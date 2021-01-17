Israeli Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Program ‘Not Imminent,’ Analysts Believe

Response will hinge on incoming Biden Administration’s negotiations with Tehran in the coming months

Despite reports that Iran is building up its nuclear weapons capacity, it is unlikely that Israel will launch a pre-emptive strike in the near future, Israeli analysts believe.

Prof. Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), told The Media Line that Israel would likely give President-elect Joe Biden and his administration the chance to negotiate a better agreement with Iran.

“If this fails – and I’m pretty sure it’s going to fail – then we will have to make a decision of whether to attack the nuclear installations [or not],” Inbar said.

While such a scenario will likely not materialize in the immediate future, Inbar emphasized that it is only a matter of time Israel decides to launch a pre-emptive strike.

“I think that eventually, Israel will have no choice but to use its military to seriously damage nuclear installations,” he stressed. “As long as we think that covert operations are useful in stopping them, we’ll do that.”

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday warned that Iran is in the process of building its nuclear weapons capacity and called on Tehran and Washington to return to a 2015 nuclear agreement. In an interview published in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, Le Drian blamed the Trump Administration for exerting too much pressure on Iran and pushing the regime to advance its nuclear program.

Earlier this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran had plans to start producing uranium metal-based fuel for a research reactor, which France, Britain and Germany cautioned would have significant military implications and which contravene the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Uranium metal can be used in the production of nuclear weapons.

“Iran has no credible civilian use for uranium metal,” the three countries said in a joint statement. “The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications.”

The landmark JCPOA that was reached between Iran, the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany, was intended to curb the Islamic Republic’s ability to develop nuclear weapons. The agreement has for the most part fallen apart since US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and imposed harsh sanctions on Iran’s authoritarian regime.

Nevertheless, Inbar of the JISS does not believe that the Islamic Republic will be able to meet the requirements of any serious new deal.

“It’s unlikely that [Iran] will meet the stringent conditions for an agreement because they want the nuclear bomb,” he asserted. “This is the regime’s insurance policy.”

While Tehran denies that it wants to make a bomb, earlier this month it said it had begun enriching uranium up to 20% at its Fordow facility, which is significantly above the 5% that is typically used to produce nuclear energy for civilian purposes. To make a nuclear weapon, Iran would need to reach 90% fissile purity, which is apparently only a short technical step above 20%.

Despite such breaches, other analysts also think that a pre-emptive Israeli attack is not in the offing, at least not at the moment.

Dr. Eldad Pardo is an Iranian studies lecturer at Hebrew University in Jerusalem and research director at IMPACT-se, a nonprofit organization that monitors the educational curricula of schools across the Middle East.

Pardo believes that Israel’s response to Iran’s nuclear program will ultimately be predicated on how the Biden Administration approaches negotiations.

“I think that Israel will move [to strike] only at the very last moment,” Pardo told The Media Line. “Every military move is dangerous [and] in the long run, we also want Iran to become our friend. This regime with these policies cannot continue for a long time.”

The Iranian regime’s broader regional ambition, he noted, is to conquer Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia – the two holiest cities in Islam – in order to become the center of the Muslim world. Nonetheless, Pardo argues that there is room for regime change.

“For the regime to survive it would need a dramatic change in policy,” he said.

Overall, the Biden Administration’s approach to Tehran in the coming months will determine if and how negotiations move forward. If the Iranians sense that Biden and his team are too enthusiastic about re-entering a deal, Pardo says, they will be less willing to make any significant compromises.

“Iran is interested in a deal with the United States; however, they are not interested in reconciliation,” Pardo said. “They consider the US an enemy.”