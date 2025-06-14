Israel’s UN Ambassador to Security Council: ‘How Long Did the World Expect Us To Wait?’

As missiles fell on Tel Aviv, Israeli and Iranian envoys traded accusations at an emergency UN meeting over the legality and consequences of Israel’s preemptive strike

As Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Tel Aviv last night, the Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing escalation. In his speech to the council, Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon urged the counties of the world to understand the necessity of Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran on Thursday.

“Last night, the state of Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a preemptive military operation carried out with precision, purpose and the most advanced intelligence at our disposal,” Danon said in his speech. “The mission was very clear: dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, eliminate the architects of its terror and aggression, and neutralize the regime’s ability to follow through on its repeated public promise to destroy the state of Israel.”

He highlighted Iran’s numerous threats against Israel, including the presence of a countdown clock in central Tehran marking the days until the planned destruction of the Jewish state.

How long did the world expect us to wait? How long? Let’s think about it. Until they assembled the bomb? Until they mounted it on a Shahab missile?

“How long did the world expect us to wait? How long?” Danon asked. “Let’s think about it. Until they assembled the bomb? Until they mounted it on a Shahab missile? Until it was en route to Tel Aviv or Jerusalem, like the more than 100 missiles that they sent an hour ago?”

Iran, he noted, was well on its way to achieving a nuclear weapon, taking steps such as obstructing UN-appointed nuclear inspectors, constructing a massive ballistic missile industry, and recruiting nuclear scientists. He added that intelligence suggested that the country would soon have enough weapons-grade material for multiple bombs.

We acted to ensure our people live. We acted so that Jewish children in Jerusalem will not wake up to the sound of air raid sirens triggered by a nuclear launch.

Danon criticized the international community for dragging its feet. “When Iran marched toward nuclear capability, you said nothing,” he said. “When they crossed line after line, you drew none of your own. So we acted. We acted to ensure our people live. We acted so that Jewish children in Jerusalem will not wake up to the sound of air raid sirens triggered by a nuclear launch.”

What Israel was seeking from the Security Council, Danon said, was not permission but recognition: “Recognition that Israel did what the world should have done. Recognition that the Iranian regime violated every obligation they ever undertook. Recognition that Israel had the undeniable right and duty to defend its people from extermination.”

He called on the council to condemn Iran’s nuclear violations and recognize Israel’s right to self-defense.

Speaking shortly before Danon, Iranian UN Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani presented a starkly different narrative.

“Last night, the Israeli regime, the most dangerous and terrorist regime in the world, with full intelligence and political support from the United States regime, conducted a series of coordinated and premeditated military attacks across multiple cities in Iran,” Iravani said. “These acts of aggression and unlawful strikes target peaceful nuclear facilities, military sites, vital civilian infrastructure and residential areas.”

These acts of aggression and unlawful strikes target peaceful nuclear facilities, military sites, vital civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

He described the nuclear sites targeted by Israel as “peaceful” facilities guarded by the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency. “Any damage to these facilities leads to catastrophic radiological consequences that would not be confined to Iran but could spread across the region and beyond,” he warned, accusing Israel of recklessly endangering millions of lives.

This is not a threat. This is the natural, legal, and necessary consequence of an unprovoked military attack. Iran’s response will be firm, lawful, and essential to restore deterrence.

“This is not a threat,” he said. “This is the natural, legal, and necessary consequence of an unprovoked military attack. Iran’s response will be firm, lawful, and essential to restore deterrence. Defend our sovereignty and uphold the principles of international law. No aggressor can be allowed to act with impunity.”

He concluded his speech by stating “a simple and undeniable truth”—“Israel attacked Iran, Israel violated international law and the UN Charter, and Israel must be held accountable”—and called on the Security Council to intervene.