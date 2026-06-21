‘Not Only Missiles and Drones’: Israel Turns Startups Into Wartime Tools for the Front

More than two and a half years into war, the IDF is testing civilian technologies for food, medicine, logistics, mental health, maintenance, and battlefield support

The next military technology entering the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) may not look like a missile, a drone, or an air-defense system.

It may be a compressed meal that expands with water, a wearable sensor that measures a wounded soldier’s blood pressure during evacuation, a water-filtration unit for troops beyond supply lines, or an artificial intelligence system that helps a mental-health officer spend less time typing and more time with the soldier sitting in front of him.

Those technologies are part of Innotal, an innovation program run by the IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate; MAFAT, the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development; and the Israel Innovation Institute. Now in its second cycle, the program identifies civilian technologies already in development, tests them against military needs, and, when pilots succeed, moves them toward use by the defense establishment.

For the IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate, war is not only about weapons. It is also about food, water, medicine, ammunition, vehicles, energy, training, construction, and maintenance—the systems that allow soldiers to keep operating before, during, and after combat.

Ayala Tzoref, director of innovation and technological development in the directorate, said the unit’s job is to focus on what surrounds the soldier. When a soldier needs water in Lebanon, when a tank engine breaks down, or when medical care has to move forward, those are logistics and technology problems as much as military ones.

“Israeli breakthrough technology is not only missiles and drones,” Tzoref said during the briefing. “It is also startups that deal with medicine, logistics, food, transport, energy, and the daily needs of soldiers.”

The first cycle of Innotal included 10 startups. According to program figures, eight have already received follow-up work orders from the Defense Ministry, and companies that graduated from the first cycle have received more than 30 million shekels in cumulative orders. The current cycle includes 11 new technologies, most of them in advanced pilot stages.

Officials were careful not to present the program as a guarantee that every pilot will become an IDF system. Tzoref said more than 300 startups applied for the second cycle, with about 10 accepted, meaning roughly 3% of applicants were admitted to the program. She later clarified that when officials speak about an 80% success rate, they mean eight successful pilots from the first cycle, not a promise that every current pilot will be adopted.

Lt. Col. R., head of the accelerators branch at MAFAT, said the standard for success is unusually concrete. In Innotal, he said, a pilot is not considered successful merely because a demonstration worked. It must lead a real military customer to continue, issue an order, and pay for the next stage. Lt. Col. R. told The Media Line that Israel’s operational reality has changed the expected pace of defense innovation.

Our job is to bring the technological frontier to the soldier as fast as possible

“We have an operational reality that has been working 24/7 for the past three years,” he said. “Our job is to bring the technological frontier to the soldier as fast as possible. Not only to aircraft, not only to classic combat technology, but to every place where the soldier needs it.”

Israel cannot afford to wait until civilian technology becomes obvious to everyone else, he said. The country’s size, security environment, and the speed at which adversaries adapt mean the defense system has to move at least as quickly as the private market.

“The minimum is to move at the pace of the outside world,” he said. “In some places, we need to be ahead of it.”

One of the clearest examples came from ANINA, a food-tech company from Innotal’s first cycle. Its product is a compact culinary capsule that can be rehydrated with a small amount of water to become a full meal. Tzoref compared the concept to coffee capsules, but for food. In recent months, she said, more than 50,000 soldiers have received ANINA meals.

Anat Natan, CEO and co-founder of ANINA, said the company’s founders, Esty Baron and Midan Levy, both Bezalel graduates, developed a product that turns a capsule weighing about 100 grams into a cooked meal of about 300 grams.

“It can be restored very easily, with very little water, either in a microwave or in a pot,” Natan told The Media Line. “It becomes a cooked meal that is very nutritious, very healthy, very tasty, with vegetables, protein, and fiber.”

Asked how the product compares with standard instant meals, Natan said the issue is not simply cost or convenience.

“It is not the same product and not the same value proposition,” she said. “Instant noodles have their place. My children love them. But we are talking about something else: a meal rich in vegetables, fiber, and protein.”

The operational value is straightforward. Soldiers can spend long hours beyond a stable logistics line, and convoys do not always arrive when planned. ANINA does not replace the military food supply, but it gives the IDF another option when weight, storage, nutrition, and preparation time all matter.

Another food-tech company from the first cycle, Mima, addresses a narrower need: gluten-free food for soldiers with celiac disease. Tzoref said the IDF already provides separate equipment, microwaves, and procedures for those soldiers in routine settings, but the problem becomes sharper during extended operational periods. Soldiers who cannot eat the same food as their units can be left outside of one of the most basic shared experiences of military life.

In this case, the soldiers helped choose the product. About 80 soldiers with celiac disease were brought to Camp 80 to taste the options submitted by companies, and they selected the winning solution. Tzoref said that during the recent Iran-related operational period, when large numbers of soldiers in the Air Force, Military Intelligence, and Home Front Command were working around the clock, more than 2,000 to 3,000 gluten-free meals were distributed to soldiers who needed them.

Water is another battlefield problem the program is trying to address. Woosh, a startup in its second cycle, is developing a mobile water filtration and desalination system for forces operating in areas with limited logistics support. The military version is still being adapted to IDF requirements, but the goal is clear: when soldiers are near the sea, a lake, a stream, or another contaminated source, the system should allow them to produce drinkable water locally rather than depend entirely on supply convoys.

“The water issue is very complex on the battlefield,” Tzoref said. “A soldier can manage without food for six, seven, or ten hours until the logistics supply arrives. A soldier cannot function for eight hours without water. He cannot fight. He cannot operate.”

In battlefield medicine, AccurateMeditech, a Taiwanese-linked company working with Israeli partners, is developing cuffless blood pressure and vital-sign monitoring technology for use on wounded soldiers during evacuation, including when the person is moving or has very low blood pressure.

Stanley Wang, CEO of AccurateMeditech, said the company began working on cuffless blood pressure technology years before its connection with the IDF. Traditional blood-pressure devices, he said, still depend on older methods that require a cuff, a controlled position, and a person who can remain still.

“A lot of technology has been modernized, but blood-pressure measurement still has problems of squeezing, inconvenience, and the need to measure in different conditions,” Wang told The Media Line.

Wang said the company’s technology is intended to be small, medical-grade, and used on demand. AccurateMeditech is not trying to compete with Apple, Samsung, Whoop, or other wearable companies, he said, but to serve as a medical-grade accessory that can work alongside them.

“Let them be the main character,” he said. “We are the good sidekick.”

Ilan Solomon, AccurateMeditech’s representative in Israel, said the company’s connection with Innotal began after the program published a military need for technology capable of operating in difficult evacuation conditions.

“I saw that and thought this technology could at least theoretically do that,” Solomon told The Media Line.

Wang came to Israel for a short selection meeting, and the company was later chosen for a proof of concept. Solomon said the military requirement is not only cuffless measurement, but the ability to read blood pressure in adverse conditions, including blood loss.

“A standard cuff is not even designed for that,” he said.

Mental health is another area in which the IDF is testing AI tools, though officials use cautious language around these systems. 360OpenMind has developed a digital AI-based simulator that trains soldiers and commanders to recognize signs of severe mental distress among peers and direct them toward professional help.

Tzoref said soldiers often notice changes in their friends before those friends reach a mental health officer. The system allows soldiers to practice a conversation with a simulated peer and receive feedback on how they handled it.

According to Tzoref, 360OpenMind is already active in IDF units and is being tested across combat, combat-support, and rear units through the Medical Corps’ mental health system. The point, she said, is not to replace professional care, but to create an earlier layer of awareness among the people who see one another every day.

Other AI projects are being tested in more restricted military settings. One company is developing a system to review and summarize large medical files for candidates entering military service. Lt. Col. R. said the system is designed to extract information from multiple documents, save professionals’ time, and help medical personnel decide how to continue the evaluation process. He stressed that the final decision remains with a professional.

“In the end, there is still the professional who checks it,” he said.

A separate company is testing an AI tool with IDF mental-health officers to document and summarize intake sessions, reducing administrative work after meetings with soldiers. A company representative said the system can cut the documentation stage of an intake process from about an hour and a half to roughly five minutes, allowing clinicians to focus more directly on treatment rather than paperwork.

Some of the most sensitive pilots involve inventory and security. Tzoref compared one radio-frequency identification-based system to how retail stores can quickly count clothing without scanning each item individually. The military problem is far more complex: weapons and other classified items are still counted manually in many settings because ordinary tracking systems could create security risks.

The IDF is testing a secure version that can automatically count sensitive items inside a warehouse while preventing tracking outside the environment.

“The tag dies when it leaves the warehouse,” Tzoref said, explaining that the system is deliberately designed not to follow soldiers in the field. “If a soldier went out with a monitored weapon, Hezbollah could monitor him too.”

The restriction illustrates a broader theme in the program. Civilian technology may provide the starting point, but military adoption depends on whether a product can operate within classified networks, preserve operational secrecy, withstand field conditions, and scale quickly enough to matter.

SurtBusters is developing a fire-suppression material for ammunition and lithium-battery fires. Tzoref said ammunition ignition became one of the major challenges of the war, especially when armored vehicles carrying ammunition were hit. The goal is to prevent ignition where possible, or at least slow it enough to give soldiers time to respond before a catastrophic explosion. Lithium-battery fires, she noted, are also a major civilian challenge, especially with electric vehicles.

Tzoref said early tests showed significant potential, though she cautioned that the pilot is still too early to declare a success. The company’s material, she said, performed far faster than a standard extinguisher in preliminary testing.

“Can we say it will succeed? I do not know yet,” she said. “But there are already dramatic breakthroughs here that will save lives.”

Maintenance and engineering are another major focus. The IDF is trying to return damaged or heavily used platforms to service quickly, while young engineers face limited time and vast technical documentation.

LEO, an AI engineering assistant, is being tested for IDF mechanical engineers working in maintenance and rehabilitation centers responsible for armored vehicles and other complex systems. Its purpose is to make approved engineering knowledge searchable and usable, including documents, drawings, CAD files, PDFs, and technical manuals.

A company representative said the system is intended to help young engineers find authorized sources, perform calculations, and generate military-format documents in Hebrew. Lt. Col. R. described the problem in practical terms. A 22-year-old engineer may be talented, he said, but the tank does not care how recently he finished his degree. The army needs correct engineering decisions quickly, based on approved knowledge rather than personal memory or hours of searching through old folders.

Mimshak is working on a closed AI system for training content. The IDF’s training bases hold years of PowerPoint presentations, Word documents, and lesson plans. Mimshak’s platform converts approved static materials into interactive learning modules. Tzoref said the challenge is not simply to make lessons look more modern, but to do so without introducing unauthorized information or errors. The system must operate inside closed Defense Ministry and IDF environments, not by drawing answers from the open internet.

Robotics is also being tested for maintenance and ammunition inspection. In one case, Lt. Col. R. described a physically demanding maintenance process that once took four to five hours and could be reduced to about 30 minutes using sensors, algorithms, and an existing robotic platform. The innovation, he said, was not necessarily building a new robot from scratch, but teaching the system to understand what the human worker does and translate that into robotic action.

In another case, he described a robotic system that inspects, sorts, and classifies ammunition returning to storage, replacing parts of a manual process that requires expertise, physical lifting, and detailed documentation. The goal is not only speed, but the preservation of expert knowledge and the creation of digital records in areas where delays can affect the entire supply chain.

Jessica With Roll works in the same world of heavy physical movement. Its robotic lifting and transport platform is designed to carry loads of up to 10 tons, including tank engines, armored-vehicle components, and other heavy systems. The platform uses electric legs and motorized wheels, can be controlled remotely, and may later gain autonomous capabilities. In IDF maintenance centers, such a system could reduce dependence on cranes, forklifts, and specialized personnel while improving safety and output.

For Lt. Col. R., the next major challenge is not only finding technology. It is producing enough of it. He said the war has shown that a technology can move from idea to working demonstrator quickly, but that is no longer enough.

“What I once needed at a rate of 10 or 20 units a month, today I may need at 2,000,” he said. “That is not a story of 10 or 20%. It is hundreds of percent.”

That shift, he said, makes production infrastructure the next technological frontier. Israel wants as much as possible to be “Blue and White,” a common Hebrew expression for Israeli-made, while still scanning the world for advanced technologies and adapting them for Israeli defense use. He said the Defense Ministry is also trying to become more attractive to startups by shortening procurement tracks, reducing bureaucracy, and allowing companies to keep their intellectual property.

The ministry’s message to startups, he said, is that working with the defense establishment does not mean giving up ownership of their technology.

The result is a defense innovation model built around urgency and pragmatism. Some technologies will fail. Some will remain in pilot stages. Some projects will remain described only by function. But after more than two and a half years of war and repeated mobilization, the IDF is looking for advantages not only in firepower, but in the systems that keep soldiers supplied, treated, trained, maintained, and ready.

For soldiers at the front, the future of military technology may arrive not as one dramatic invention but as many smaller changes moving at once: a better meal, cleaner water, faster evacuation data, safer ammunition handling, shorter paperwork, and a tank engine returned to service hours earlier.