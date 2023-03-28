Israeli Protests Against Judicial Reform To Continue Despite Timeout for Negotiations

Negotiations between officials representing Israel’s government and some opposition parties hosted by Israeli President Isaac Herzog began on Tuesday night, but Israelis opposed to the judicial reform legislation that is the subject of the talks continue to protest in the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and throughout the country. The demonstrations led Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to announce on Monday night that he would pause the judicial reform legislation making its way through the country’s parliament out of a sense of “national responsibility” and the desire to prevent a “civil war,” in order to have a dialogue with the opposition. But the protesters say that it is too little too late. The Media Line’s Maya Margit reports from the scene of mass demonstrations in Jerusalem.