Jews, Muslims and Christians Band Together to Help Ukrainian Refugees (VIDEO REPORT)

A vast humanitarian network aimed at feeding, clothing, and housing refugees has flourished throughout Romania

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Romania in recent weeks as they make their way to Western Europe and other destinations.

So far, more than 3.6 million people have left Ukraine since the war first erupted last month, according to United Nations figures released on Wednesday. The crisis has resulted in several East European nations scrambling to provide the refugees with shelter, care, and even employment.

At the Siret border crossing, local and international humanitarian assistance groups have banded together to help the newcomers. Aid organizations from Romania, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, and more have pitched tents to feed, clothe and house those fleeing the Russian invasion. Many are providing medical treatment as well.

The Media Line traveled across Romania to uncover the vast network of humanitarian aid that has flourished throughout the country in the wake of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.