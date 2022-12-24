Jerusalem Exhibition Brings Story of Jesus’ Resurrection to Life Using VR

Christian Information Center uses latest technology to present the story of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, as well as the history of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem’s Old City – believed by many Christians to be the place where Jesus was crucified, died, and was resurrected – has long been a major site of pilgrimage.

Ahead of Christmas, visitors can now experience this unique holy site in a whole new way.

The Christian Information Center in Jerusalem recently inaugurated “The Experience of Resurrection,” which showcases the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in a fresh light.

The multimedia show brings the experience of the resurrection of Jesus Christ to life with the latest technology: from virtual reality views of the Garden of Gethsemane to light projections showing the history of Jerusalem and movies about Golgotha, traditionally believed to be the site of his crucifixion.

The Media Line visited the Christian Information Center and spoke with those who helped organize the exhibition about its message and its connection to the holiday season.