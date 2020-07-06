Mysterious ‘Accident’ at Iranian Nuclear Site Raises Questions

Damage at Natanz plant could be major setback for Iran’s nuclear program

The considerable damage caused to the Natanz nuclear site in central Iran by what so far is being called an accident may hamper the production of centrifuges for enriching uranium, an Iranian atomic-energy official said.

“In the medium term, this accident could slow the development and production” of advanced centrifuges, Iranian Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said, according to the state news agency IRNA. Natanz is one of the country’s main uranium-enrichment plants.

“There were no victims… but the damage is significant on a financial level,” Kamalvandi said in an interview published Sunday. “God willing, and with constant effort… we will compensate for this slowdown so that the rebuilt site will have even more capacity than before.”

There was no official explanation of the cause of the accident, which came six days after an explosion near a military complex rocked the Iranian capital. No radioactive pollution was detected at Natanz.

Prof. Mohammad Marandi, head of the American Studies Department at Tehran University, downplayed the significance of the events.

“They all were accidents, and that happens in a big country like Iran,” he told The Media Line.

Some Iranian officials have accused Israel of being behind these incidents and have threatened revenge if proof is found.

An Iranian editorial warned that “if there are signs of hostile countries crossing Iran’s red lines in any way, especially the Zionist regime [Israel] and the United States, Iran’s strategy for dealing with this… must be fundamentally reconsidered.”

Israel denies responsibility. Defense Minister Benny Gantz openly referred to recent mysterious explosions, fires and gas leaks in Iran, telling Army Radio on Sunday that “not every event that happens [there] is connected to us.”

Marandi believes it unlikely that Islamic Republic’s regional archenemy is involved.

“Israel isn’t strong enough to strike Iran,” he stated.

Dr. Ali Bakeer, an Ankara-based Middle East analyst and Iran expert, told The Media Line that there were several theories.

“Some blame Israel for these ‘accidents,’ but that is not necessarily the case, at least not for all of them,” Bakeer said. “I see this more as a reflection of the Iranian regime’s increasing incompetence. The government is under immense pressure lately on so many levels, and this is resulting in such accidents.”

Yaakov Lappin, a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University near Tel Aviv, told The Media Line that the conflict between the two countries may be changing.

“It is possible that we are seeing signals of a new stage in a covert war aimed at pushing Iran back from nuclear breakout. Iran has been making alarming progress on its nuclear program, as the latest IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] report confirms,” he said.

“The latest incidents could fall under a longer-term pattern of reported kinetic and cyber operations that are designed to hold Iran back from breakout capability without sparking a wider regional war in the process,” he added.

Phillip Smyth, an expert on Iranian politics and 2018-2019 Soref Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told The Media Line that several issues had come into play.

“First, I feel a lot of this is an Israeli response to an Iranian cyber-attack on Israeli targets, including one on water-treatment facilities,” he said. “This could be a way for the Israelis to demonstrate that they will not allow that type of action by the Iranians – by striking a number of key facilities used by the Iranians.”

The most recent chapter in Iranian-Israeli confrontations took place last Thursday at the highly sensitive Natanz nuclear facility, about 155 miles south of Tehran, The New York Times said, citing an unidentified Middle Eastern intelligence official.

Iran and Israel have engaged in cyber warfare but have made no official statements about it.

Marandi says that while Natanz is fortified, it is the only site whose “accident” could have been an attack.

“There is only one case where it’s possible that there was sabotage, and that is at Natanz,” he said. “It wasn’t a very important building and there wasn’t major structural damage. All key assets at Natanz are underground. Apparently, it wasn’t a drone or a cyber-attack. So if it was sabotage, it was carried out by assets on the ground.”

Lappin says the recent events have been a huge blow to Iran’s nuclear program.

“If some of these incidents are indeed not mere accidents – and of course we can’t confirm this – and if the alleged attacks were able to significantly delay Iranian nuclear activities, such as uranium enrichment or missile development, Tehran would have to face up to a high degree of vulnerability in the heart of its territory and cities,” he said.

“It would indicate,” he noted, “that foreign intelligence networks may have been able to penetrate the country once again and disrupt the nuclear program.”

Smyth says the Iranians should be troubled by these incidents.

“Their cyber-capabilities have been going up quite a bit over the past 20 years,” he said. “However, they are facing a number of first-world technologically advanced foes who could strike back and strike hard. There will be a redrawing of some red lines.”

Some analysts in the Middle East have suggested that US President Donald Trump might wage war against Iran ahead of the presidential election in November to bolster his chance of winning.

Marandi says it is “possible” but not probable that these are US attacks and threats.

“It’s unlikely, because Iran won’t stand idly by,” he said. “Tehran will hit back very hard, and Trump will become increasingly isolated at home. The US has changed, and I don’t see critics and opponents rallying around Trump.”

The US administration’s envoy for Iran recently told Israeli Channel 13 news that the White House was not ruling out military action to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“The military option is always on the table,” Brian Hook said during a visit to Jerusalem. “We’ve made very clear, the president has, that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Lappin says the timing is not right for a US military strike because Trump is busy with domestic politics.

“The Trump Administration is overwhelmed with the coronavirus pandemic – both as a health crisis and an economic and social crisis. The Pentagon is determined, meanwhile, to pivot eastward to the Pacific theater to deter Chinese expansionism and support US allies,” he explained.

“Trump,” he added, “has expressed a desire to untangle the US from long wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan. A war against Iran would take the US in the opposite direction.”

Bakeer concurs.

“I don’t agree with such assumptions,” he stated, referring to theories that the US is behind the incidents in Iran.

“Trump showed restraint – as developments proved – during the last year,” he went on. “The Iranians, on the other hand, did not. They might promote this claim in order to justify some escalation of their own. They need a way out of their internal problems, and that might lie in a regional escalation.”

Smyth says the recent events deep inside Iran have embarrassed the country’s leadership, regardless of whether they were accidents or cyber-attacks or attacks by inside agents. Iran’s leaders are under tremendous pressure to come up with satisfactory answers.

“I don’t feel the Iranians are ready for a larger conflict, which they have been preparing for,” he said. “This is a more of a long-term effort for them…. They are eager to probe and execute smaller-scale attacks for propaganda and signaling purposes.”

Tehran announced in May of last year that it would progressively suspend certain commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018. Despite US accusations, it has always denied its nuclear program has had any military dimension.

Iran again started enriching uranium at Natanz last September despite having agreed under the accord to put such activities there on hold.

The 2015 deal promised Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limiting its atomic activities. Trump’s withdrawal from the deal was followed by Washington re-imposing harsh unilateral sanctions.