Israeli FM Says US President’s Visit to Israel, Saudi Arabia Will Have ‘Lasting Impact’

‘We are trying to put Iran under siege security- and policy-wise because it is a threat to the entire region,’ Lapid says

Speaking at a press briefing in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid boasted of his ministry’s diplomatic accomplishments on the first anniversary of his taking the helm.

Lapid, who also holds the title of alternate prime minister, bragged about several of what he called triumphs such as the Negev Summit that took place in March and was attended by the US secretary of state and the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates.

He also spoke of the more than a dozen US congressional delegations that visited Israel during the past year.

His government’s improved ties with Europe had helped Israel to influence the White House’s and European countries’ stances on Iran, Lapid contended.

“The American decision not to remove the definition of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization is a victory of Israeli diplomacy,” he said.

But the topic that dominated a large part of the meeting was US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region next month.

“The president’s relationship with Israel is way more important, significant, and long-lasting than any political event,” said Lapid.

President Biden will visit the Middle East on July 13-16, the White House announced. The president will make stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

The American president’s visit to Israel comes at a tumultuous time when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s fragile coalition government teeters on the verge of collapse, with fears that it may fall before the US leader arrives.

The foreign minister insisted that even if the government collapses, President Biden will visit Israel, saying that “the president will be here no matter what.”

“I don’t know if I’m confident, but I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it will happen. … I’m not a political commentator but I think this government is going to be there to welcome [the US president] on the red carpet,” Lapid said.

He added that Israel’s government “look(s) forward to welcoming next month the president. He has been a true friend of Israel all his life. I’m sure the president’s visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia will have a lasting impact.”

Lapid also said in response to a question from The Media Line that Israel has “mutual interests with Saudi Arabia, among them Iran.”

Bennett’s office said in a statement that the US president will announce steps to bring Israel closer to its neighbors in the Middle East. Lapid said the visit is part of what Israel has called the “regional architecture.”

When asked what to expect from President Biden’s highly anticipated stop in Jeddah, Lapid said he didn’t want to “steal the show from the president’s visit.” But he said Saudi Arabia and Israel, as well as the wider Middle East, are under threat from Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“Everybody’s looking to Saudi Arabia these days for several reasons,” Lapid said. “The fact that the president’s going to fly directly from here to Saudi Arabia is probably signifying that there is a linkage between the visit and the ability to improve relations.”

Lapid didn’t hide his desire to add more countries to the four Arab states – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco – that established diplomatic ties with Israel in the framework of what are known as the Abraham Accords.

“There is a list of target countries: Saudi is first among them,” along with other nations such as Indonesia, Lapid told reporters.

Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations, and Riyadh has called for Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Palestinian territories seized in 1967 in exchange for normalization.

But many including President Biden and Lapid believe that mutual interests can play a role in bringing the two countries closer. Both view Iran as a threat to their national security.

In 2020, then-Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Several reports this year spoke about Israeli officials visiting Saudi Arabia, focusing on security and economic cooperation.

Lapid said the reports “are not without some basis. Everyone is looking at Saudi Arabia these days for a reason.”

Iran and the stalled Vienna talks over its nuclear agreement will be one of the major topics on the agenda when the American president convenes with Israeli officials.

Lapid called for the “snapback” sanctions provision in UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal to be implemented and sanctions reimposed on Iran over its resurgent nuclear program.

“We’ve arrived at the point at which the Iranian nuclear issue needs to return to the UN Security Council and all sanctions need to be reactivated,” said the foreign minister.

“We are trying to put Iran under siege security- and policy-wise because Iran is a threat to the entire region, not only to Israel,” Lapid said. “Iran’s nuclear program is a global threat, not just an Israeli threat. It’s existential for us, but it will throw the entire Middle East and the rest of the world into a new arms race. It is in nobody’s interest. All measures being taken in the region are considered part of this effort.”