Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanese Press Freedoms in Danger as Independent Journalists Are Summoned for Questioning
Top Stories
Lebanon
Press Freedom
Journalism
Reporters without Borders

Lebanese Press Freedoms in Danger as Independent Journalists Are Summoned for Questioning

Andrea López-Tomàs
04/21/2023

A recent Lebanese campaign has targeted directors of independent news sources, worsening the situation in a country already ranked 130th out of 180 in the 2022 Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index

[Beirut] Nothing seemed particularly out of the ordinary to Jean Kassir, director of the independent Lebanese news platform Megaphone News, when two men approached his car a few weeks ago. But he quickly realized that the men were plainclothes police officers, and they issued an unspecified summons for him to appear in court. Just a day later, Lara Bitar, editor-in-chief of the investigative journalism outlet The Public Source, was summoned by the Anti-Cybercrime Bureau.

When news of the summonses spread, Lebanon’s journalism community rose in protest. Journalists from various media outlets gathered in front of the Beirut Justice Palace to show solidarity with their colleagues.

The international nonprofit Reporters Without Borders (known by its French abbreviation RSF) has closely followed the saga.

“We strongly condemn not just the summoning but also its message, which is extremely alarming because it’s a militia-like way of calling a journalist,” said Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF’s Middle East desk, in an interview with The Media Line.

“Journalists understand they are under surveillance all the time by having plainclothes state agents summoning them because the goal is to intimidate and scare them,” he added. “It sends a very important message to all other journalists in the country, so it has a drastic chilling effect in Lebanon.”

Megaphone News claimed that Kassir’s summons was retaliation for a social media post that described Ghassan Oueidat, prosecutor general of Lebanon’s Court of Cassation, as a “fugitive from justice.”

“Kassir was summoned by state security and not to the publications court. This fact includes a long list of violations of the law because we have a very clear conflict of interest and overreach of power by the prosecutor general, who cannot be both plaintiff and judge in this case,” Dagher said.

He also criticized the lack of “legal basis” in Kassir’s summons. “It is a clear attempt [by Oueidat] to avenge himself and to intimidate the journalists [out of speaking] any further in this case,” he added.

Bitar was summoned by the Anti-Cybercrime Bureau following a complaint by the Lebanese Forces, a Christian political party and former militia, about an article describing alleged environmental crimes that the group committed during the Lebanese Civil War.

After pressure from the journalistic community, the summons for Kassir was suddenly dropped days after being issued. However, the campaign against journalists continues, with the co-founders of the watchdog group Legal Agenda and the Daraj Media news platform also affected.

“These actions tell us about a silencing aim by the authorities in the country,” said Doja Daoud, co-founder of the Alternative Press Syndicate, a union for Lebanese journalists, in an interview with The Media Line. “They are trying to kill the last source of not just news but also the analysis of it, its impact, and our efforts to defend freedoms and rights in the country.”

Lebanon was ranked 130th out of 180 countries in the 2022 RSF Press Freedom Index. According to a report from the Beirut-based Samir Kassir Foundation, there were more than 800 violations of freedom of expression and freedom of the press under the presidency of Michel Aoun, who ruled from 2016 to 2022. These violations ranged from threats and intimidation to assassination.

“Attacking heads or symbols can lead to journalists working in these outlets fearing intimidation, summons, and campaigns,” Daoud said. “This can also drive many journalists to self-censorship, leading to censoring certain topics and media in the long run. It can also mean that only establishment-affiliated media can operate, as it used to be after the civil war.”

Dagher emphasized the danger of working as a journalist in Lebanon, mentioning the assassination of Lokman Slim, the publisher, commentator, and activist, in February 2021. “To this day, we still don’t have a suspect, any results, or any serious progress in the investigation,” he said.

Daoud described the Alternative Press Syndicate as a way to represent and protect journalists, especially those who are more vulnerable because they are not associated with the parties in power.

“Today, the media is our only tool to uncover the truth, raise the people’s voices, and make information accessible for everyone,” she said. “Without journalism, Lebanon is just a failed country with militias controlling its people and pushing them to hate each other every single day.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.