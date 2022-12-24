It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jerusalem Exhibition Brings Story of Jesus’ Resurrection to Life Using VR
The exhibition at the Christian Information Center highlights the story of resurrection and sheds fresh light on the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. (Christian Information Center/PGPO/CTS)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Jerusalem
virtual reality
exhibit

Jerusalem Exhibition Brings Story of Jesus’ Resurrection to Life Using VR

Maya Margit
12/24/2022

Christian Information Center uses latest technology to present the story of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, as well as the history of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem’s Old City – believed by many Christians to be the place where Jesus was crucified, died, and was resurrected – has long been a major site of pilgrimage.

Ahead of Christmas, visitors can now experience this unique holy site in a whole new way.

The Christian Information Center in Jerusalem recently inaugurated “The Experience of Resurrection,” which showcases the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in a fresh light.

The multimedia show brings the experience of the resurrection of Jesus Christ to life with the latest technology: from virtual reality views of the Garden of Gethsemane to light projections showing the history of Jerusalem and movies about Golgotha, traditionally believed to be the site of his crucifixion.

The exhibition at the Christian Information Center highlights the story of resurrection and sheds fresh light on the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. (Christian Information Center/PGPO/CTS)

The Media Line visited the Christian Information Center and spoke with those who helped organize the exhibition about its message and its connection to the holiday season.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.