Israeli Forces Continue Massive ‘Counterterror’ Operation in Jenin: 9 Palestinians Killed

A large-scale Israeli military raid, involving ground troops and air support, has claimed at least nine Palestinian lives in Jenin and resulted in the arrest of at least 30 individuals

A massive Israeli air-and-ground military operation is underway in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, involving around 1,000 ground troops. At least nine Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in the incursion, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry.

The Israeli military labeled the raid an “extensive counterterrorism effort,” and said that at least 30 Palestinians were arrested in the operation.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Explosions could be heard, and intense gun battles raged inside the densely populated Jenin refugee camp and elsewhere around the city.

The army said it had imposed a tight siege on armed Palestinians who had barricaded themselves in a mosque inside the camp.

The hard-right government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered Monday’s assault—the largest in more than two decades—which included the use of military drones, armored vehicles, and bulldozers.

The last raid of this size took place during the Second Intifada, the armed Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s.

The Israeli army said its forces had targeted a “joint operations center” that served as a command post for the Jenin Brigade and several other armed Palestinian groups.

Israel has regarded the Jenin camp to be a center of anti-Israel violence since an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the spring of 2022. Historically, the city in the northern West Bank was a stronghold of armed Palestinian groups, notably during the Second Intifada. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has characterized the camp as a “hub for terrorist activities,” and alleges Iranian financial support for fighters based in the camp.

The Jenin camp was repeatedly targeted by Israeli forces in 2023 due to accusations of harboring Palestinian fighters who executed attacks on Israelis within Israel and across the West Bank. The current incursion comes two weeks after another violent clash in Jenin and one week after Palestinians launched rockets toward Israel from the area. While the rockets caused no damage in Israel, their launch marked an escalation, triggering concerns within the country. Domestic pressure was growing for a military response to ongoing attacks on Israeli settlers, including a June shooting incident that claimed four Israeli lives. Leading figures within Netanyahu’s government have urged wider military action to address the continuing violence.

We are striking the terrorism hub [of Jenin] with great strength

“We are striking the terrorism hub [of Jenin] with great strength,” Foreign Minister Cohen told reporters on Monday.

Jenin is a city of approximately 50,000 residents. The adjacent Jenin refugee camp, around a sixth of a square mile in size, is home to around 17,000 people.

Media reports in Israel say the operation was in the planning for a year but the decision to carry it out was taken 10 days ago.

An Israeli security source said the operation on Jenin will continue “until the set goals are achieved.”

Our Palestinian people will not kneel, will not surrender, will not raise the white flag

The spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, denounced the Israeli assault on Jenin as “a new war crime against our defenseless people,” according to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

“Our Palestinian people will not kneel, will not surrender, will not raise the white flag, and will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression,” Abu Rudeineh said.

The issue of Jenin and the concentration of terrorists there had to be dealt with

Brig. Gen. (ret.) Dr. Meir Elran, senior researcher and director of the domestic research cluster of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, told The Media Line he was not surprised by the military raid: “There was no surprise about this operation… Everybody was saying it was going to happen,” he said.

Israel has intensified its military raids in the northern West Bank, mainly in the cities, such as Nablus and Jenin, including the Jenin refugee camp, which is a stronghold of Palestinian armed factions and where there has been a wave of attacks on Israelis, alongside attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities.

“The issue of Jenin and the concentration of terrorists there had to be dealt with,” said Elran. He does not, however, agree with comparisons between Monday’s military campaign and the largest incursion by the Israeli army on the Jenin camp in 2002, during Operation Defensive Shield. He describes the comparison as “false” and “misleading.”

“It’s a totally different context, totally different perception, totally different magnitude. I think it’s totally wrong to make any kind of comparison between the two operations. The one in 2002 was a strategic operation designed to transform the unfortunate situation that happened in the Second Intifada. It was a broad, wide-scale reconquering of the West Bank. This is totally not the situation presently,” says Elran.

Last month, Israeli troops killed seven Palestinians, including a 15-year-old girl, and wounded dozens more during a gun battle, and, and a roadside bomb set off by Palestinian fighters injured eight Israeli soldiers.

Following the raid, two Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis at a gas station near the West Bank settlement of Eli. Both attackers were shot dead.

This year has been one of the deadliest in more than a decade for Palestinians in the West Bank, with more than 140 killed since the start of 2023. Most were killed in armed clashes during military raids; however, some were bystanders. It has also been one of the deadliest years for Israelis in some time, with nearly 30 killed in attacks by Palestinians.

Professor Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told The Media Line told The Media Line that “the growing size of Palestinian factions in Jenin requires a larger operation.”

“Jenin has become again the capital of terrorism as a result of the PA losing control over this area; moreover, we have seen an escalation on the part of the Palestinians who attempted to launch missiles into Israel,” said Inbar.

Palestinians argue that these continued raids will escalate an already highly tense situation, and further weaken the PA.

“This is true, but this operation is primarily the result of the deterioration of control by the PA, which has lost much of its legitimacy because it is corrupt and unable to enter the refugee camps to make sure that there’s order.”

This is proof of Israel’s failure to tame the Jenin camp, and thus it is paying a heavy price in the belief that this will create public pressure on the resistance fighters

Adel Shadeed, a Palestinian political analyst based in the West Bank, told The Media Line that Israel was trying to inflict a significant blow to the armed groups in the Jenin camp by launching a wide-scale military operation.

“There are several motives behind the fierce Israeli attack on Jenin—partly political and partly security—but what distinguishes the current military campaign is that part of it is revenge, and this can be deduced from the indiscriminate sabotage of property and infrastructure.”

He adds that these intense and repeated Israeli raids won’t lead the camp to “surrender.”

“This is proof of Israel’s failure to tame the Jenin camp, and thus it is paying a heavy price in the belief that this will create public pressure on the resistance fighters,” says Shadeed.

Shadeed says that Israel wants to restore its “deterrence.”

“Israel wants to give the impression that the camp is a large military base full of resistance fighters and weapons, even though it is a small camp with limited space, with resistance fighters with simple weapons inside.”

Shadeed says the camp is “an incubating environment for resistance,” adding that a lack of political horizon has fueled tension.

“Palestinian conviction [is strong] now that the peace process has not only ended but has brought extremely harmful results to the Palestinian cause,” he says.

Dr. Mukhaimer Abu Saada, head of the Department of Political Science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza City, told The Media Line that the surfacing last week of a video of a failed rocket launch toward Israel, by an unknown group from the Jenin area, alarmed Israel.

“I see that one of the main reasons for this military operation is the firing of a homemade missile from the Jenin area, which did not reach its targets. For Israel, it is very worrying that there are manufacturing workshops in the West Bank.”

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, said the large-scale operation won’t achieve its goals.

Abu Saada says if the assault isn’t over soon, Palestinian groups in Gaza may feel forced to respond.

“This is decided by two factors: The first is the number of Palestinian casualties, and the second is the duration of the operation. If there is a large number of wounded and martyrs, it will embarrass and push the factions in Gaza to enter,” says Abu Saada.

In neighboring Jordan, a strongly worded statement by the Foreign Ministry condemned “Israeli aggression” and called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop the operation before the situation “explodes.”

According to the ministry, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke with senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein Al-Sheikh to condemn the operation, calling it “a dangerous escalation that would set off wide cycles of violence.”

Safadi added that “the repeated Israeli attacks on Palestinian cities will only contribute to increasing tension, which is also fueled by illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution and kill hope in the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace.”

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing objection to “Israeli aggression against Palestinian cities and the innocent civilian victims.”

The ministry warned of the “serious dangers” posed by what it described as continued Israeli escalations of violence against the Palestinians. It called on the international community “to put an end to these violations and to provide protection for the Palestinian people, whose suffering is increasing every day.”

Elran says this kind of military operation may risk alienating Arab governments that have normalized relations with Israel, but he argues that if the operation is limited in scope, its impact will be contained.

“There will be no impact on Israel’s relations with Arab countries. Our relationship with these countries is strategic in nature, and we are talking about a tactical operation,” says Elran. “Of course, the impact would be different if it broadened and slid to other fronts and if Gaza or Lebanon would be involved. That’s a potential danger and I hope it won’t happen.”

Inbar, on the other hand, doesn’t think the continued raid and clashes in the West Bank will lead to tension between Israel and Arab countries with which it has normalized relations.

“I think our relations with Egypt and Jordan are strong and we’ve seen bigger crises in the past and we overcame them. After all, the Egyptian and Jordanian statements are part of the lip service they pay to the Palestinian issue,” says Inbar.

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for the West Bank and Gaza, Lynn Hastings, tweeted she was “alarmed” by the scale of the operation and said that “airstrikes were used in the densely populated refugee camp.”

“Access to all injured must be ensured,” Hastings said, adding that her office was “mobilizing humanitarian partners to provide assistance.”

Al-Qassam Brigades in the West Bank, the military wing of the Hamas group that governs the Gaza Strip, issued a statement calling on its fighters to deploy throughout the West Bank and Jerusalem “to strike the occupier in all his places of presence by all available means. We stress that all options are open to the mujahedeen to respond to the occupation’s encroachment and curb its continued aggression against Jenin and its camp.”

Israeli security forces came under heavy fire, including the detonation of a bomb next to a military vehicle, during a raid on Jenin last month.

Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has spiked since early last year, at a time when Israel’s government was a more moderate coalition of left, center, and right, including an Arab-majority Islamist party.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, returned to power in December heading the most right-wing government in the country’s history—a coalition of right-wing, far-right, and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies. Members of the new government, such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have demanded a more aggressive military response to attacks on Israelis, and infuriated Palestinians by stepping up the expansion of West Bank settlements.

“I don’t think Israel has an answer as to where things are headed now,” says Shadeed, the West Bank-based Palestinian political analyst. “But what is clear is that Netanyahu is looking for anything that can be recorded as an achievement to appease some of his ministers.”