Israel’s Isolation Driven by Elites, Says NRB President Troy Miller

Head of NRB pushes back on propaganda in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, praises Ambassador Huckabee for his active engagement, urges Christian parliamentarians to be proactive in policy.

At a time when Israel seems at a loss for friends and true allies, many Christians in the United States are still supportive, even as the Jewish State faces boycotts, embargoes and social media misinformation.

One ardent supporter, Troy Miller, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), spoke to The Media Line about the lasting impact of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the rise of anti-Semitism in political and cultural discourse, and the unshakable support for Israel within the Christian community.

Speaking to Miller, I noted the extraordinary unity displayed after the murder of Charlie Kirk, describing the outpouring of grief as on par with a presidential funeral. I remarked on how many people sought common ground rather than dividing along usual lines, despite hostile and misleading commentary circulating after his death.

“Well, look, two interesting things you just said,” Miller replied, preparing to address both the unprecedented gathering and the online rhetoric. Miller said it was remarkable to see people from many different faith traditions come together in mourning for Kirk. He described the turnout as “an incredible gathering,” adding, “I think that’s going to go down in history as a real moment within certainly the US, if not around the world.”

Drawing a comparison to past tragedies, he placed Kirk’s killing alongside the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Kennedys. “Anybody who followed Charlie understood that his murder—you know, this was a murder—his assassination was… up on that level because Charlie was such a gentle spirit,” he said.

Miller rejected the negative commentary circulating online, pointing instead to Kirk’s lifelong mission of caring for others. He recalled how Kirk had spoken at multiple NRB conventions and frequently crossed paths with him at faith conferences. “He launched TPUSA Faith,” Miller noted, emphasizing that “anybody who’s ever watched him or listened to him knows Charlie cared deeply about people and their lives… whether or not they were happy and joyful.”

The way Kirk’s assassination unfolded in the public eye added to its significance, Miller noted. With images broadcast instantly, he said, the event became “a tipping point for a lot of people.”

Turning to interfaith relations, I raised the persistence of troubling rhetoric surrounding both religion and current events. Old accusations have resurfaced in some circles, with claims that Jews were responsible for the death of Jesus and are now being twisted into charges that Jews bore responsibility for Charlie Kirk’s murder. Others, I noted, were spreading false narratives suggesting Kirk opposed Israel or harbored anti-Jewish sentiment.

Miller warned that the rhetoric surrounding Kirk’s death, particularly accusations aimed at Jews or Israel, was both false and dangerous. He said the progressive left, especially its radical factions, had “doubled down” in response to the public’s reaction to Kirk’s assassination, spreading unsubstantiated claims. “They’ve tried to create all of this misdirection; they create all of these false allegations—none of them with any proof, by the way. No proof, zero proof,” he said, adding that whenever he challenged people on social media, “I said, show me the clip where Charlie said this or that.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if you got a science book coming out saying the Jews caused the annihilation of the dinosaurs

He dismissed suggestions that Kirk was reconsidering his support for Israel, stressing that he knew the late activist’s inner circle well and that “that’s just not the case.” Miller connected this to a wider trend, saying the left was increasingly exposing “their anti-Semitic trends and their anti-Zionist trends.” He even joked that at this rate, “I wouldn’t be surprised if you got a science book coming out saying the Jews caused the annihilation of the dinosaurs.”

Beyond the rhetoric, Miller emphasized that much of the public was rejecting such messaging, citing recent suspensions of high-profile figures and disciplinary actions against educators as signs of pushback. He expressed concern about how one-sided narratives were reaching students, citing a European school where children were instructed to draw the Palestinian flag. “For the sake of peace, they should have been asked to draw the picture of the Israeli flag by the same token,” he said, arguing that young people were being fed a distorted view from an early age.

I observed that what children are receiving in such classrooms is not genuine information but indoctrination. If peace were truly the goal, I suggested, students would be encouraged to embrace both sides—“you teach kids how to wave both flags together”—to promote unity. Instead, the messages coming from global institutions told a different story. “It’s not the message of unity that came out of the UN this week,” I said, noting that several European governments had aligned with the Palestinian cause even as hundreds of thousands of their citizens marched in opposition.

Revisiting the trajectory since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, I pressed Miller on whether he expected Israel to face such isolation two years later. “Did you think that Israel would be annihilated, would be in a position where so many countries were against it?” I asked, stressing that only a handful of nations had voiced support for Israel in the latest United Nations debates.

Miller agreed that Israel has been left largely isolated, but he credited the US government for its position. “I commend this administration for standing strong with Israel … blocking that vote,” he said. He admitted that he had not expected such a scenario to unfold. “No, I would have not—this is a scenario I would have not thought played out.”

Neither group wants a dual state solution. So what Palestinian state are you even calling for?

He attributed the shift to what he described as an agenda driven by elites rather than public will. “This is not about what the people want in their country … This is an agenda at the highest levels,” he said, arguing that calls for a Palestinian state “make no sense and no common sense.” Miller questioned the premise of a two-state solution when Gaza is ruled by one group and the West Bank by another, “both groups [that] have called for the annihilation of Israel,” he said. “Neither group wants a dual state solution. So what Palestinian state are you even calling for?”

In his view, international pressure on Israel and the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism among elites are part of a broader campaign. As an example of the opposite approach, he pointed to Ambassador Mike Huckabee, a devout Christian who has been outspoken about his support for Israel.

I asked Miller how Huckabee’s outspoken support for Israel had resonated with his Christian audience, noting the unique connection they felt with a figure who shares their faith. “It is. And it’s wonderful,” I said, pointing out that the ambassador’s presence had clearly left an impression. I pressed Miller on what impact this has had within the Christian community, particularly given Huckabee’s deep alignment with their values.

Miller emphasized that Huckabee’s credibility as both a politician and a man of faith carries significant weight among Christians. “Mike Huckabee is an evangelical Christian who loves Israel, supports Israel, and understands the politics and the geopolitics of the Middle East,” he said. Unlike many ambassadors who serve largely ceremonial roles, Miller noted, Huckabee actively engages with the issues, speaking publicly and sharing his views online. That visibility, combined with the high level of trust Huckabee enjoys, has “an effect on churches and pastors in this country,” Miller explained.

The conversation turned to the ongoing trauma stemming from the October 7 Hamas assault. Miller admitted that words fall short of easing the pain Israelis continue to endure. “I’m not sure if any of us have the right words to take away the pain of October 7th, especially for you all who are continuing to live it in Israel,” he said. Still, he stressed that empathy and prayer have been powerful forces within the Christian community.

He described how churches across the United States remain steadfast in their support, holding prayer services for Israelis still rebuilding their communities, grieving lost loved ones, or waiting for news of hostages. “The Christian community has not forgotten that,” Miller said, contrasting it with what he characterized as the secular media’s shift toward geopolitics. For believers, he added, the focus remains on the human toll and the conviction that “the only peace that’s gonna come out of this is God’s peace.”

I noted that prayer for Israel continues daily within our community, but emphasized the journalistic responsibility to stay anchored in the core event of October 7. Too often, I observed, the narrative has shifted with time, obscuring the reality of what happened during the Hamas assault. “As time goes on, that’s where history really tends to change the story,” I said, highlighting the importance of retelling not only the original events but also the personal stories that continue to emerge.

Miller, who presides over the NRB, an umbrella organization representing tens of thousands of Christian radio and television outlets worldwide, is widely regarded as a driving force behind efforts to bring together faith-based media professionals across borders, promoting cooperation and a shared commitment to religious values. Colleagues often point to Miller’s leadership as proof of the strength that comes from unity among people of faith.

Turning to policy, I asked Miller about the National Religious Broadcasters’ strong support for a significant piece of legislation currently under discussion.

Miller pointed to the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act as a key legislative priority for the NRB. “It’s in a great place right now,” he said, noting that the measure had cleared the committee in both chambers of Congress. The House version, which passed 50 to 1 in committee just two weeks earlier, now awaits a floor vote once lawmakers resolve broader government funding issues tied to the new fiscal year. With 301 sponsors already on board, Miller predicted the bill would pass overwhelmingly before being reconciled with the Senate version and sent to the president, who has pledged to sign it.

He stressed that the legislation carries significance beyond Christian broadcasters. “It’s not only important for us in the US here as Christians for AM radio, which the top genre is Christian talk and teach, but it’s important for all of us who are consumers of free over-the-air media,” he explained. The bill, he argued, would prevent the auto industry from acting as “gatekeepers” that restrict public access to information. “At the end of the day, that’s the deep thing behind the AM radio. It’s not about technology.”

What free speech means, it means free speech, period, end of discussion

I added that the AM radio debate is not really about interference or electric vehicles but about control—specifically, who decides what information consumers can access. From there, I turned the conversation to a broader concern: the future of free speech and the importance of ensuring diverse voices remain part of the national dialogue, a principle at the core of Miller’s advocacy.

Miller described free speech as absolute, arguing that attempts to redefine it threaten its very core. “What free speech means, it means free speech, period, end of discussion,” he said, noting that under US law the only exception has been incitement to direct violence. Efforts to qualify it as speech “for the community,” he cautioned, inevitably invite bias and opinion. “The minute you start to define it as anything other than free speech … you start to put bias into it,” he said.

The conversation shifted back to the United Nations, where many European governments have openly backed a Palestinian state while showing hostility toward Israel. Miller insisted that Christians in the United States remain steadfast in their faith. “Overwhelmingly, the Christian community is holding in support of Israel,” he said. He credited that strong backing with helping sustain political support in Washington: “That support is so strong… that’s driving the political support out of the administration as well for Israel.”

He urged Christians in Europe to take a more active role in shaping policy. In countries such as France, the UK, and Italy, he said, large Christian communities exist but are not exerting their potential influence. “It’s time for them to be vocal. It’s time for them to stand up,” Miller declared, warning that street protests alone are not enough. He argued that by voting their values, Christians could “overwhelmingly take back the governance of these European cities and the EU,” while democracy still provides that opportunity.