clear sign that the harmony between the countries would persist.

“I think the political message is clear – this peace will be enduring and underpinned by economic as well as political and strategic considerations,” Barak said.

He discussed the benefits that the Abraham Accords have brought to both nations.

“With over $1 billion in trade in the Abraham Accords’ first year, and hundreds of thousands of tourists flowing between the countries, the political significance of peace is clear,” he said.

Expanded economic ties will further support these developments, Barak said.

Christopher Hinn, CEO/managing director at C7 International, a consulting practice and business development partner, and a former senior adviser on Middle Eastern affairs at the US Department of Homeland Security, told The Media Line that despite some regional and local opposition to their ties, the governments of both countries have kept the agreements going and developing.

“What I’ve seen since the Abraham Accords were signed [in August 2020] is that the leadership here [in the UAE] has marched forward without worrying about what others will say. Same in Israel; they think that this is a must relationship to be developed,” said Hinn.

There was no real reason for the former lack of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, he said.

“The relationship between the countries has never had bad waters in their history,” Hinn said. “Here it feels like they have just found a lost cousin,” so they are very kind to each other, he continued.

Barak pointed to some of the most important benefits the two countries will get out of the treaty.

For Israel, he said, “It offers substantial benefits around manufactured goods, foodstuffs, raw materials, IP [intellectual property] protection, e-commerce, and customs services.”

For the UAE, Barak continued, “We should see substantial benefits when it comes to Israeli agriculture, medicine, medical devices, and cosmetics, among many other areas.”

Hinn said the artificial intelligence sector will receive a significant boost. There is great interest in cooperation in that field, he continued.

Barak added, “I think agriculture and technology will be the most interesting areas.”

Israel has a very strong agricultural sector, particularly in fruits, high-end vegetables, and specialty products, he said. “There’s room for them on Emirati store shelves.

“The IP protocols – which have yet to be published – will also provide some assurances about the protection of Israeli and Emirati IP, which is critical to bilateral trade,” Barak said.

The UAE-Israel Business Council is expecting bilateral trade to exceed $2 billion in 2022, double last year’s figure. This will simplify the import-export process and provide clarity in areas that were unsettled, the council said.

Hinn said the treaty brings much comfort to businessmen, and comes at the right time, just after the pandemic.

The relationship is nothing like the ties Israel has with any other Arab country, he said. “Here you see that the population is excited about the developing ties.”

Concerning other Arab countries, Barak is not optimistic.

“The UAE has clearly shown a ‘peace dividend’ and others in the region are taking note. But you don’t have such courageous and forward-thinking leadership as you have in the UAE and Bahrain in many places. They made a historic bet on peace, and it’s paying off, but real political courage is also needed to make peace. I hope others will find it,” Barak said.