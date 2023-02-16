Lions’ Den Calls for East Jerusalem Day of Rage in ‘Litmus Test for Its Popularity’

With tensions high in West Bank, East Jerusalem, armed group of unaffiliated young men, ex-Fatah members is urging Palestinians to set tires alight, declare civil disobedience by closing streets and destroying police surveillance cameras

Armed Palestinian group Lions’ Den has called for a “Day of Rage” in East Jerusalem on Friday, urging Palestinians to set tires alight in all neighborhoods and declare civil disobedience by closing streets and destroying police surveillance cameras.

The call came as tensions were again building between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in recent weeks.

In its statement, the group pledged to “respond to the occupation police’s attacks,” adding, “we are with you, our hearts are with you, and we will always fight with you.”

The group is made up mainly of armed young unaffiliated Palestinians or former members of the Fatah faction, and operates in the northern West Bank. The group emerged in August 2022, following the killing by Israeli forces of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, a prominent leader of the group from the West Bank city of Nablus, who was nicknamed The Lion of Nablus.

The Lions’ Den became known for attacks against Israeli checkpoints, soldiers and settlements.

Dimitri Diliani, spokesperson of the Democratic Reformist faction within Fatah, the party headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, blamed the Israeli government for the increase in violence. Diliani told The Media Line that Israel’s security approach doesn’t help the situation.

“The main cause for violence recently in the West Bank and Jerusalem is Israeli policies that fan the fire of escalation,” said Diliani.

Yoni Ben-Menachem, senior researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, told The Media Line that the group has lost a great deal of its impact on the street, and people’s response on Friday will be a litmus test for its popularity.

“These groups have lost their influence on the Palestinian scene,” he said.

Ben-Menachem attributed the decline in influence to Palestinian Authority leaders successfully persuading some members of these groups to join them.

“In the beginning, they had great representation and support, but things are different now. They were subjected to a severe blow from Israel, and they were also subjected to a security attack and pressure from the Authority,” he surmised.

It is not known if the street will respond to the call of the Palestinian factions to turn out on Friday, especially Hamas and Islamic Jihad, “but it seems that things are heading towards a new intifada,” warned Ben Menachem.

“These factions are using the issue of the prisoners and Al-Aqsa Mosque to inflame feelings and stir up the street,” he said, referring to the Palestinians held in Israeli jails and the Muslim house of worship that sits above the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Palestinians point the finger at firebrand Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security in Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s government and accuse him of fanning the flames.

Netanyahu in December formed the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, bringing in several controversial figures, including Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) leader Ben-Gvir, who for years had been viewed as a fringe and reactionary figure.

But with the backing of the hawkish veteran premier, Ben-Gvir entered mainstream politics, resulting in international and domestic criticism.

At least 48 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year. “Dozens killed and so far, tens of homes have been demolished in a home demolition massacre in occupied East Jerusalem, for what reasons other than being a Palestinian,” said Diliani.

“He is pouring fuel on the fire. But the escalation was there well before Ben-Gvir joined the government,” said Ben Menachem.

Attacks on Israelis in East Jerusalem in recent weeks have also claimed multiple lives.

The United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Arab states were at the forefront of international criticism earlier this week when the Israeli government announced its plan to approve building nine illegal settlements in the West Bank.

The White House even said it was “deeply dismayed” by the settlement plans.

A dramatic spike in house demolitions in recent weeks is going to further exacerbate the situation, Palestinians warn.

The Jerusalem municipality has carried out several home demolitions recently, claiming these houses lack building permits, something Palestinians say is almost impossible to obtain.

“There has been an increase in attacks on churches and mosques, mainly Al-Aqsa Mosque that has been repeatedly desecrated by Israeli soldiers and settlers,” said Diliani, adding “these attacks have gone unanswered by Israeli authorities.”

He said with the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority too weak to act, there is an opportunity for others to claim some of its responsibilities for themselves.

“On the other side, the Palestinian political leadership is totally detached from the scene and this creates a political vacuum and a gap, forcing many Palestinians to step forward and fill it up,” said Diliani.

The deadly start to 2023 comes after nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the Palestinian territories in 2022, making it the deadliest year since 2004, according to the United Nations.