Israel’s Cabinet Moves To Defy High Court in TV Regulator Fight

A cabinet resolution rejecting actions by Israel’s broadcast regulator has turned a technical quorum dispute into a broader test of whether officials obey ministers or the Supreme Court when the two collide

It began in one of the least dramatic corners of Israeli public life: a media regulator, a council without enough members, and a legal fight over whether a statutory body can still function when it falls below the quorum set by law. Within days, that technical dispute had become a confrontation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the Supreme Court, raising a question Israel has rarely faced so directly: What happens when the executive branch says the court has acted unlawfully, and the court says the government must obey?

The case concerns the Second Authority for Television and Radio, the state regulator responsible for Israel’s commercial television and radio broadcasters. Its council must have a minimum number of members present to make valid decisions. After the body fell below that threshold, the Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, ruled on June 17 that the council could continue operating under an interim order despite the membership shortfall. The government responded with a cabinet resolution, advanced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, declaring that it would not recognize “any decision, approval, appointment or action” by the council as long as it failed to meet the quorum requirement.

For attorney Tomer Naor, deputy chief legal officer of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, the cabinet vote was not a sudden break from an otherwise stable order, but another escalation in a struggle that has been building for years around the power of the judiciary, the authority of the government, and the weakness of Israel’s unfinished constitutional structure. “Israel is basically in an ongoing constitutional crisis,” Naor told The Media Line. “What happened last week is that we got into a new boiling point.”

Israel is basically in an ongoing constitutional crisis

The move is serious, Naor said, because the cabinet did something Israeli governments have generally avoided doing: it put in writing that it would not respect a Supreme Court ruling. But he also drew a line between the political declaration and what is actually happening inside the state. “It’s not like an operative decision,” he said. “It’s more of a declarative decision.” Civil servants, regulators, and public bodies affected by the case, he argued, would still be expected to follow the law and binding court rulings.

That is why the next stage matters more than the wording of the cabinet resolution. Israel has faced similar political confrontations before, though rarely with the government stating such a refusal in a formal cabinet resolution. The country’s Basic Laws and court precedents do not provide a simple script for what happens next. Much of the burden now falls on legal advisers, regulators, police commanders, and civil servants—the officials responsible for keeping the state running while ministers and justices issue sharply conflicting legal claims.

The government says the legal issue is straightforward. Levin and Karhi argue that the law requires a quorum for the Second Authority council to act, and that the Supreme Court cannot erase that condition simply because the body would otherwise be paralyzed. In their view, the justices did not merely interpret the law, but effectively rewrote it. Karhi has framed the dispute as a question of democratic authority, saying that “the rule of law is not the rule of judges.” Levin has made a similar argument, insisting that the Knesset legislates and the courts are supposed to apply the law, not replace it.

The rule of law is not the rule of judges

MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and one of the leading advocates of the government’s judicial overhaul, sharpened that argument. “The main problem is that the court was working against the law,” Rothman told The Media Line. “The law sets a specific quorum requirement for the decisions of the Second Authority to be valid.” He said council members who believed the process was unlawful had a legitimate right to refuse to participate or to resign, thereby preventing the body from acting.

Rothman argued that the High Court then crossed a line by allowing the remaining members to proceed as if the quorum requirement did not exist. “The court says, no, we will ignore the quorum requirement in the law,” he said. “This is really going against the rule of law … this is against democracy.” Asked how the government should respond when it believes the judiciary itself has violated the rule of law, Rothman did not offer a clear formula. “There is no simple answer how you deal with a court that does not respect the rule of law,” he said.

Naor sees the same sequence almost in reverse. He acknowledged that the Second Authority case is legally difficult, and that the High Court was pushed into a complicated interpretation. But he said the government itself created the conditions that made judicial intervention necessary, by trying to reshape the regulator and interfere with decisions in the broadcasting market, including matters tied to Channel 13. “This is a very hard case,” Naor said, invoking the legal maxim that hard cases can make bad law. But, he added, “What’s pushing them to do it is the government.”

The Supreme Court responded to the cabinet decision by reminding public officials that they are bound by law and warning that those who act unlawfully could face personal civil liability for damages.

The justices also cited an earlier ruling warning that a state in which an authority takes the law into its own hands and decides when to respect a judicial order and when to ignore it is a state in which “the seeds of calamity and anarchy” are sown. President Isaac Herzog also criticized the government’s position, saying that disobeying a Supreme Court ruling is a “red line” that must not be crossed.

Naor said the court’s message was aimed less at ministers than at the people who actually make the state function. “The Supreme Court is saying one important thing,” he said. “It is reminding civil servants … you need to obey the law. Now, the law is the Supreme Court decision.” He explained that Israeli public officials generally enjoy immunity from personal lawsuits when acting within their duties, but that protection may not apply if they knowingly act against the law. In this case, he said, anyone harmed by a refusal to implement the council’s decisions could potentially seek damages from the officials involved.

Levin and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich answered the court in sharper political terms. Levin returned to a line often associated with former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak: Judicial power rests on public trust. He argued that the warning to officials showed how far the court had moved from that principle. Smotrich was blunter, describing the warning as intimidation and saying the same legal standard must apply to everyone, including Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

If a government directive contradicts a court order, the government directive must not be carried out

The opposition has taken the opposite lesson from the same events. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid told his faction that the cabinet decision was not only about the Second Authority, but about removing the judiciary as a check on government power before elections. “If the government does not accept a court ruling, from that moment the government has no limits, no oversight, and stands above the law,” he said. Lapid also called on state employees, police officers, and military officers to remember that their oath is to the laws of the state, not to the government. “If a government directive contradicts a court order, the government directive must not be carried out,” he said. “The court order is binding.”

The same concern ran through other opposition statements, though in different language. Naftali Bennett warned of anarchy. Benny Gantz said the government had no power to cancel a court ruling by cabinet vote, even a unanimous one. Gadi Eisenkot accused the coalition of attacking Israeli democracy itself. The argument was no longer really about the television regulator. It was about whether the government had opened a door that could be used again in a more consequential case.

One of the clearest signs that the dispute had moved beyond theory came in a Kan interview with Israel Police spokesman Arieh Doron. Asked whom the police would obey if a High Court ruling conflicted with an instruction from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Doron did not say directly that the police would obey the court. Instead, he repeated that the police would obey “whoever Israeli law requires it to obey.” Pressed again on why he would not say the “High Court,” Doron answered that no law required him to use the interviewer’s preferred wording.

The exchange did not mean that the police had decided to defy the court. It did, however, show how politically charged even a basic institutional answer has become. For Naor, that is precisely the point. The immediate crisis has not yet reached the level where ministers issue one instruction, judges issue another, and the police or civil service openly choose sides. But the public test is already underway, and the language used by state officials is being watched closely by both camps.

Naor said the government may have chosen the Second Authority case because it allowed ministers to test the boundaries without immediately forcing the police, the civil service, or another enforcement body into an open choice between the cabinet and the court. The danger, he argued, is not only the present decision, but the possibility that a declarative challenge becomes easier to repeat the next time the stakes are higher. “It is a new page,” he said. “They never declared it before, and so they did take it to a new level. And sometimes it’s an experiment.”

For now, the Second Authority may continue to function, lawsuits may follow, and the government may seek further legal avenues to challenge the ruling. But the episode has already moved beyond broadcasting regulation. It has placed legal advisers, regulators, police commanders, and civil servants at the center of the next test—not because they asked for it, but because they may be the ones forced to decide what obedience to the law means when Israel’s political leadership and its highest court no longer agree.