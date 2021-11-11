Israelis in Jerusalem Oppose Reopening US Consulate for Palestinians (VIDEO REPORT)

Reports that the Biden administration plans to reopen American mission spark strong reaction on the street

The Biden administration’s pending decision on whether to reopen a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem has sparked strong reactions among Israelis and Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to reopen the consulate, which was closed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 when the American Embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, while Israel holds that Jerusalem is its indivisible capital.

The Media Line took to the streets of Jerusalem to find out what people have to say about it.