The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Micha Bar-Am Has Photographed Israel’s History
Israeli photographer Micha Bar-Am and his wife, Orna, who created a monumental archive of his work, on June 12, 2022. (Gil Mezuman)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
Micha Bar-Am
photographer
Tel Aviv Museum of Art
Journalism

Micha Bar-Am Has Photographed Israel’s History

Maya Margit and Dario Sanchez
06/18/2022

His wife, Orna, preserved it

Legendary photographer Micha Bar-Am has photographed some of the most striking moments of Israel’s history, including the Six-Day War, the trial of Adolf Eichmann, and the Yom Kippur War. His photos, in both black and white and color, have appeared on the front pages and covers of some of the world’s most important publications, including Time magazine, Paris Match, and The New York Times, where he served as photographic correspondent in Israel.

Bar-Am’s photographic legacy could have been lost except for the monumental preservation efforts of his wife, Orna, who organized more than half a million negatives from his more than 60-year career. Hundreds of those images appear in the documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Ran Tal, 1341 Frames of Love and War.

Micha and Orna Bar-Am spoke to The Media Line ahead of the opening of “The Last Photograph: Ran Tal After Micha Bar-Am,” an exhibit that disassembles Ran Tal’s documentary and transforms it into a multi-station video installation that allows visitors to move around the gallery space freely and view segments of the film at different stations.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.