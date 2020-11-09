Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israelis React to Biden Win in US Election (VIDEO REPORT)
Top Stories
Video
US elections
Israelis

Israelis React to Biden Win in US Election (VIDEO REPORT)

Maya Margit
11/09/2020

Some welcome change, while others question whether regional peace agreements will hold

Israelis have voiced mixed feelings about US President-elect Joe Biden’s hard-fought election win, with some welcoming the change and others questioning its impact on the balance of power in the Middle East.

After Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump, many in Israel wondered how US foreign policy in the region will shift and how the result will affect negotiations with Iran, Israel’s longtime foe.

The Media Line took to the streets of the central Israeli city of Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut to hear their initial reactions.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.