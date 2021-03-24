Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Election Produces No Clear Winner … Again (with VIDEO)
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, waves to supporters at the party campaign headquarters in Jerusalem early on March 24, 2021, after the end of voting in the fourth national election in two years. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
Israeli election
Likud
Binyamin Netanyahu
coalition
Joint List

Israeli Election Produces No Clear Winner … Again (with VIDEO)

Mohammad Al-Kassim
03/24/2021

Likud came out on top, but with no obvious path to a governing coalition

The national election held in Israel on Tuesday – the fourth such election in two years – provided no decisive victory, and it remains unsure who will lead the country over the next four years.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party won the most votes, giving him an edge in the race to cobble together a coalition of at least 61 parliamentarians in the 120-seat Knesset.

But with rival parties breathing down his neck, he may be unable to win a historic sixth term.

Netanyahu, 71, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has been in office continuously since 2009 and also led the government from 1996 to 1999.

He had hoped that his handling of the coronavirus would save his political future and help him unite and lead a stable right-wing coalition government after three inconclusive elections since 2019.

He also touted his diplomatic success in achieving breakthrough normalization accords with several Arab states last year.

The turnout for this election was the lowest in years. Netanyahu crisscrossed the country courting Arab voters – quite a contrast to his previous strategy of fearmongering and incitement against the Arab citizens of Israel.

Meanwhile, the far-right Religious Zionism list, promoted by Netanyahu and advocating for the removal of Arabs from the country, outperformed expectations.

The final numbers may not come out until Friday. Binyamin Netanyahu’s party will have the largest number of seats, but it’s not a clear victory.

Still, with savvy wheeling and dealing, he may convince Yamina head Naftali Bennett to join him in a right-wing government, securing the prime minister’s seat for a record sixth time.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.