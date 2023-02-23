Donate
Israelis Fear for Financial Future as Shekel Tumbles, Cost of Living Rises
Illustrative: Israeli currency
Israelis Fear for Financial Future as Shekel Tumbles, Cost of Living Rises

Mohammad Al-Kassim
02/23/2023

The US dollar is continuing to climb in value against the shekel, reaching its highest mark since 2019 and causing already high prices to soar in Israel

Israel’s economy has for years been a strong one even though the pricey cost of living has made the country one of the most expensive in the world. But now the sharp depreciation in the New Israeli Shekel against the US Dollar is threatening even that source of stability.

The dollar is continuing to climb in value against the shekel, reaching its highest mark since 2019 and causing already high prices to soar in Israel.

One factor for the fall on the international currency market is the Israeli government’s determination to push through an unpopular judicial overhaul, whose critics say threatens the country’s democracy and likely to trigger an exodus of foreign investment.

The government is trying to reassure people that the internal political situation is stable, and the economy is solid, but doubt overshadows its assurances as tens of thousands take to the streets of Israel each week to protest the judicial reforms and violence between Israelis and Palestinians escalates. 

