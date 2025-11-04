NRB’s Troy Miller told TML: ‘Mainstream Media Has No Love for Christians, No Love for the Jewish People and Israel

Miller regrets the media’s neglect of the plight of Christians in Nigeria, India and South Korea

There is no shortage of information, but instead, a marked absence of news reporting on significant stories the public should have access to. One example is the plight of Christians in Nigeria, an issue that is only now receiving attention. Troy Miller, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) joined me to discuss the persecution of Christians, the state of media today and strategies to combat misinformation.

As US President Donald Trump threatens military action in Nigeria after designating it as a “Country of Particular Concern” over human rights abuses, Miller described the alarming persecution of Christians, a topic many Americans know little about.

“First of all, I want to thank the president for doing that and for declaring Nigeria a country of particular concern,” Miller said. That designation, he explained, carries significant weight in US foreign policy. “It affects how we deal with Nigeria, how much funding can flow there, and it puts pressure on the Nigerian government to step in.”

He identified northern Nigeria as an area where radical Islam has gained dominance, leading to widespread persecution of Christians. “They have slaughtered thousands upon thousands of Christians over the last several years,” he said, “and this year in particular.” According to Miller, entire villages have been burned, residents given only a day’s notice to flee, and those who remained often buried in “mass graves.”

The pattern, he warned, reflects a broader rise in anti-Christian violence across the globe. “Right now, India is very dangerous,” he said, pointing to crackdowns by nationalist Hindu movements. “Even in South Korea, which we once considered an ally, we now have a socialist government that has jailed a major pastor. Churches there are worried about their ability to communicate openly.”

The crisis demands urgent attention from both faith leaders and policymakers. “There’s a lot going on around the world,” he concluded. “And again, thank the administration for doing it at this time.”

President Trump’s campaign emphasized avoiding new wars, yet events in Israel and Gaza have pushed global issues to the forefront. Still, most Americans rarely hear about the crises Miller was describing. It’s the old question of why.

Miller replied that the answer lies in the evolution of the media landscape. “A lot of media has become more opinionated. It’s become more agenda-driven. It’s much more propaganda,” he said. Many outlets now tailor their coverage to maintain audience loyalty, avoiding stories that could “alienate that audience.”

The shift goes beyond editorial bias.“Media had such a stranglehold on America,” he said, recalling a time when every household depended on a few major networks. “Now you have the internet. You have hundreds of influencers and other organizations. You have a big rise of independent media and small media that’s going on.”

This transformation has created both opportunities and challenges for Christian broadcasters. “That’s the thing we’re working against on the Christian side,” he explained. “Mainstream media has no love for Christianity, and it has no love for the Jewish people or for Israel. And so they suppress every story that’s out there.”

It’s hard to open a newspaper these days without seeing something about Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens. Their names seem to dominate headlines with their stark criticism of Israel, along with Jewish communities in the US.

“There’s definitely a change, especially among two people who have very big followings — very powerful followings.” He added that much of what shapes public discussion now can be traced back to who funds the platforms. “I read a great article today that actually outlined how the money came from Qatar — how Qatar funded this, and then through this NGO and that NGO.”

After Carlson’s departure from Fox News, his operation became an independent media company that, like others, depends on advertising and outside support. “A lot of it is all organizations,” Miller said. “Ever since Tucker left Fox, he’s been on his own, and he’s got a big media organization now. And that media organization requires advertising and funding and all those.”

He expressed concern that journalism has moved away from its ethical foundations. “I would hope that we would have more journalism and more ethics and more morality in reporting today,” he said, “but the fact is we don’t.”

“There’s so much going on in the news cycle right now,” he told The Media Line. “We’re looking at elections not only in New York, but also in Minneapolis and several other cities that could soon be run by a combination of radical progressives with an Islamic bent. That’s a frightening thought across the country.”

Concerning the contentious New York City mayoral race and its focus on Israel, Miller said, “This is the key topic in the world right now when it comes to foreign politics,” Miller responded. He said that while global economies face challenges, the Israel conflict has taken precedence. “Because of the war here, and because the radicals have made it the top topic. They see it as an opportunity to continue to villainize Israel as the war goes on.”

When asked whether this growing hostility is directed mainly at Jews, or are Christians also being targeted. “I think it’s one primarily aimed at the Jews,” he replied. “This is an anti-Semitic, anti-Zionist movement that goes there.” But he added that Christians are not immune from its effects. “It’s aimed at the Christians because the Christians are the largest supporters of Israel around the world in any one country — and they certainly are in America.”

Miller cited polling showing that “85% to 90%” of American Christians hold a favorable view of Israel. He noted that although fringe groups attract the most attention, “sometimes the loudest voices are the ones that are getting more mainstream media coverage.”

When asked if Qatar was trying to buy influence, Miller’s answer was immediate. “I think Qatar is buying a lot of institutions around the world. And particularly in the US. It’s a problem.”

The first step toward confronting foreign influence and misinformation is honest exposure. “We have to get beyond just conjecture that this is happening and do some real journalism to say, here are the facts behind it,” Miller told The Media Line. “We’re constantly reacting.” Miller explained that NRB is working to shift toward a “proactive plan” that addresses long-term cultural and political challenges rather than just short-term headlines.

One example of the tendency to merely “react” is the failure of some media to distinguish moderate and radical Muslim voices. “There are a lot of moderates in the Muslim world,” he said. “This week I spoke with a gentleman who told me, ‘I’m a fundamentalist in the way that I believe in the fundamentals of Islam, but I’m not a radical.’” Miller noted that “there’s a difference between believing in the fundamentals of Islam and having respect and tolerance for other religions, versus radicals who have no respect, no tolerance, and operate only on this dominance kind of theory.”

He noted that younger audiences, in particular, respond when given solid information. “Millennials and GenZers — when presented with the facts, they’ll actually listen. They’re hungry for more truth.”

A recent NRB survey conducted with the Barna Group found that “64% of Gen Z and 58% of millennials are turning to Christian media.” Their primary motivations, he said, are “encouragement, hope, and the desire to hear the truth.” Many young people “realize that they have been propagandized against,” and they are pushing back against efforts “to change their opinions and shape their ideology.”

The antidote lies in solid reporting and strategic awareness. “We have to understand we’re actually fighting a media battle,” he explained. “We’re not fighting so much the battle of bullets and weapons as much as we are fighting a battle of information and a battle for the minds.”

Getting the truth out and helping people grasp what real journalism means has become an uphill struggle — especially now, amid overwhelming propaganda and a flood of online influencers. While each has its role, the public needs to recognize the clear difference between genuine journalism and influence-based content.

Miller acknowledged that the distinction has blurred. “We struggle with it,” he said. “Our industry struggles with it — especially in Christian media.” He pointed to a troubling cultural shift: “For years, high school students were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up — doctor, lawyer, the usual. But for the last four years, ‘influencer’ has been number one.” The rise of instant gratification, he added, has created “a society that wants everything now” without putting in the hard work.

“But you’ve got as much chance of becoming a top influencer as of being an NFL quarterback.” He warned that the obsession with online fame “has destroyed some of our ability to have dialogue and debate.”

Charlie Kirk recognized that limitation. “He had to get out of the digital world and get on the campuses,” Miller explained. “He looked people in the eye, took their tough questions, disagreed respectfully, and explained why. He reminded people that we can disagree and still be civil.”

Ultimately, Christian communicators must remember their mission. “At the end of the day, it’s people we’re talking to. We’re told to love our neighbors and to speak the truth in love, not in hate. We’re not just trying to win a debate — we’re trying to help people make informed decisions. And when they have the truth, most of them will,” he said.

The collective reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination was emotional and oddly unifying at a time of bitter political division. “The gap between the two parties is now so wide,” Miller observed. Kirk’s murder exposed what conservatives had long warned about — the growing radicalization of the political left. “For years, people on the right said the left was becoming so extreme that violence would follow,” he said. “We saw it with the BLM riots and there were no real consequences.”

Kirk’s murder, carried out by what he described as “radical transgender units,” is part of a disturbing pattern. “We’ve had at least a half a dozen instances across the country this year. People called it conspiracy before — but when Charlie was actually assassinated while giving a speech in Utah, when it was caught on camera and the suspect was arrested, I think the young people woke up and said, ‘enough is enough.’”

The tragedy highlights a fracture within American politics. “The left has been really taken over by the most radical part of its party,” Miller warned. “And that’s something we’re fighting against on the other side too. We can’t let the radicals take over on either side.”

Miller, who was in Israel to participate in the Christian Media Summit and whose organization NRB, an international association of Christian communicators, will hold its annual summit in Israel for the first time in 2026, commented on the evolving relationship between Christians and the State of Israel.

“It has changed,” he said. “For a long time, Christians have stood with Israel. NRB itself goes back 30 or 40 years to having two Israeli prime ministers who have addressed the association.” He noted that much of that early connection revolved around high-level political support and tourism. “Most of it was about getting Christians to the Holy Land, bringing people over. And that’s all great. That’s been great.”

But today, the relationship is deepening. “We’ve seen a real shift because Christians more than ever see a tie between our two fates,” he explained. “As anti-Semitism goes, so will anti-Christianity. As Israel’s right to self-government and to be here in the land is challenged, we’re going to see more challenges to Christianity too.”

Miller believes this deepening bond must move beyond symbolic gestures or pilgrimages. “It can’t just be all about coming to the Holy Land and seeing the Holy Land experience,” he told The Media Line. “It has to be a mutual understanding.”

The spiritual link between the two traditions is rooted in the Bible. “As Christians, we believe we are grafted into the cultivated olive tree of Judaism,” Miller explained, referring to the Apostle Paul’s teaching in Romans. “This is the root. If the root dies, the branches don’t have a chance.”

When asked what he would most like to communicate to Christian media, Miller responded, “Courage. Courage to do the right thing. Courage to speak up. Let your voice be heard.”

He urged faith-based journalists not to be drawn into the toxic climate of public debate. “Have the courage not to get caught up in all of the name-calling and the hate speech,” he said. “And not to get caught up in revenge. Speak the truth. Be courageous. Be loving.”

Miller emphasizes that those qualities — authenticity and integrity — will ultimately prevail. “Authenticity and the genuineness of people is going to win the day,” he said. “That’s what needs to happen in journalism.”

He called for a return to the fundamentals of honest reporting. “We need to get back to where we cover all of our sources, know what we’re doing, and speak the facts,” he said. “And we need to get back to seeing one another as people created in the image of God.”