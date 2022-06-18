Micha Bar-Am Has Photographed Israel’s History

His wife, Orna, preserved it

Legendary photographer Micha Bar-Am has photographed some of the most striking moments of Israel’s history, including the Six-Day War, the trial of Adolf Eichmann, and the Yom Kippur War. His photos, in both black and white and color, have appeared on the front pages and covers of some of the world’s most important publications, including Time magazine, Paris Match, and The New York Times, where he served as photographic correspondent in Israel.

Bar-Am’s photographic legacy could have been lost except for the monumental preservation efforts of his wife, Orna, who organized more than half a million negatives from his more than 60-year career. Hundreds of those images appear in the documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Ran Tal, 1341 Frames of Love and War.

Micha and Orna Bar-Am spoke to The Media Line ahead of the opening of “The Last Photograph: Ran Tal After Micha Bar-Am,” an exhibit that disassembles Ran Tal’s documentary and transforms it into a multi-station video installation that allows visitors to move around the gallery space freely and view segments of the film at different stations.