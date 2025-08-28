No Relief After Iran Revelations: ‘It’s More Terrifying’ for Australia’s Jews

Australian Jewish community Leader Alex Ryvchin says, 'Some clumsy domestic terrorism is one thing. A murderous regime targeting our community is another.'

The revelation that Iran was behind at least two antisemitic attacks in Australia has rattled, rather than reassured, the Jewish community, according to Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry. “In fact,” he said, “it’s more terrifying.”

“Some clumsy domestic terrorism is one thing. A murderous regime targeting our community is another,” Ryvchin told The Media Line.

Other voices echoed his concern. Erin Molan, a former Sky News Australia journalist who has become one of the country’s most outspoken pro-Israel advocates despite not being Jewish, said the community feels no sense of relief.

“No one thinks the government has woken up,” Molan told The Media Line. “People are so damaged. They are exhausted by this. No one is celebrating.”

Earlier this week, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) revealed that Iran was responsible for at least two attacks in Australia: one targeting Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue in December 2024 and another on Sydney’s Lewis’ Continental Kitchen in October 2024. The disclosure prompted the Australian government to sever diplomatic ties with Tehran, expelling Iranian ambassadors and senior officials. It had already pulled its own representatives from the Islamic Republic in June.

ASIO said the attacks were ordered by Iran and carried out by operatives directed and paid by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the body in Iran charged with both domestic security and overseas “operations.” In response, Australia announced plans to formally designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, pending parliamentary approval.

“There’s no question Iran was seeking to incite fear amongst our community — and in that, they have had a victory,” said Australian MP David Southwick. “At the same time, there has been a huge movement of people within the Left and extremists that have all been part of this, which raises even more unanswered questions: Are there cells of people involved? Certainly, young people have been recruited and activated in very dangerous ways. How deep and far this goes is the big question — and where does that leave the community in terms of safety?”

Southwick told The Media Line that while authorities have tried to reassure the Jewish community that it is safe, “the community does not feel safe. People wanted answers, particularly with the Adass bombing — and now, while we have some, they lead to even more questions.”

He warned that concern is growing that the rise in violent antisemitic attacks may not just be the result of young people “jumping on a cause” or even acting for money, but something more organized. He pointed out that the head of ASIO has said some of those involved were radicalized, suggesting that what Australia is seeing “may just be the tip of the iceberg.”

“What does that mean for Australia?” Southwick asked. “How many other attacks on the community or other facilities were planned? Those are the kinds of questions we have. The community is aware and alert — but this puts us all at another level of vigilance.”

Ryvchin agreed that there are far too many unanswered questions. “We remain concerned that Iran is more involved than we thought. We know they establish cells and work through proxies. The extent of this is terrifying,” Ryvchin noted. “How many more operations could they activate? How many more crimes could they carry out? With this investigation, the more the police dig, the more unanswered questions arise.”

He added that months ago, police had already realized that violent criminals with access to guns were involved in some of the antisemitic attacks. Now, with ASIO linking the operations back to Tehran, “this is a terrifying prospect,” he admitted.

At the same time, community leaders who spoke to The Media Line emphasized that they trusted ASIO. They insisted that the announcement timing — just days after a public spat between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over an Australian visa refusal for MK Simcha Rothman — was coincidental, not politically orchestrated.

“The head of ASIO is an impressive, decent man who serves this country’s interests,” said Molan, referring to ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess.

Still, she noted the irony and said that expelling the Iranian ambassador may have been the right move, but it came far too late.

“Expelling the ambassador is the right move, but it does nothing to undo the damage,” Molan said. “It’s clear there has been a lack of leadership. I don’t know if it’s about appeasing all sides all the time, but they’ve let everyone down.”

She added that the government had been “given no choice” but to break ties with Tehran. Iran, she stressed, “is a terrorist regime, so I don’t know why our government took so long to act.”

Molan suggested the current move may have been an effort by the Australian government to “even the ledger after saying it would recognize a Palestinian state and essentially reward Hamas.”

Ryvchin said that Jewish communal leaders are regularly in touch with and kept informed by the country’s security agencies and police. Whenever there is new verified information, he explained, it is shared with the Jewish community. However, he noted that the lack of hard facts for so long has fueled several conspiracy theories.

After Albanese and Burgess made their announcement, for example, social media was flooded with claims that Mossad was involved in the fact-finding and that the Israeli government had shamed Australia into acting against Iran — a claim Australia has denied.

“ASIO is apolitical,” Molan said. “They have no agenda, and when they have evidence, they present it. If they don’t have concrete evidence, they don’t speak.”

She added that anyone watching the street protests against Israel in Australia — where people were holding up signs of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei — could see that Iran has infiltrated and interfered in the local agenda.

“I suspect after October 7, they saw Australia as an easy target. Look at the Opera House and the government’s weak reaction,” Molan said, referring to the large and violent pro-Palestinian protest that took place two days after the Hamas massacre, where protesters were recorded chanting antisemitic slogans, including ‘Gas the Jews.’

“Did one person pay a price? Words were said, but did anyone come down with an iron fist and say, ‘Not in our country — we do not accept terrorist acts’? No. And so it got bigger and bigger,” according to Molan.

Ryvchin agreed. He said that while antisemitic attacks in Australia were uncommon before Oct. 7, 2023, “we know what Iran and the IRGC are capable of. We know they have targeted Jewish communities and leaders overseas for years. From the beginning, when we looked at foreign links, my mind went immediately to Iran.”

But Ryvchin added that it was important for Jews outside Australia to keep perspective. The Australian Jewish community has endured much over the past few years, “but we are not a frightened community, hiding away,” he said. “We go to shul and celebrate the High Holidays at greater levels than before. There has been a surge in Jewish pride.”

He emphasized that Australians draw inspiration from Israel itself. “We look at the people of Israel, at what the soldiers are fighting for — and that gives us strength,” he said. “If they can deal with Iran, we can deal with Iran.”