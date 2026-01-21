‘Nobody Knows What America Will Do Next’: Strategic Ambiguity Spreads From Tehran to the Arctic

Unpredictability across Iran, Greenland, and trade policy accelerates contingency planning abroad and raises the risk of miscalculation

In the weeks following the eruption of protests across Iran, President Donald Trump’s rhetoric appeared to sharpen. Public statements and social media posts suggested that Washington might be prepared to support Iranians challenging a regime weakened by economic collapse, corruption, and internal dissent. Yet, despite the repositioning of American military assets and a sustained escalation in language, no direct US action had followed as of this writing.

Direct action can take forms short of a strike. It can include overt political recognition of opposition figures, public commitments of material support, a major escalation in sanctions, a coordinated international campaign to isolate Tehran, or a formal shift in diplomatic posture meant to hasten internal change. Rhetoric and signaling rose, while the practical line of effort—at least in publicly visible form—did not.

Washington’s focus, meanwhile, has shifted—or fractured. Alongside Iran, the Trump administration has pushed forward a Gaza “Board of Peace,” convening international actors ahead of a meeting scheduled this week in Switzerland. At the same time, it has opened a new and deeply disruptive front with European allies over Greenland, triggering tariff threats, military deployments, and renewed questions about the future of NATO itself.

Taken together, these parallel developments point to a moment of strategic ambiguity—one in which allies and adversaries alike struggle to interpret US intentions. The same administration projecting resolve toward Tehran has also pressed partners on sovereignty and trade, creating mixed signals in which deterrence, diplomacy, and alliance management compete for attention.

That ambiguity is not simply a matter of tone. It reflects the difficulty of translating pressure into outcomes across arenas where leverage is real but constrained: Iran, where military escalation carries steep regional risks; Gaza, where diplomatic initiatives collide with skepticism and local realities; and Greenland, where power politics runs headlong into alliance norms and legal commitments.

Each arena also tests a different form of US influence. Iran raises the question of how far Washington can push without triggering a regional chain reaction. Gaza puts a premium on coalition-building and credibility with partners who measure results, not slogans. Greenland forces a confrontation between hard-power instincts and the legal and political guardrails that hold alliances together. Taken as a whole, the issue is not whether the United States has options, but whether those options point in a single direction—or in several directions at once.

A Foreign Policy of Multiple Fronts

Strategic ambiguity can be deliberate, a tool for keeping opponents off balance and preserving flexibility. It can also be accidental, a byproduct of competing priorities and a compressed decision cycle. When it is accidental, the risk is that others fill the vacuum with their own assumptions, then act on them.

In Iran, a perception of US restraint may embolden Tehran, or it may reassure allies that Washington is avoiding a major war. In Europe, a perception of US coercion over Greenland and tariffs can trigger contingency planning that outlasts any single dispute. In Gaza, a diplomacy-first approach can look like leadership, or like a distraction, depending on what the initiative produces.

Analysts interviewed for this report argue that the tension is not simply between words and deeds, but between deeds in one theater and deeds in another. A White House that can move quickly on tariffs or deployments may still balk at steps that lock it into an Iranian endgame. That gap shapes how both friends and rivals assess risk.

Iran: Rhetoric, Deterrence, and the Limits of External Force

Even with early signals that Washington might back Iranian protesters, the United States ultimately refrained from any overt military or political intervention. Walter Posch, a senior fellow at the National Defence Academy in Vienna, framed that restraint as a hard-nosed assessment of what outside force can realistically achieve in Iran.

“Cooler heads are always prevailing in the US,” Posch told The Media Line, adding that there is likely “some kind of backdoor talking,” and that “bombing away the regime in Iran is easier said than done.”

Posch argued Iran knows action against “the US’s main ally in the region, that is, Israel” would “very much backfire,” and he said both sides seem to be “stepping back from their own rhetoric” because “strategic violence wouldn’t yield the results intended.”

Potkin Azarmehr, senior fellow with the Investigative Project on Terrorism, drew stark historical parallels and warned that rhetorical encouragement can leave opposition movements exposed if it is not matched by follow-through.

“The situation is reminiscent of the Kuwait war when Saddam’s army was defeated and humiliated,” Azarmehr told The Media Line. “George Bush implied that the Iraqis would be backed if they rose up to overthrow Saddam. They did. They were massacred, and no one came to their help. As in the Warsaw uprising against the Nazis—the help that never came!”

Azarmehr described an opposition dilemma that recurs across modern uprisings: welcome outside sympathy, but avoid building a strategy around it. “I have no idea what Trump is up to,” Azarmehr said, describing the president’s style as “create confusion, raise the stakes high, and then do a deal,” and he warned the movement “should not depend wholly on the outside world.”

He then widened the point into a general rule about political change under pressure. “National liberation movements must not rely solely on outside help,” he said, adding that he is “confident that the regime will not last for much longer,” though “this bloodbath has won the regime some time.”

The shared logic in these views is blunt: outside actors can shape incentives and raise costs, yet they cannot easily create a coherent alternative leadership structure from afar, and they cannot fully control what escalation unleashes once it begins. That constraint does not erase the importance of internal unrest. It narrows what foreign policy can credibly promise, and it increases the penalty for signaling that is not backed by a visible plan.

A Protest Movement Without a Unified Political Alternative

Iran’s external posture can look steady, Posch argued, while the domestic picture is more fragile. That gap matters because it can distort how regional neighbors and Western policymakers judge the durability of the system.

“Nevertheless, there is a popular unrest against the regime, and very much so. And it seems in the whole region, especially among Arab countries, that Iran looks apparently stable from the outside but weakened on the domestic front.”

Momentum, Posch suggested, did not match the early intensity of the unrest. “The momentum has faded away already,” he said, adding, “I didn’t see a very well-organized, unified bloc,” and contrasting it with the “‘Women Life Freedom’ protests” whose “agenda was much clearer, much stronger.”

For Posch, the roots of unrest lie in structural economic failure more than ideology alone. That framing shifts attention toward who mobilizes and why, and toward whether a movement can sustain pressure long enough to produce a political opening.

Posch said the “core issue” was “high corruption” and “dependency of the Iranian economy on oil and gas revenues,” and he called it “truly interesting” that “the main uprising this time came from the bazaaris.”

His account treats regime survival as capacity, not legitimacy. The system can impose costs, fragment challengers, and buy time, even while underlying fractures deepen.

He said the regime may have reasserted control, but only at the cost of a “Pyrrhic victory,” and questioned how much longer it can really endure.

Succession remains another unresolved pressure point in his analysis. “They haven’t managed a succession for the supreme leader, Khamenei. When he’s gone, nothing is clear, and the system could be imbalanced from day one onwards.”

Taken together, Posch’s points produce a coherent, if grim, outline: unrest driven by economic dysfunction, an opposition scene that is not yet unified, and a succession question that could destabilize the system later even if the leadership contains pressure now. That combination helps explain why foreign capitals may talk loudly while hesitating to stake credibility on a clear near-term outcome.

The Military Option, Quietly Deferred

As rhetoric intensified, the military option against Iran was quietly suspended. Rajat Ganguly, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Asian Security and International Affairs, argued that deterrence—particularly from China and Russia—helped shape the risk calculus, especially if Iran’s defensive environment appeared to harden quickly.

Ganguly said “everything was ready for an attack, and then Trump did not pull the trigger,” citing “massive Iranian missile retaliation,” and adding that “around 16 or 17 big military transport planes from China landed in Iran,” likely carrying “radar jamming type of military hardware.”

He also described Russia as active behind the scenes: “Russia was also providing military equipment to Iran,” he said, adding that President Putin had calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Bibi Netanyahu and later Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and that Russia “has offered to broker peace between the two.”

Air power alone, in Ganguly’s view, cannot be assumed to deliver decisive political outcomes. He said Iran has “very massive underground storage facilities and defenses,” asked whether anyone can be “100% assured” bombing would cripple them, and concluded he doesn’t think an “aerial bombardment campaign would completely cripple the regime.”

A bombing campaign alone cannot remove the regime

Posch reached a similar conclusion about the gap between punitive strikes and regime change. “A bombing campaign alone cannot remove the regime,” he said, arguing, “You would need ground troops,” which is “highly unrealistic,” and warning the result could be “a regional escalation without a political endgame.”

Steven Terner, a US geopolitical analyst at Terner Consulting, framed the same problem in terms of succession and institutional depth. “You can’t replace a regime through tactical stress,” he said, arguing that if “you remove the head,” “somebody else takes its place.”

Terner described the opposition’s weakness as structural. He said “other political factions in Iran” already have “the infrastructure set up to take control,” and that it’s “not members of the opposition.”

Taken as a group, the interviews converge on a constraint that shapes everything else: absent a unified alternative and an endgame beyond airstrikes, escalation risks producing retaliation and regional spillover rather than decisive political change. That does not negate the significance of internal unrest. It does explain why an administration’s tone can sharpen while the menu of realistic options remains bounded.

Greenland and the Sovereignty Test for NATO

As Iran receded from immediate focus, Greenland moved to the center of US foreign-policy discourse. President Trump repeatedly framed the island as “imperative for national and world security,” a claim echoed in his Truth Social posts and reported conversations with European leaders and NATO officials.

Greenland’s strategic relevance is not new. The Arctic has long mattered as an early-warning and transit zone for great-power competition, and the island’s location sits astride routes that become more valuable as polar conditions change. In strategic terms, the dispute is not only about territory. It is about basing, access, leverage, and the credibility of alliance rules—an arena where language and perception can carry consequences of their own.

President Trump publicly insisted that “there can be no going back” on Greenland, describing it as essential for US security. He said he discussed the issue directly with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, linking it to alliance burden-sharing and trade relations.

European leaders responded sharply. French President Emmanuel Macron warned against coercion and rejected the use of tariffs tied to sovereignty disputes, stressing that Europe “will not give in to bullies.” Denmark reiterated that Greenland’s status is non-negotiable and confirmed it would continue deploying additional troops and assets to the island in coordination with allies. NATO officials emphasized that Arctic security must be addressed collectively and within existing treaty frameworks.

Ganguly described the stakes as existential for the transatlantic order: “Greenland is under Denmark’s sovereignty,” he said, warning that if “sovereignty” does not “mean something,” the signal to “Russia, China, and other big powers” is obvious.

He pointed to the material and geographic logic that makes the island attractive. “I think it’s mainly about underground immense resources, and the other goal is that through Greenland you can control the northern route to the Arctic Ocean.”

Ganguly then sketched the strategic leverage he sees in the geography: “Greenland is geographically closer to the western flank of Russia,” he said, suggesting the US “may put nuclear missiles over there,” and arguing that “due to the frozen ties with Canada” and its “shift toward Beijing,” Washington may “reassert its sphere of influence.”

At the same time, Ganguly rejected the idea that Greenland is already dominated by US adversaries. He called it “a completely manufactured threat,” saying claims Greenland is dominated by “China or Russia” are “a fake narrative,” and noting “China has officially condemned the United States” and that “Putin also negatively commented on it.”

If American soldiers and Danish, Swedish, Norwegian soldiers are firing at each other … that’s the end of NATO

The implications for NATO, he warns, are severe. “If American soldiers and Danish, Swedish, Norwegian soldiers are firing at each other, I mean, that would be shocking. But if it comes to that, then that’s the end of NATO. That’s the end of the Western world as we knew it so far,” he noted.

Terner questioned the logic of confrontation with allies over Greenland in terms of what the alliance is designed to do. He asked why the administration is trying to “seize that from Europe instead of working with Europe,” noting that “NATO is essentially an American military force with European support,” and warning against “destroying a historical mutual trust and coalition.”

That exchange captures why Greenland has become more than a bilateral quarrel. A sovereignty dispute inside an alliance is not merely a territorial argument; it is a credibility test, watched by states that measure cohesion as closely as capability.

Tariffs, Trade ‘Bazookas,’ and Europe’s Eastward Hedge

The Greenland dispute has spilled into economic confrontation. President Trump’s tariff threats—particularly toward France after Macron declined to join the Gaza Board of Peace—prompted discussions in Brussels about activating the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument, often referred to as the “trade bazooka.”

Designed as a structured response tool, the Anti-Coercion Instrument is meant to let the EU counter trade pressure it views as coercive. Even discussing it signals a shift from irritation to contingency planning. The phrase “trade bazooka” is shorthand for a willingness to escalate economically if Europe concludes it is being cornered into policy concessions by tariff threats.

Europe is also accelerating diversification. EU leadership is moving forward with a major free-trade agreement with India, while economic engagement with China is being recalibrated after years of strategic hesitation. In this frame, the issue is not allegiance so much as resilience: reducing single points of dependence in a more contested global economy.

Ganguly described that recalibration as survival in a more crowded landscape. This is “not about Europe becoming pro-China or pro-Russia,” he said, but about “adapting to a multipolar world moving east,” adding, “The United States still thinks in terms of dominance. Europe thinks in terms of survival.”

He tied Europe’s vulnerability to energy realities shaped by the Russia-Ukraine war. “Europe cannot survive without Russia economically” because “everything is centered on energy,” he said, pointing to the gas and oil Europe received “at lower prices before the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Ganguly said Moscow is exploiting the moment, with Putin offering what he called an “olive branch” to Europe as NATO appears weakened. He said Russia is presenting itself as non-expansionist beyond Ukraine and seeking to reassure Europe, though whether that overture will be accepted remains uncertain.

Beyond governments, the Greenland question is filtered through identity and lived experience. Daniel Arnheim, a Danish Israeli working in the high-tech sector and closely following the Greenland debate, told The Media Line that an American military presence on the island is neither new nor controversial in Danish strategic thinking.

“America has overseen the security of Greenland basically since World War II. Without America’s involvement in the safety of Greenland, it would have been taken over a long time ago by the Russians and the Chinese,” Arnheim said.

He rejected speculation about a future US invasion of the island. “The Americans are already there. They have a huge base in Greenland. So it’s not really clear what an invasion of Greenland would even mean.”

Arnheim also described Russian and Chinese interests as a concrete factor in local debate. “It is known that there have been efforts by the people in Greenland to make deals with Russian companies,” he said. “Very lately, the locals have been opening up an office in Beijing. We know that for a fact. It’s not a theory.”

Denmark’s ambivalence toward Greenland, he suggested, mixes symbolism with financial strain. “Denmark is paying a fortune every year in order to keep this place going,” he said. “They do not like paying billions every year, but they like the idea of Greenland remaining under the crown.”

For Arnheim, the island also magnifies Denmark’s sense of scale and relevance. “Denmark is a very, very small country. And if you add Greenland and the Arctic areas on top of it, Denmark suddenly looks much bigger and more relevant.”

Domestic politics in Denmark form an important backdrop to the Greenland debate, Arnheim noted. With national elections approaching and the prime minister facing low approval ratings, the issue has taken on added political weight, helping generate momentum for national unity and rally public opinion around sovereignty and the crown at a sensitive moment.

Arnheim cautioned against European overconfidence in a moment of instability. “Europe cannot stand on its own. It has proven that many times,” he said. “Europeans understand they can’t do without the United States.”

Despite the harsh rhetoric exchanged in recent weeks, Arnheim ultimately expected pragmatism to prevail. “I think that an agreement will be reached on Greenland, because it can’t be anything else,” he said. “These fights are not new. This has been ongoing for a very long time.”

Terner linked the Greenland dispute to mounting internal pressures inside the United States, arguing that Washington’s external assertiveness is unfolding as Americans struggle at home. He said people are focused on surviving what he called the country’s “fresh hell” and, while they may be upset by events abroad, are in no position to do much about them either domestically or internationally.

He tied domestic polarization to foreign-policy risk. “The majority of the American oppose going after Greenland, but first we need to try to rebuild the bridges that this administration broke.”

Nobody knows what America will do next. Completely unpredictable, completely outside the scope of international rules and regulations.

Across Iran, Greenland, and trade policy, Ganguly described a consistent—and potentially dangerous—pattern. “Nobody knows what America will do next. Completely unpredictable, completely outside the scope of international rules and regulations.”

From Tehran’s stalled uprising to Greenland’s strategic confrontation, and from Gaza diplomacy to Europe’s economic pivot eastward, President Trump’s foreign policy has exposed fractures in the post–Cold War order. The rhetoric is loud, the fronts are multiple, and the message to allies and adversaries is harder to decode than in past crises when Washington’s objectives were clearer.

The remaining question is whether this is a temporary disruption—or the start of a lasting realignment in which alliances, sovereignty, and trust are fundamentally renegotiated.