Jews, Muslims and Christians Band Together to Help Ukrainian Refugees (VIDEO REPORT)
The Jewish tent run by the Federation of the Jewish Communities in Romania and the Joint Distribution Committee at the Siret border crossing in Romania serves not only Ukrainian refugees but also local volunteers, firefighters, and police. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)
Top Stories
Video
Russo-Ukrainian War
Refugees
Romania
Jews
Christians
Muslims

Jews, Muslims and Christians Band Together to Help Ukrainian Refugees (VIDEO REPORT)

Maya Margit and Dario Sanchez
03/25/2022

A vast humanitarian network aimed at feeding, clothing, and housing refugees has flourished throughout Romania

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Romania in recent weeks as they make their way to Western Europe and other destinations.

So far, more than 3.6 million people have left Ukraine since the war first erupted last month, according to United Nations figures released on Wednesday. The crisis has resulted in several East European nations scrambling to provide the refugees with shelter, care, and even employment.

At the Siret border crossing, local and international humanitarian assistance groups have banded together to help the newcomers. Aid organizations from Romania, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, and more have pitched tents to feed, clothe and house those fleeing the Russian invasion. Many are providing medical treatment as well.

The Media Line traveled across Romania to uncover the vast network of humanitarian aid that has flourished throughout the country in the wake of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

