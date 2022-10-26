Israel’s Defense Minister Visits Turkey as Countries’ Leaders Face Tough Elections

Progress in relations between Israel and Turkey will carry on regardless of who wins the elections in each country, expert says

Israel’s defense minister is making a rare visit to Turkey as the two countries continue a months-long rapprochement ahead of elections in both countries.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is set to meet Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who said on Monday that his country has “an extremely transparent policy toward Israel.”

“We will evaluate the general situation. Our policy, our views are clear,” Akar told reporters in Ankara, the Turkish state news agency reported.

The countries have restored full diplomatic relations, with Israel in September appointing its first ambassador to Turkey since 2018 and Ankara doing the same earlier this month.

Selin Nasi, a member of Turkey’s Jewish community and an analyst with the Ankara Policy Center and Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, said the defense ministers’ meeting is a positive sign that security cooperation is progressing.

Nasi believes that progress in relations between Israel and Turkey will carry on regardless of who wins the elections in each country.

“Both countries will be expecting to gain some benefits. So, I think pragmatism and wisdom will prevail and interests will [outweigh] emotions and sentimental governing,” she told The Media Line

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attempted to court several countries in order to attract foreign investment to his country, which is experiencing an economic crisis with inflation officially reported at more than 80%.

Restoring diplomatic relations with Israel is one of the strongest success stories from this rapprochement.

Nasi said that the Turkish government would still be uneasy if former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wins the right to form a government next week’s election in Israel, and that the Turkish public would be especially interested in the outcome of reconciliation efforts if he becomes prime minister again due to his acrimonious past with Erdogan.

Harsh rhetoric and diplomatic crises were a regular aspect of ties while Netanyahu was prime minister.

In 2018, he called the Turkish president antisemitic while Erdogan accused Netanyahu of committing “state terror.”

If a coalition led by Netanyahu is formed in Israel, it may take some time for relations between the two countries to return to diplomacy between leaders

Nasi added that the Jewish community in Turkey would be watching Israel’s election and any ensuing changes to ties closely because of the hostility many faced during previous disputes between the two countries.

“We prefer both countries to maintain cordial relations which is for the good of Turkey’s Jewish community to live in a peaceful environment,” she said.

Gokhan Cinkara, head of the Ankara Center for Global Politics, told The Media Line that the election in Israel will be significant for relations between the two countries, but that institutions like the foreign ministries would be able to carry on with their work.

“If a coalition led by Netanyahu is formed in Israel, it may take some time for relations between the two countries to return to diplomacy between leaders,” Cinkara told The Media Line.

However, they will be able to find common ground in their opposition to Israel’s long-time foe Iran, he added.

Tehran and its allies reportedly have taken over some of the space left from a retreating Russia in Syria, where Turkey also has maintained a presence.

Ankara has supported rebels opposing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Russia and Iran have backed him.

The Reuters news agency in September reported that a senior Turkish official said Ankara does not want Tehran’s influence to grow in the country.

“Iran has become an important problem for Turkey. Netanyahu’s active position on this issue may be met with sympathy in Turkey,” Cinkara said.

Netanyahu took a strongly proactive step at combatting Iran’s influence in the region.

Before a 2015 agreement between Tehran and Washington under which the US would provide sanctions relief in exchange for Iran allowing more inspections of its nuclear program, Netanyahu lobbied US politicians not to go through with the deal.

During a meeting with then-US President Barack Obama at the White House, Netanyahu said in front of reporters that sanctions should not decrease until “there’s verifiable success.”

Cinkara believes the Russian invasion of Ukraine also will be a key topic of discussion during the meeting between the defense ministers.

Turkey and Israel have struggled to maintain ties with both Russia and Ukraine amid the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday that Israel needs to decide whose side it is on.

“Isn’t it time for your state to choose who you are with as well,” he said