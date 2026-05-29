New Syrian Chemical Weapons Find Could Help Prosecute Perpetrators of War Crimes

Syrian Authorities have detained 18 individuals suspected of involvement in operating and managing the Assad regime’s chemical weapons program

The recent discovery of Assad-era chemical weapons munitions and materials in Syria has implications beyond the identification and destruction of hazardous stockpiles. The evidence could help investigators trace the military and security command structures that oversaw the chemical weapons program under Assad and support efforts to hold those responsible for war crimes committed during the civil war accountable.

Retired Brig. Gen. Mustafa al-Sheikh, a military affairs expert, told The Media Line that the discovery of munitions similar to those used in the Ghouta and Al-Latamenah attacks could mark an important development in international investigations. “Any technical match between the newly discovered materials and previously documented evidence could provide additional grounds for legal accountability and strengthen efforts to prosecute those responsible for the use of chemical weapons,” he said.

A September 2013 United Nations investigation into chemical weapons use in Syria concluded that there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Sarin gas was deployed in the Ghouta area outside Damascus, an attack that reports said killed hundreds of people.

Then-Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon described the findings as “deeply disturbing.” The investigative team determined that “chemical weapons have been used in the ongoing conflict between the parties in [Syria], also against civilians, including children, on a relatively large scale.”

According to the UN probe, 85% of blood samples from the sites in Ghouta tested positive for Sarin, and the majority of the rocket fragments were also found to be carrying the deadly nerve agent.

This is a war crime. The international community has a responsibility to hold the perpetrators accountable

“This is a war crime,” Ki-moon said to the UN Security Council in 2013 after the report was published. “The international community has a responsibility to hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure that chemical weapons never re-emerge as an instrument of warfare.”

French courts have issued an international arrest warrant for Bashar Assad over the 2013 Ghouta chemical attacks, ruling such crimes are not protected by head-of-state immunity. Separate efforts in Germany and Sweden rely on universal jurisdiction, while the International Criminal Court lacks automatic jurisdiction because Syria is not a Rome Statute members.

Syria’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, Mohamed Katoub, announced that authorities had detained 18 individuals suspected of involvement in operating and managing the former regime’s chemical weapons program. According to Katoub, those detained include senior military, political, and technical officials, although their identities and specific roles have not been disclosed.

The arrests signal the beginning of what could become a lengthy judicial and security process, particularly as international calls continue for accountability over the use of prohibited weapons against civilians during the conflict.

Syrian authorities have announced a significant development in dismantling the legacy of the chemical weapons program established under former President Bashar Assad, after the OPCW and Syrian officials reported the discovery of munitions, chemical materials, and specialized equipment linked to the program. The findings also included documents that could help clarify the scope of activities that remained undisclosed despite years of international monitoring and disarmament efforts.

A source in Syria’s Ministry of Defense told The Media Line that specialized government teams uncovered raw materials, munitions, and missiles connected to the chemical weapons program used throughout the Syrian war, including ordnance similar to that employed in toxic gas attacks carried out during the conflict.

Inspection operations led to the recovery of more than 70 missiles and bombs intended for use within the former regime’s chemical weapons program, though the OPCW said the materials were still undergoing technical analysis, according to the source that requested anonymity.

OPCW confirmed that recent verification missions had uncovered dozens of munitions, chemical materials, and related equipment at multiple locations across Syria, along with thousands of pages of documents linked to the former regime’s chemical weapons program. The materials are currently undergoing technical analysis by OPCW experts.

The discovery comes as Syria’s new government seeks to close one of the most sensitive and complex chapters of the war, amid ongoing international pressure to fully disclose the fate of undeclared chemical weapons stockpiles and hold those responsible for their use accountable.

In the first detailed official comment on the findings, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said national teams had succeeded in locating “munitions, precursor materials, as well as mixing and storage equipment,” adding that the materials had been secured and transferred to specialized facilities in preparation for their destruction. He said the achievement was the result of “months of national, intelligence, and technical work,” including the collection and analysis of information, access to high-risk sites, and facilitating inspection visits by the OPCW to dozens of locations linked to the former program.

Al-Shaibani added that Syrian authorities had also made progress in pursuing individuals involved in the former regime’s chemical weapons program, describing the efforts as a reflection of cooperation between Damascus and the OPCW within the framework of what he called a “new Syria” based on transparency and international cooperation.

Syria’s mission to the OPCW announced that search operations had identified sites connected to the former chemical weapons program and uncovered munitions and materials linked to previous chemical attacks carried out during the war. According to the mission, investigators found 54 aerial bombs similar to those used in the 2017 Al-Latamenah attacks and 25 ground-to-ground munitions resembling those deployed in the 2013 Eastern Ghouta attack, in addition to sarin precursor materials and equipment used for mixing and storage.

Highlighting growing international interest in the issue, US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack described the discoveries as “an important milestone” in the process of building a new Syria and strengthening international security. Barrack said uncovering remnants of the chemical weapons program represented another step toward ending what he called the “brutal legacy” of chemical weapons in Syria. He credited the progress to cooperation between Syrian authorities and the OPCW, supported by the United States and international partners.

“A safer, more sovereign, and more accountable Syria is in the interest of the Syrian people and the world as a whole,” Barrack said.

A safer, more sovereign, and more accountable Syria is in the interest of the Syrian people and the world as a whole

The chemical weapons issue remains one of the most controversial and sensitive aspects of the Syrian conflict, having been linked to a series of attacks that drew widespread international condemnation and became a central issue in efforts to hold the former regime accountable. Although Syria agreed in 2013 to dismantle its chemical weapons arsenal under international supervision, the OPCW has continued to identify gaps, inconsistencies, and unresolved questions surrounding Syria’s declarations.

Observers believe the latest discoveries, coupled with unprecedented cooperation between Syrian authorities and international organizations, could represent a turning point in international accountability efforts, particularly if ongoing investigations confirm the existence of previously undeclared stockpiles, equipment, or operational networks outside the framework of earlier disarmament agreements. Such findings could open a new chapter in legal investigations into one of the most contentious legacies of the Syrian war.