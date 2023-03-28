Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Protests Against Judicial Reform To Continue Despite Timeout for Negotiations
Protesters gather outside Israel's parliament in Jerusalem amid ongoing demonstrations and calls for a general strike against the hard-right government's controversial push to overhaul the judicial system, on March 27, 2023. (Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
judicial reform
Protests
Binyamin Netanyahu

Israeli Protests Against Judicial Reform To Continue Despite Timeout for Negotiations

Maya Margit
03/28/2023

Negotiations between officials representing Israel’s government and some opposition parties hosted by Israeli President Isaac Herzog began on Tuesday night, but Israelis opposed to the judicial reform legislation that is the subject of the talks continue to protest in the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and throughout the country. The demonstrations led Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to announce on Monday night that he would pause the judicial reform legislation making its way through the country’s parliament out of a sense of “national responsibility” and the desire to prevent a “civil war,” in order to have a dialogue with the opposition. But the protesters say that it is too little too late. The Media Line’s Maya Margit reports from the scene of mass demonstrations in Jerusalem.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.