Jordanians Call for Return of Lawmaker Detained in Israel on Charges of Smuggling Weapons, Gold

Israel alleges that lawmaker Imad Adwan was smuggling weapons and gold into the West Bank but has refused to confirm the veracity of a video apparently documenting the event

[Amman] Jordanian officials have sharply criticized Israel’s detention of Jordanian lawmaker Imad Adwan, whom Israel accuses of smuggling weapons into the West Bank. Adwan was arrested on Saturday when entering the West Bank from Jordan via the Allenby Bridge.

The incident is expected to lead to a further deterioration in the already tense relationship between Israel and Jordan. The relationship between the countries suffered a setback earlier this month when Israeli forces attacked and arrested Muslim worshippers who had barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem despite an agreement with Jordan to de-escalate the situation.

Jordanian officials were apparently not informed of Adwan’s arrest before the story was publicized. Israeli media reported that Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi refused to take a call from the Israeli Foreign Ministry following the arrest.

According to official Israeli sources, Adwan entered the West Bank in a car with diplomatic license plates carrying weapons and 220 pounds of gold. A video circulating on social media shows many weapons spread on the ground and a brief shot of gold bars.

Gold experts told The Media Line that the gold allegedly smuggled would be worth $6 million. The question of whether Adwan was indeed smuggling gold or just weapons is a contentious one.

Former Jordanian Member of Parliament Tarek Khoury disputed the claim. “The story of the gold is as usual a Zionist effort to shift a heroic act to a case of smuggling. What was carried was simply weapons. Period,” he posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Israel’s Channel 12 news reported that no gold was found on the detained lawmaker. Similarly, a senior Israeli journalist told The Media Line, “What was captured was only weapons.”

Israel has refused to confirm whether the video circulating in the media shows the weapons taken from Adwan’s car. The police imposed a gag order on the case, preventing Israeli media from publishing most details.

Many in Jordan are hailing Adwan as a hero. Adwan is a staunch public supporter of the Palestinian cause and has used sharp anti-Israel rhetoric in parliament.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry assured the public that it is handling the case in cooperation with all relevant parties. Adwan’s family members have praised the government’s efforts and expressed that they believe he will be released soon. Family members also called for a protest in solidarity with Adwan to be held at his office in Ash-Shunah al-Janubiyah.

Laith Nasrawin, a professor of constitutional law and human rights at the University of Jordan, described the alleged act as a violation of international law but noted that he expects Adwan to be released.

The case calls to mind a similar diplomatic predicament in 2017 when an Israeli guard killed two Jordanians at the home of an Israeli diplomat in Amman. Israel claimed diplomatic immunity for the guard and Jordan was forced to release him pending his trial in Israel, which has still not taken place.

Adwan, born in 1988, is one of Jordan’s youngest lawmakers. He represents the Balqa governorate in northeastern Jordan. Adwan hails from one of the largest East Bank Jordanian tribes and does not belong to any political party.

Fellow Member of Parliament Khalil Attiyeh described Adwan as “a respected man.”

“I call on our government to move immediately, diplomatically, politically, and legally and irrespective of the background and motivation and claims by Israel regarding smuggling weapons. Our national duty is to see our MP back to within his people. We cannot allow the enemy any opportunity for which he could hurt the dignity of Jordanians by arresting a member of parliament,” Attiyeh said in a press release.