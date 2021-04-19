Lifting of Outdoor Mask Mandate is ‘Liberating,’ Israelis Say (with VIDEO)

Cases of the coronavirus continue to plummet as some scientists claim country may have reached herd immunity

With the majority of Israel’s population now vaccinated against COVID-19, its citizens are no longer required to wear masks outdoors.

Under the new health regulations that went into effect on Sunday, Israelis still need to wear face masks in indoor public spaces but are no longer required to be masked when they are outside. Schools also have been fully reopened for the first time in over a year.

The Media Line took to the streets of Jerusalem to ask Israelis how they feel about slowly returning to normal.