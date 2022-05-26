Morocco Can Mediate Between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Envoy Says

Ambassador David Govrin speaks about developing ties between Jerusalem and Rabat, Israel’s stance on Western Sahara dispute, in an interview with The Media Line

Asked whether Rabat could become a mediator between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin told the Media Line: “We truly believe that Morocco can play a very significant role, as it used to play during the ’80s and the ’90s. We believe Morocco can play this role once again, as it enjoys very good relations with Israel and with other Arab countries.”

The ambassador addressed several issues in Casablanca on Monday regarding relations between the two countries during a bilateral conference on strengthening private sector ties.

When asked whether tensions between Israel and the Palestinians could jeopardize the diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco, Govrin explained that the connection between Moroccan Jews and Morocco, alongside their historical heritage, plays a vital role in warming ties with the kingdom.

“Our binational relations are based not only on interests. They are based on common culture and shared values. This is why you see a very rapid development of our bilateral relations since the signing of the agreements,” he said.

Morocco and Israel opened formal diplomatic ties in December 2020, as part of a series of peace agreements between Israel and countries in the Middle East known as the Abraham Accords. However, Morocco has maintained its relationship with the extreme Islamist Palestinian group Hamas, and it hosted a delegation headed by Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh last July.

The kingdom took part in mediation efforts between Israel and Arab parties during the ’70s and ’80s, hosting one of the first meetings leading to Israel’s 1979 peace treaty with Egypt. Hosting summits related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the Oslo Accords has also been part of Morocco’s “constructive neutrality” policy toward conflicts in the region.

Govrin also addressed Israel’s stand on Morocco’s territorial dispute with the Algeria-based Polisario Front militant group. When asked how Israel would support Morocco in its efforts to assert sovereignty over the Western Sahara region he said: “I think this issue will be discussed sooner rather than later, between the leaders of the two countries.”

Asked by international media about his expectations for future cooperation between Israel and Morocco in the fields of trade and business, Govrin said: “There is a proverb in Arabic: ‘God is with those who have patience, as long as they stay patient.’ We achieved a lot during the last year and a half, and there is more to come, but we need time.”

The ambassador also discussed cooperating in the area of human capital, saying there’s a great deal of benefit to be had for both countries from Israeli companies finding a way to employ Moroccan engineers and programmers. The idea was mentioned by several businessmen and government officials during the conference, including by Israeli Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen in her closing speech.

Govrin spoke to international media during the Start-Up Nation Central conference held in Casablanca, where Moroccan and Israeli government officials and business leaders met to discuss private sector cooperation.

“The governments signed the official agreement, and now it’s time for the private sector to step in and fill its role in building this peace,” Govrin said in his opening speech at the conference.

The writer is a guest of Start-Up Nation Central at the conference.