Israelis React to Biden Win in US Election (VIDEO REPORT)

Some welcome change, while others question whether regional peace agreements will hold

Israelis have voiced mixed feelings about US President-elect Joe Biden’s hard-fought election win, with some welcoming the change and others questioning its impact on the balance of power in the Middle East.

After Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump, many in Israel wondered how US foreign policy in the region will shift and how the result will affect negotiations with Iran, Israel’s longtime foe.

The Media Line took to the streets of the central Israeli city of Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut to hear their initial reactions.