Middle Eastern Leaders Congratulate US, President Trump on July 4 and 250th Anniversary

Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Qatar, Pakistan, Morocco, Jordan, Bahrain, Kurdistan Region, Kuwait, Oman, Azerbaijan and other nations conveyed congratulations to President Trump on America’s semiquincentennial anniversary

Middle Eastern leaders joined governments around the world in congratulating the United States and President Donald Trump on the country’s 250th anniversary and Independence Day.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog marked the occasion with a visit to the US Embassy in Jerusalem, where he personally delivered a letter to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee for President Trump and the American people.

Addressing the ambassador, Herzog called American independence “one of the greatest moments in history,” saying it “changed the fate of humanity.” He also noted that the embassy in Jerusalem was established following President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

As America’s celebrates its 250th birthday, I surprised my dear friend @USAmbIsrael Mike Huckabee at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem with a special message to President @realDonaldTrump and the American people. Mazal tov to the United States of America! 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/PaiAhELaRd — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 3, 2026

In his letter, Herzog described the semiquincentennial as “a moment to honor the incredible triumph of the American spirit.” He praised the United States as “a beacon of liberty, and as the leader of the free world,” while thanking President Trump for his “steadfast commitment to Israel’s security.” Herzog added that Israelis “will never forget your tireless efforts to bring our beloved hostages home.”

Welcoming the Israeli president, Huckabee said Americans were “not the only ones celebrating America’s 250th birthday,” adding, “We’re honored to have you here and honored to call you a friend.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a congratulatory message, describing the United States as “the greatest force for freedom that the modern world has known.”

“We may live on different continents, but there is a strong bond between us because we have one destiny,” Netanyahu said. He added that the alliance between the two countries rests on “shared values” as well as common interests, arguing those values are under attack by “the tyrants we face” who chant, “Death to America, Death to Israel.”

Happy 4th of July America!

Happy 250th Independence Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VPHw2sSMcU — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 4, 2026

Across the Gulf, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated President Trump and the American people, writing that “The journey of the United States’ founding is one of determination and resolve.” He said those principles continue to define the relationship between the two countries and pledged continued cooperation to promote “lasting progress and prosperity.”

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the UAE remains committed to relations that advance “peace, stability and prosperity,” while Al Nahyan described US-UAE ties as a “robust strategic partnership.”

President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the United States' Independence Day. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H.… pic.twitter.com/BEoSYPHhEh — Nas News Emirates (@nasnews_e) July 4, 2026

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent messages to President Trump, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry. King Salman praised “the bilateral relations between the two countries and the development they are witnessing in various fields” and wished the United States “continued progress and prosperity.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi extended his “warmest congratulations” to President Trump, the US administration and the American people. He wished the United States “continued progress and prosperity” and said he looked forward to expanding cooperation between the two countries “in pursuit of our shared interests.”

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday congratulated US President Donald Trump and the American people on the 250th Independence Day, expressing hope for stronger ties between Damascus and Washington.

“I congratulate President Donald Trump and the American people on the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America,” al-Sharaa said in a statement on the US social media company X.

He said the “new Syria” looks forward to building relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in line with the aspirations of both peoples and to contribute to regional and global peace and security.

Qatar also participated in the anniversary observances. The Qatari Amiri Diwan announced that Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had sent a cable congratulating President Trump on US Independence Day.

Warm felicitations to President Donald J. Trump and the people of the United States on the historic occasion of the 250th Anniversary of American Independence. Pakistan joins the United States in celebrating this remarkable milestone and the enduring values of freedom,… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 4, 2026

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the anniversary as a celebration of “the enduring values of freedom, resilience, and democracy.” He said Pakistan and the United States have enjoyed a partnership spanning more than seven decades and praised President Trump’s “vital contribution to peace in South Asia,” saying it helped save “hundreds of millions of lives.” Sharif also commended the president’s efforts to help resolve major international conflicts and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

🇲🇦🤝🇺🇸 | MOROCCO – U.S.A. HM the King Congratulates U.S. President Donald Trump on Independence Day 🔴 🟢 Rabat – His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, … pic.twitter.com/pSNgg0fzws — Abdelali HAIDA (@HAIDAAbdelali) July 4, 2026

Moroccan King Mohammed VI likewise marked the anniversary, calling it a celebration of “250 years of strong and stable relations between our two nations.” He noted that Morocco was “the first State to recognize the independence of the United States of America” and said bilateral ties “have never been as rich and fruitful” as during President Trump’s two terms. The king added that President Trump’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara “will remain etched in the memory of Moroccans from generation to generation.”

Jordan’s Royal Court said King Abdullah II sent President Trump a congratulatory cable on behalf of the Jordanian government and people. The king highlighted the countries’ longstanding strategic partnership and expressed Jordan’s desire to continue strengthening bilateral relations in the interests of both nations.

In Bahrain, Manama’s skyline was illuminated in the colors of the American flag to commemorate the anniversary. US Ambassador to Bahrain Stephanie Hallett hosted a reception recognizing the longstanding friendship between the two countries and their expanding defense partnership.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated President Trump and the American people while praising the United States’ commitment to democratic governance. “America’s enduring lesson is that liberty requires more than power. It requires a Constitution, institutions, federal balance, and the consent of free people,” Barzani said. He added that the Kurdistan Region and Iraq seek closer ties with the United States and expressed appreciation for America’s “friendship and leadership.”

On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, I extend my warm congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and the people of the United States. America’s enduring lesson is that liberty requires more than power. It requires a Constitution, institutions, federal… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 4, 2026

Kuwait’s emir, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, also sent President Trump a congratulatory cable marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. His message praised the longstanding historical and strategic relationship between Kuwait and the United States.

Oman’s Haitham Bin Tarik likewise congratulated President Trump, wishing the American people continued prosperity, stability and progress while reaffirming his commitment to expanding cooperation between the two countries. Separately, the US Embassy in Muscat hosted a reception at the Diplomatic Club attended by Omani ministers, senior officials and diplomats. The event included a short film highlighting US-Oman relations dating to the countries’ first treaty in 1833, as well as an exhibition tracing the history of bilateral ties.

Dear Mr. President, It is on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan that I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you to the friendly people of the United States, on the historic occasion of the 250th anniversary of… pic.twitter.com/f2zm43bXcp — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) July 4, 2026

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described the Declaration of Independence as “a symbol of the struggle for freedom, indomitable resolve, and democracy” in his message to President Trump. Aliyev welcomed the recent strengthening of US-Azerbaijan relations following the signing of a Charter on Strategic Partnership in February and praised President Trump’s role in advancing peace in the South Caucasus while expressing appreciation for US support of regional infrastructure and economic development initiatives.